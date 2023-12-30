Aberdeen firm sets revenue target of £15 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen firm sets revenue target of £15 million

The company has trebled its turnover to the year-end of 2023.

By Alex Banks
Integrity, which employs 15 full-time staff, is looking to record £15 million in revenue by the year end of 2024. Image: Integrity ISS
Integrity, which employs 15 full-time staff, is looking to record £15 million in revenue by the year end of 2024. Image: Integrity ISS

An Aberdeen-based energy services firm is targeting revenue of £15 million after a threefold increase in 2023.

Integrity Integrated Service Solutions, which was founded in 2017, provides a range of services to oil and gas markets.

These span areas including engineering, design, rope access and specialist consultancy.

The Hill of Rubislaw firm said it had notched up £10m in turnover this year, compared with £3m in 2022.

The business is run by chief executive Stuart Sinclair and chief operating officer Peter Fraser.

Integrity ‘all-in-one service’ behind turnover increase, says CEO

Mr Sinclair said Integrity’s success was due to its multiple offerings.

Growth has also been boosted by several high-profile contract wins over the past six to nine months.

“It’s been an absolutely fantastic year for the business,”, Mr Sinclair said.

He added: “It’s fair to say our growth has been more rapid than myself and Peter had originally envisaged.

“We provide a lot of services across the energy sector.

“It’s become really popular, because so much is on offer and all under one roof.

Stuart Sinclair and Peter Fraser, who founded the firm in 2017. Image: Integrity ISS

“The detailed engineering, design, rope access as well as many other aspects are all things are customers look for.

“We also offer a lot construction-wise, electrical, piping and controls.

“I think we’re starting to see big results now, because of the promotion and traction we’ve built up over the past six years.

“It isn’t an easy market to get such a good reputation in but now we’ve become very popular.”

The firm currently gets 95% of its revenue from the oil and gas sector.

Mr Sinclair is interested in expanding offerings to attract more interest from other markets.

He added: “There are a lot of newer sectors we’d like to look at.

“Hydrogen, decarbonisation and carbon capture are all interesting areas to us.”

£15m revenue target

The CEO is happy with results for the firm so far, but has future targets in sight.

He said: “It’s fantastic to see a bit of our hard work paying off and we’ve finished the year on a high.

“But now we look to 2024 and the target is a minimum of £15m.

“The staff here are upbeat about it and as far as we are concerned it’s game on.

Integrity’s headquarters at Hill of Rubislaw. Image: Integrity ISS

“On our end there is a clear strategy – we’re looking at adding management as well as more key services.

“It’s more than just me and Peter which has got us into such a brilliant situation. We’re reliant on a tangent workforce.”

The firm employs 15 full-time staff and brings in contractors to help carry out its projects.

