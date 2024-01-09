Not for sale: No changes to church graveyard, despite kirk being on market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Not for sale: No changes to church graveyard, despite kirk being on market

Answers given on graveyard access and 4,000-year-old Midmar Stone Circle.

By Chris Cromar
Midmar Church.
Midmar Church is on the market for £50,000. Image: First Photographics.

Mourners have been reassured that the graveyard at Midmar Parish Church – which is on the market for £50,000 – will still be accessible.

The Church of Scotland is selling the B-listed property as part of the kirk’s plans to offload some of their buildings as part of cost-cutting measures.

As well as a graveyard, the site is the location of the historic Midmar Stone Circle, which is believed to have been built more than 4,000 years ago to reflect the lunar cycle and is described by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) as being of “national importance”.

Midmar Stone Circle.
The 4,000-year-old Midmar Stone Circle is located on the church’s grounds.

When the news of the church being for sale was announced last week, there were some concerns that people may no longer be able to access the graveyard to pay respects to their loved ones.

Posting on Facebook, Fiona Brown said: “The graveyard surely can’t be for sale as well. My family is buried here. Will people still be able to visit?”

Abbie Brown added: “Such a pity it’s up for sale. Let’s hope if sold the new owner is thoughtful and causes no disruption to the grounds.”

Midmar Church.
The graveyard is not included in the sale.

However, it has been confirmed that the graveyard is owned and maintained by Aberdeenshire Council, and is therefore is not part of the sale.

The Church of Scotland said it has been put up on the market due to the building being “surplus to requirements” as a result of the merger of the Bennachie Churches Together group, which came into place on September 1.

This resulted in Echt and Midmar, Blairdaff and Chapel of Garioch, Cluny and Monymusk, Kemnay and Kintore parishes merging to become a Bennachie one.

Sale ‘will not affect access to graveyard’

A spokesman for the kirk told The P&J: “The sale includes the building footprint and will not affect access to the graveyard.

“Following an agreement in 1925, responsibility for the maintenance of church graveyards was transferred to local authorities.

“In the case of Midmar Church, Aberdeenshire Council owns and maintains the churchyard and is responsible for access.”

Midmar Church.
The graveyard is owned and maintained by Aberdeenshire Council. Image: First Photographics.

A spokesman for HES confirmed that the protected and scheduled Midmar Stone Circle was not in their care, saying: “We understand that the stone circle and burial ground, including access, remains under management by the local authority.”

Just recently, it was confirmed that Leslie Parish in Aberdeenshire – which has been vacant since 2005 – is to be turned into a house, despite concerns that the “peace and contemplation” of the graveyard would be lost.

Aberdeenshire church set among 4,000-year-old stone circle and graveyard for sale

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A drug dealer with three previous convictions for narcotics has been given a further five-year prison term after police caught him carrying ?1,070 of heroin and cocaine. Rhyan Kelly, 23, was arrested after police found him with the illegal substances in a friend?s house in Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, on October 23 2023 Picture shows; Rhyan Kelly was jailed at the High Court in Edinburgh. N/A. Supplied by Wullie Marr Photography (Edinburgh High Court) / Police Scotland (Rhyan Kelly custody pic) Date; Unknown
More jail time for 'appalling' north-east drug dealer from Liverpool
Stewart Milne Homes sign
Stewart Milne Group: 'It is sad that this fantastic success story has ended the…
The flattened Greyfriars House site.
Troubled flat plans for Greyfriars House site could be scuppered as council deal-sweetener expires…
The Atholl Hotel in Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Atholl Hotel back up for sale at £3.2 million
The Chase
Quiz host Bradley Walsh left dumbstruck by Aberdeen FC answer on The Chase
Aberdeen sheriff court
Woman sexually assaulted by stranger on Aberdeen bus
Eva is the latest puppy to join the police.
Reporting for duty: Tiny pup becomes latest recruit to join north-east police ranks
Painter Caroline Lowe and Dunnottar Castle. Image: Darrell Benns/Caroline Lowe
Dunnottar Castle takes centre stage in search for nation's best landscape artist
Angus Hughes admitted attacking an ice cream man with a rock. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Racist thug abused ice cream man before attacking him with rock
John Fargher. Image: DC Thomson
Man who racked up 53 jail sentences given chance to behave