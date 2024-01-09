Stewart Milne: Crisis at housing giant’s Aberdeen and Stonehaven new build projects after firm goes bust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Stewart Milne: Crisis at housing giant’s Aberdeen and Stonehaven new build projects after firm goes bust

With partly finished homes and roads half finished, the collapse has left the future of its housing developments uncertain.

By Kelly Wilson
Houses remain unfinished at the Stewart Milne site in Charleston. Pictured is Longcraig Grove. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Houses remain unfinished at the Stewart Milne site in Charleston. Pictured is Longcraig Grove. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

The owner of a new Stewart Milne Group home in Stonehaven fears his young family will be left to live on a building site after the housebuilding firm collapsed into administration.

Callum Strachan moved into the new-build property at Dunnottar Park, a month ago.

Building work was continuing in his street until the firm folded on Monday, with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

Callum’s garden remains unfinished with no turf and a snagging list to be completed.

The transport planner, who is married to Eilidh, said: “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s just come out of nowhere.

Callum Strachan branded the administration as “ridiculous”. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

“It’s probably the biggest collapse of a construction company ever. We had no idea.

“Yesterday at 12.30pm I got a email confirming they’d fix some stuff. At 2,30pm I got a email from customer care and then they are bankrupt at 3.45pm.

“My concern is the state outside the front of my house. How long is it going to be like that?

The view Callum Strachan now looks on to from his front window at Dunnottar Park. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson
Workers were on-site at Stewart Milne site in Stonehaven clearing equipment and materials. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

“There’s road supposed to be lock blocked but we’ve no idea who takes it over. It needs to be made safe.

“I’ve tried to speak to the administrators but I don’t think they’ll know anything for months.”

Uncertainty at Aberdeen site

It’s a similar scene at the Charleston site in the Cove area of Aberdeen with a notice in the showroom confirming the administration.

It was a similar sight to Stonehaven with sub contractors spotted on site removing equipment from the building site.

Around seven house in the development’s Longcraig Grove remain unfinished with the future of those homes in doubt.

Stewart Milne’s site in Charleston, Aberdeen is also partly finished. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

The road itself is also not complete with residents left in limbo as to when the works will be completed.

One resident who moved in last month, and did not want to be named, said: “We reserved the property several months ago so very relieved we got in and thankful we managed to complete everything.

“I feel heart sorry for the workers and staff on site. It’s an awful situation for them.

“We moved from an earlier phase in Charleston and it was a Stewart Milne house we had then.

The road has still to be completed in Longcraig Grove. Image: Kelly Wilson/DC Thomson

“I was aware there wasn’t quite so many incentives as there were previously but just thought it was the state of things after Covid and the way the property market was.

“We had no inkling at all but we are in a fortunate position.

“It’s the folk who had reserved house that must be really worried about what’s ahead.

“Our street isn’t fully made up yet so we are wondering if that’ll be done in the near future or not but we are lucky compared to others.

“It’s such a sad situation for such a well known housebuilder.”

Kincorth, Nigg and Torry councillor Lynn Thomson said: “It’s a very sad day for one of the north-east’s major housebuilders.

“My heart goes out to all the workers and sub contractors and customers who have been left wondering what’s going to happen to their new homes.

Stewart Milne collapse

The housebuilder’s collapse came after an attempt to sell the company by its chairman Stewart Milne fell through last year.

The business was started by former Aberdeen Football Club chairman Stewart Milne in 1975 after he qualified as an electrician.

Administrator Teneo said 217 jobs would be affected.

Hundreds of other sub-contractor roles also expected to be hit.

Buyers who have bought or reserved homes from Stewart Milne Group and have not yet moved in will be contacted by the administrators directly.

Current residents with outstanding works are asked to contact the SMHomeowners@teneo.com for further information.

More from Business

The co-owners of Asda have insisted the grocery chain did not intend to make a bigger profit on fuel prices (Steve Parsons/PA)
Asda owners insist chain had no ‘strategy’ to profit from higher fuel prices
The Post Office is providing funding of up to £300 for independent tax advice to help postmasters (Lewis Stickley/PA)
Around 1,000 people affected by Post Office scandal face looming tax deadline
Paula Vennells has said she will return her CBE (Post Office/PA)
Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells to return CBE over Horizon scandal
The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Atholl Hotel back up for sale at £3.2 million
Housebuilder Stewart Milne Group has entered administration (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Fears grow for housebuilders after Stewart Milne Group enters administration
Games Workshop profits lifted over the past half-year (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Games Workshop in ‘good shape’ as profits lift higher
Shoe Zone said it would continue to refit and relocate stores over the year ahead (PA)
Back-to-school demand helps Shoe Zone profits march ahead
Recruitment firm Hays said group fees slumped 15% last month and were 10% lower overall in the quarter (PA)
Hays warns over profits after ‘clear slowdown’ in December hiring
B&M said the whole group is set to have opened 76 new shops across all brands over the year to March (B&M/PA)
B&M’s Christmas sales grow as dozens of stores open
The number of pothole-related claims jumped by 40% annually last year, according to Admiral’s data (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pothole claims increased by 40% last year, insurer reports