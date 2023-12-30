Aberdeen firm sets revenue target of £15 million

An Aberdeen-based energy services firm is targeting revenue of £15 million after a threefold increase in 2023.

Integrity Integrated Service Solutions, which was founded in 2017, provides a range of services to oil and gas markets.

These span areas including engineering, design, rope access and specialist consultancy.

The Hill of Rubislaw firm said it had notched up £10m in turnover this year, compared with £3m in 2022.

The business is run by chief executive Stuart Sinclair and chief operating officer Peter Fraser.

Integrity ‘all-in-one service’ behind turnover increase, says CEO

Mr Sinclair said Integrity’s success was due to its multiple offerings.

Growth has also been boosted by several high-profile contract wins over the past six to nine months.

“It’s been an absolutely fantastic year for the business,”, Mr Sinclair said.

He added: “It’s fair to say our growth has been more rapid than myself and Peter had originally envisaged.

“We provide a lot of services across the energy sector.

“It’s become really popular, because so much is on offer and all under one roof.

“The detailed engineering, design, rope access as well as many other aspects are all things are customers look for.

“We also offer a lot construction-wise, electrical, piping and controls.

“I think we’re starting to see big results now, because of the promotion and traction we’ve built up over the past six years.

“It isn’t an easy market to get such a good reputation in but now we’ve become very popular.”

The firm currently gets 95% of its revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Mr Sinclair is interested in expanding offerings to attract more interest from other markets.

He added: “There are a lot of newer sectors we’d like to look at.

“Hydrogen, decarbonisation and carbon capture are all interesting areas to us.”

£15m revenue target

The CEO is happy with results for the firm so far, but has future targets in sight.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see a bit of our hard work paying off and we’ve finished the year on a high.

“But now we look to 2024 and the target is a minimum of £15m.

“The staff here are upbeat about it and as far as we are concerned it’s game on.

“On our end there is a clear strategy – we’re looking at adding management as well as more key services.

“It’s more than just me and Peter which has got us into such a brilliant situation. We’re reliant on a tangent workforce.”

The firm employs 15 full-time staff and brings in contractors to help carry out its projects.