Stewart Milne: Crisis at housing giant’s Aberdeen and Stonehaven new build projects after firm goes bust

The owner of a new Stewart Milne Group home in Stonehaven fears his young family will be left to live on a building site after the housebuilding firm collapsed into administration.

Callum Strachan moved into the new-build property at Dunnottar Park, a month ago.

Building work was continuing in his street until the firm folded on Monday, with the loss of more than 200 jobs.

Callum’s garden remains unfinished with no turf and a snagging list to be completed.

The transport planner, who is married to Eilidh, said: “I think it’s ridiculous. It’s just come out of nowhere.

“It’s probably the biggest collapse of a construction company ever. We had no idea.

“Yesterday at 12.30pm I got a email confirming they’d fix some stuff. At 2,30pm I got a email from customer care and then they are bankrupt at 3.45pm.

“My concern is the state outside the front of my house. How long is it going to be like that?

“There’s road supposed to be lock blocked but we’ve no idea who takes it over. It needs to be made safe.

“I’ve tried to speak to the administrators but I don’t think they’ll know anything for months.”

Uncertainty at Aberdeen site

It’s a similar scene at the Charleston site in the Cove area of Aberdeen with a notice in the showroom confirming the administration.

It was a similar sight to Stonehaven with sub contractors spotted on site removing equipment from the building site.

Around seven house in the development’s Longcraig Grove remain unfinished with the future of those homes in doubt.

The road itself is also not complete with residents left in limbo as to when the works will be completed.

One resident who moved in last month, and did not want to be named, said: “We reserved the property several months ago so very relieved we got in and thankful we managed to complete everything.

“I feel heart sorry for the workers and staff on site. It’s an awful situation for them.

“We moved from an earlier phase in Charleston and it was a Stewart Milne house we had then.

“I was aware there wasn’t quite so many incentives as there were previously but just thought it was the state of things after Covid and the way the property market was.

“We had no inkling at all but we are in a fortunate position.

“It’s the folk who had reserved house that must be really worried about what’s ahead.

“Our street isn’t fully made up yet so we are wondering if that’ll be done in the near future or not but we are lucky compared to others.

“It’s such a sad situation for such a well known housebuilder.”

Kincorth, Nigg and Torry councillor Lynn Thomson said: “It’s a very sad day for one of the north-east’s major housebuilders.

“My heart goes out to all the workers and sub contractors and customers who have been left wondering what’s going to happen to their new homes.

Stewart Milne collapse

The housebuilder’s collapse came after an attempt to sell the company by its chairman Stewart Milne fell through last year.

The business was started by former Aberdeen Football Club chairman Stewart Milne in 1975 after he qualified as an electrician.

Administrator Teneo said 217 jobs would be affected.

Hundreds of other sub-contractor roles also expected to be hit.

Buyers who have bought or reserved homes from Stewart Milne Group and have not yet moved in will be contacted by the administrators directly.

Current residents with outstanding works are asked to contact the SMHomeowners@teneo.com for further information.