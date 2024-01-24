New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for energy firm Cerulean Winds

Cerulean Winds has appointed “experienced commercial leader” Laura Jarvie to head up Scottish operations from a new base in Aberdeen.

Ms Jarvie will help drive the development of the firm’s plans for a North Sea renewables grid (NSRG).

London-based Cerulean has leases to develop three large offshore wind sites, each containing hundreds of floating turbines.

New power plan for offshore wind

It aims to create an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

Ms Jarvie will help build a team to deliver the multi-billion-pound project.

Meanwhile, the company has taken space in Neo House on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Ms Jarvie has more than 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, spanning oil and gas, energy transition and renewables.

Most recently, she was head of energy transition at North Sea Midstream Partners.

Other past roles include four years with oil and gas operator EnQuest as midstream business manager.

While there, she led negotiations to transform and extend the life of the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland.

She has also held business development and commercial roles at Dana Petroleum and Shell.

Plans to supply renewable energy to North Sea oil and gas platforms is on the horizon after Cerulean Winds reveals plans for a £20 billion power grid project as part of the Innovation and Targeted oil and Gas (Intog) round.#ScotlandIsNow #OffshoreWindhttps://t.co/DvRdRewvOa — Scottish Development International (@ScotDevInt) May 4, 2023

Ms Jarvie said: “I am extremely passionate about enabling emissions reductions in order to protect energy security and encourage investment in the North Sea.

“It will, therefore, be my absolute priority to ensure alignment between and success for the multitude of stakeholders involved (in the NSRG). There are many aspects… that sit outwith a developer’s control. Collaboration will be vital to enable the success of the project.”

New recruit has ‘fantastic network’

Cerulean founding director Dan Jackson said: “Laura has a fantastic network and track record of realising complex commercial energy projects.

“She will be integral to the relationships we are building with stakeholders across Scotland as we deliver floating wind at an unprecedented scale.”

Cerulean’s three floating wind schemes – Aspen, Beech and Cedar – are expected to create more than 5,000 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, with first power targeted in 2028. They were among successful projects in the Crown Estate’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing round.