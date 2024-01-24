New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for energy firm Cerulean Winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

New Aberdeen base and Scotland boss for energy firm Cerulean Winds

The renewable-energy firm is cranking up its support for offshore wind farms and a new power grid.

By Andrew Dykes
Laura Jarvie, the new head of Scotland for Cerulian Winds, next to a floating turbine.
Laura Jarvie, the new head of Scotland for Cerulian Winds, next to a floating turbine. Image: DCT Media

Cerulean Winds has appointed “experienced commercial leader” Laura Jarvie to head up Scottish operations from a new base in Aberdeen.

Ms Jarvie will help drive the development of the firm’s plans for a North Sea renewables grid (NSRG).

London-based Cerulean has leases to develop three large offshore wind sites, each containing hundreds of floating turbines.

New power plan for offshore wind

It aims to create an offshore power generation and transmission system that will supply low-carbon energy to oil and gas platforms.

Ms Jarvie will help build a team to deliver the multi-billion-pound project.

Meanwhile, the company has taken space in Neo House on Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Neo House, Riverside Drive, Aberdeen.

Ms Jarvie has more than 20 years’ experience in the energy sector, spanning oil and gas, energy transition and renewables.

Most recently, she was head of energy transition at North Sea Midstream Partners.

Other past roles include four years with oil and gas operator EnQuest as midstream business manager.

While there, she led negotiations to transform and extend the life of the Sullom Voe terminal in Shetland.

She has also held business development and commercial roles at Dana Petroleum and Shell.

Ms Jarvie said: “I am extremely passionate about enabling emissions reductions in order to protect energy security and encourage investment in the North Sea.

“It will, therefore, be my absolute priority to ensure alignment between and success for the multitude of stakeholders involved (in the NSRG). There are many aspects… that sit outwith a developer’s control. Collaboration will be vital to enable the success of the project.”

New recruit has ‘fantastic network’

Cerulean founding director Dan Jackson said: “Laura has a fantastic network and track record of realising complex commercial energy projects.

“She will be integral to the relationships we are building with stakeholders across Scotland as we deliver floating wind at an unprecedented scale.”

Cerulean’s three floating wind schemes – Aspen, Beech and Cedar – are expected to create more than 5,000 jobs in construction, operations and maintenance, with first power targeted in 2028. They were among successful projects in the Crown Estate’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas leasing round.

