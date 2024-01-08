Diversion in place as three injured in crash between car and HGV on A947 near Whiterashes

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between an HGV and a car on the Whiterashes to Newmachar road.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the scene on the A947 near Whiterashes around 5am this morning.

Three people were injured in the crash.

Fire crews at A947 crash

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended the scene of a crash on the A947 this morning.

“We sent two appliances after a report of a road traffic crash between a car and an HGV.

“There were three casualties.

“We were called at 5.02am and the stop sign came at 5.47am. Our task was to make the vehicle safe.”

Traffic and bus services in the area are being diverted, as police work at the scene.

A diversion has been put in place from the Newmachar Hotel.

Police have been asked to comment.

More to follow.