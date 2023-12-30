Nathan Shaw: Point at Partick was Caley Thistle momentum shift – now Morton clash is chance to start crucial winning run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Nathan Shaw: Point at Partick was Caley Thistle momentum shift – now Morton clash is chance to start crucial winning run

The Inverness star seeks to score more and help the north team press for promotion, starting at home to Morton this weekend.

Paul Chalk By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw.
Caley Thistle winger Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS

Nathan Shaw believes taking a point at Partick Thistle could be a big result as Caley Thistle set their sights on a Championship top-four charge.

And the winger hopes Inverness can build upon their 1-1 draw at Firhill last week when they host mid-table – but in-form – Morton this Saturday.

The Greenock side are five matches unbeaten, which included a 2-1 Cappielow victory over ICT on December 12. 

Such is the competitive nature of the league, eighth-placed Caley Jags will overtake Ton if they run out the winners and move closer to fourth-placed Dunfermline Athletic, who are five points in front right now.

Caley Thistle’s defeat by Morton was swiftly followed by a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Arbroath.  

Stopping that dip by holding promotion contenders Thistle in Glasgow was a big result, according to Shaw – who wants this to be the moment his team start to string a run of crucial victories together towards landing a play-off berth.

He said: “We needed to change the momentum and a point does that.

“Hopefully we can change it further and get three points against Morton on Saturday and go on a little run.

“A draw was a decent result, but we were probably disappointed we didn’t get three points. That’s what we want in every game.

“But we have another opportunity, here on Saturday, to try and go out and win the game.”

Nathan Shaw celebrates with David Carson after scoring against Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

Englishman Shaw, 23, added: “Hopefully we can get a run together now, following Christmas, and gain some momentum, which can fire us up the league.

“The league is so tight, but there are still a lot of games to be played and a lot of points to be played for. Anything can happen and hopefully we can move upwards.

“Teams will beat one another and teams will be dropping points, so if we can go on a run and gather some momentum then there is no reason why we can’t get into the play-off spots.

“When it comes to the end of the season, you look back at where you’ve dropped points and where you’ve gained momentum.

“Whoever goes on the biggest run is going to be the team that finishes the highest and that’s what we’re aiming to do.”

Caley Thistle’s attacking flair stems from training – Shaw

Shaw thinks daily effort behind the scenes is paying off when it comes to Inverness showing their attacking abilities.

He added: “I feel we’re getting better every week in the final third.

“We work a lot on that in training and you can see we’re getting better at it.

“Hopefully we can now convert some more of our chances into goals.”

More to come from me, insists Shaw

Shaw was arguably one of the Championship’s stand-out performers in the last term after he found his feet following a move from then-National League North team AFC Fylde. 

The flying wide man, who can support the forward line, is eager to add to his three goals so far in 2023/24 after netting 10 times last season.

He said: “I’m looking to get more assists and get on the scoresheet more often.

“Hopefully I can go on a run like I did last season.”

