Not for sale: No changes to church graveyard, despite kirk being on market

Mourners have been reassured that the graveyard at Midmar Parish Church – which is on the market for £50,000 – will still be accessible.

The Church of Scotland is selling the B-listed property as part of the kirk’s plans to offload some of their buildings as part of cost-cutting measures.

As well as a graveyard, the site is the location of the historic Midmar Stone Circle, which is believed to have been built more than 4,000 years ago to reflect the lunar cycle and is described by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) as being of “national importance”.

When the news of the church being for sale was announced last week, there were some concerns that people may no longer be able to access the graveyard to pay respects to their loved ones.

Posting on Facebook, Fiona Brown said: “The graveyard surely can’t be for sale as well. My family is buried here. Will people still be able to visit?”

Abbie Brown added: “Such a pity it’s up for sale. Let’s hope if sold the new owner is thoughtful and causes no disruption to the grounds.”

However, it has been confirmed that the graveyard is owned and maintained by Aberdeenshire Council, and is therefore is not part of the sale.

The Church of Scotland said it has been put up on the market due to the building being “surplus to requirements” as a result of the merger of the Bennachie Churches Together group, which came into place on September 1.

This resulted in Echt and Midmar, Blairdaff and Chapel of Garioch, Cluny and Monymusk, Kemnay and Kintore parishes merging to become a Bennachie one.

Sale ‘will not affect access to graveyard’

A spokesman for the kirk told The P&J: “The sale includes the building footprint and will not affect access to the graveyard.

“Following an agreement in 1925, responsibility for the maintenance of church graveyards was transferred to local authorities.

“In the case of Midmar Church, Aberdeenshire Council owns and maintains the churchyard and is responsible for access.”

A spokesman for HES confirmed that the protected and scheduled Midmar Stone Circle was not in their care, saying: “We understand that the stone circle and burial ground, including access, remains under management by the local authority.”

Just recently, it was confirmed that Leslie Parish in Aberdeenshire – which has been vacant since 2005 – is to be turned into a house, despite concerns that the “peace and contemplation” of the graveyard would be lost.