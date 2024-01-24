Title rivals Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United aim to keep the pressure on at the top of the Highland League

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Title rivals Banks o’ Dee and Formartine United aim to keep the pressure on at the top of the Highland League

Dee are a point behind leaders Brechin City as they head to Kynoch Park to face Keith while United hope to make up a five-point gap as they travel to Rothes

By Paul Third
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson.
Banks O'Dee co-manager Paul Lawson. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Banks o’ Dee co-manager Paul Lawson insists it is too early to be talking about title contenders for the Breedon Highland League championship.

Dee moved to within a point of leaders Brechin City with a 3-0 win against Inverurie Locos at Spain Park on Saturday.

With 19 points taken from their last seven league matches confidence is not in short supply at Dee but Lawson insists no-one at Spain Park is getting carried away.

Next up is a trip to Kynoch Park to face Keith tonight and Lawson said: “A month ago we were top for a week.

“It won’t be until March when more games have been played that we’ll get a truer picture.

“We’re all well aware Brora and Buckie have a lot of games to play but that can present issues in itself.

“We want to be in the mix but the challenge is to keep picking up points every week.

“If we can do that we’ll be in the mix when things become clearer in March and that is why we’re keeping our focus only on ourselves.

“We’re in a good place but there’s a long way to go and we’re looking no further than the next game.”

A late decision will be made on whether Garry Wood will be involved due to illness.

Keith playing catch-up as they look to move up the table

Keith manager Craig Ewen

Only Brora (13) and Buckie (14) have played fewer games than the Maroons, who have played 16 matches, but the fixture list has left Craig Ewen with a difficult run against title hopefuls.

Keith have faced Fraserburgh and Formartine United in their previous two matches and will play Dee twice in the next three games either side of a match against Brora.

Ewen said: “We’ve played twice since the middle of December and we’ve only had one home game since the middle of November so we’re looking forward to a game.

“We’ve been training regularly but the postponements haven’t been ideal in terms of match sharpness.

“Dee are going well and have a chance to go top of the table but we’re looking to get points and improve our position too.

“We were difficult to beat earlier in the season against the leading teams and we’ll be aiming to get back to that.”

Formartine expecting a stern test at Rothes

Formartine United boss Stuart Anderson. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It has been a stop-start opening to 2024 for Formartine United too but United boss Stuart Anderson is looking for his side to build on their 6-2 win against Keith in their last outing when they travel to Rothes.

Anderson, who will be without Jonny Crawford and Graeme Rodger due to work commitments, said: “Every game is difficult and Rothes have really good players.

“They are experienced, they’ve won silverware and we know they will be well prepared.

“It’s always tough when you go up there and I’m sure this one will be no different.”

Bobby Beckwith is in interim change at Rothes following Ross Jack’s departure from Mackessack Park earlier this month and is looking for progress in what will be his second game in charge.

Beckwith said: “We’ve been focused on the games since the manager left and we put in a decent performance in our 3-1 defeat at Brechin in our last game.

“The players have adapted well to what we’re asking them to do and we’ve worked on a few things since the Brechin game. Hopefully we can see further improvement against Formartine.”

Watch: Highland League Weekly EXTRA – Highlights of Banks o’ Dee v Inverurie Locos and Buckie Thistle’s big day

Conversation