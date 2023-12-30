Nathan Shaw: Point at Partick was Caley Thistle momentum shift – now Morton clash is chance to start crucial winning run

Nathan Shaw believes taking a point at Partick Thistle could be a big result as Caley Thistle set their sights on a Championship top-four charge.

And the winger hopes Inverness can build upon their 1-1 draw at Firhill last week when they host mid-table – but in-form – Morton this Saturday.

The Greenock side are five matches unbeaten, which included a 2-1 Cappielow victory over ICT on December 12.

Such is the competitive nature of the league, eighth-placed Caley Jags will overtake Ton if they run out the winners and move closer to fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic, who are five points in front right now.

Caley Thistle’s defeat by Morton was swiftly followed by a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath.

Stopping that dip by holding promotion contenders Thistle in Glasgow was a big result, according to Shaw – who wants this to be the moment his team start to string a run of crucial victories together towards landing a play-off berth.

He said: “We needed to change the momentum and a point does that.

“Hopefully we can change it further and get three points against Morton on Saturday and go on a little run.

“A draw was a decent result, but we were probably disappointed we didn’t get three points. That’s what we want in every game.

“But we have another opportunity, here on Saturday, to try and go out and win the game.”

Englishman Shaw, 23, added: “Hopefully we can get a run together now, following Christmas, and gain some momentum, which can fire us up the league.

“The league is so tight, but there are still a lot of games to be played and a lot of points to be played for. Anything can happen and hopefully we can move upwards.

“Teams will beat one another and teams will be dropping points, so if we can go on a run and gather some momentum then there is no reason why we can’t get into the play-off spots.

“When it comes to the end of the season, you look back at where you’ve dropped points and where you’ve gained momentum.

“Whoever goes on the biggest run is going to be the team that finishes the highest and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Caley Thistle’s attacking flair stems from training – Shaw

Shaw thinks daily effort behind the scenes is paying off when it comes to Inverness showing their attacking abilities.

He added: “I feel we’re getting better every week in the final third.

“We work a lot on that in training and you can see we’re getting better at it.

“Hopefully we can now convert some more of our chances into goals.”

🎫 2023/24 ICTFC Half-Season Tickets are valid from this Saturday's match against Greenock Morton Join Big Dunc's Highland Army – Half Season Tickets available now from https://t.co/iOIFJ8FsPM and in-store during office hours Info 👉 https://t.co/IWKulqO4ev pic.twitter.com/JZMHcQJZat — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) December 27, 2023

More to come from me, insists Shaw

Shaw was arguably one of the Championship’s stand-out performers in the last term after he found his feet following a move from then-National League North team AFC Fylde.

The flying wide man, who can support the forward line, is eager to add to his three goals so far in 2023/24 after netting 10 times last season.

He said: “I’m looking to get more assists and get on the scoresheet more often.

“Hopefully I can go on a run like I did last season.”