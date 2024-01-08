Your Money: Savvy savers don’t try to predict the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Your Money: Savvy savers don’t try to predict the future

Aberdeen finance expert says 2023 was a prime example of financial fortune-tellers getting it wrong.

By Liam Kerr
Fortunetelling 2024 with a golden crystal ball in a hand.
Crystal-ball gazing is hit and miss when it comes to deciding how to invest your savings. Image: Shutterstock

January is a month of fresh starts, resolutions and, in the finance world, predictions about what investors should expect in the coming 12 months.

With the beginning of a new year, financial media is awash with the prophecies of the world’s top strategists, economists and portfolio managers prognosticating on the future direction of stock and bond markets.

These predictions are highly sought after. It’s human nature to seek the opinions of experts when making important decisions.

And where financial decisions like where to invest hard-earned money are concerned, where better to go than Any Top Strategist at XYZ Fund Manager?

Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.
Liam Kerr, Carbon Financial Partners.

It’s easier than ever to hear from the industry’s leading minds and make portfolio decisions, as financial media channels complete the loop between expert and investor.

This would be a reliable and repeatable way to capitalise on rising markets and avoid falling ones if such predictions were consistently accurate.

However, 2023 was a prime example of the folly of forecasting. A year ago financial media reported a bleak consensus for 2023, with the average forecast predicting a negative year ahead.

Forecast v reality

Any investor reading that would have been understandably drawn to the relative safety of cash deposits to avoid falling markets.

Yet, fast forward to the end of December, and most major stock and bond markets ended the year in positive territory.

The FTSE 100, which is an index of the UK’s largest 100 companies, ended 2023 up 3.8%, while the US stock market – as represented by the S&P 500 – saw nearly 25% growth.

Investors who moved to cash a year ago missed out on these returns.

Computer screen graph and coins.
Cash didn’t deliver the best investment returns in 2023. Image: Shutterstock

And last year was by no means an isolated “own goal” from forecasters. Most fail to accurately predict even the direction of markets, let alone which markets will generate the best investment returns.

For those that do get it right, it’s almost invariably as a result of luck rather than skill.

Opinions usually differ greatly, making it even harder for investors to know who to believe and what to do.

Rather than trying to second guess markets, harness the powerful returns that go hand-in-hand with embracing them.”

But the good news is you don’t need to be able to predict the future to have a good investment experience.

Stock and bond markets have historically rewarded investors over the long-term, providing growth in excess of that available on cash deposits and, importantly, inflation.

While returns from one year to the next are a random walk, markets go up more than they go down. Rather than trying to second guess markets, harness the powerful returns that go hand-in-hand with embracing them.

Hourglass on laptop computer concept for time management and countdown to deadline.
Patience is more often than not the best strategy for investors. Image: Shutterstock

Accepting market returns is not second best to beating the market. An investor’s fascination with beating what is already good will often lead to sub-optimal results.

Market returns won’t be positive every year, but they are positive more than they are negative. There’s no surefire way to predicting when good and bad returns will show up.

The most successful method of capturing good returns when they show up to is stay disciplined whenver they are negative and stay invested. The good times always return and the patient are rewarded.

Liam Kerr is a director in the Aberdeen office of Carbon Financial Partners.

