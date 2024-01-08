Diversion in place as three injured in crash between car and HGV on A947 near Whiterashes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Diversion in place as three injured in crash between car and HGV on A947 near Whiterashes

Police were called to reports of a car that had overturned on the A947.

By Louise Glen
The front of a police vehicle with the word Police written in blue on a white background.
Police are at the scene of a crash on the A947. Image: DC Thomson

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash between an HGV and a car on the Whiterashes to Newmachar road.

Police, fire crews and the ambulance service were called to the scene on the A947 near  Whiterashes around 5am this morning.

Three people were injured in the crash.

Fire crews at A947 crash

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We attended the scene of a crash on the A947 this morning.

“We sent two appliances after a report of a road traffic crash between a car and an HGV.

“There were three casualties.

“We were called at 5.02am and the stop sign came at 5.47am. Our task was to make the vehicle safe.”

Traffic and bus services in the area are being diverted, as police work at the scene.

A diversion has been put in place from the Newmachar Hotel.

Police have been asked to comment.

More to follow.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A fault between Montrose and Arbroath is causing delays to Train services
Delays to trains between Dundee and Aberdeen due to signalling fault
The Three Lums on Lewis Road.
Man in court after threatening to shoot Aberdeen bar worker
The huge Shenval house near Ballater would be made to very modern requirements.
Huge house planned for Shenval spot outside Ballater 'where Scotland's last wolf was killed'
Aberdeen City Council chief executive Angela Scott did not attend Marischal College for 16 months during the Covid pandemic. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Warning stay-at-home council chiefs need to be 'visible, active and present' if we want…
Chief executive Angela Scott went nearly 500 days without attending Aberdeen City Council HQ. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Revealed: How often are the top-paid brains running Aberdeen working from the city centre?
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – top lawyer and kitten con artist appear in dock
Graham Hare carried out the majority of the scam at the Cocket Hat Shell garage in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson / Facebook
Fuel fraudster offered to fill up strangers' cars - then put it on his…
Image: DC Thomson.
Can you guess what movies and TV shows were filmed at these 7 north-east…
Aberdeen Sherriff Court.
Man drove home from night out while over limits for alcohol and cocaine
How Aberdeen's Budz Bar will look if revamp plans go ahead. Image: Tinto architecture
Budz Bar revamp branded 'like Las Vegas strip at night' as historians call for…
5