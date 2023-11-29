Green firm says North Sea renewables grid will deliver 5,000 Scottish jobs

A North Sea renewable energy grid is a step closer after exclusivity deals were signed for the output of three proposed floating wind farms.

The green energy firm behind the project, London-based Cerulean Winds, said development, construction, operational and maintenance phases could create more than 5,000 Scottish jobs.

Cerulean’s new green-powered transmission system is expected to supply clean energy to oil and gas assets, helping their operators meet carbon emissions reduction targets.

At the same time, the multi-billion-pound grid project is expected to provide early opportunities to the domestic floating wind supply chain.

Grid project moving swiftly forward

Cerulean said it was putting the necessary contracts in place to deliver the North Sea Renewables Grid (NSRG), with the project already progressing through the development phase.

Studies have shown Aspen, Beech and Cedar – the three sites that will form the NSRG – could deliver more than £10 billion for the UK economy in gross value added terms.

First power is targeted for 2028.

Aspen, Beech and Cedar are among the offshore wind energy projects being taken forward as a result of Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (Intog) leasing round.

Dan Jackson, co-founder and director, Cerulean, said: “This is a huge milestone in the creation of the North Sea Renewables Grid.

“We are incredibly grateful to Crown Estate Scotland for their support as we move to the next phase in delivering floating wind at an unprecedented scale in the UK.”

Mr Jackson added: “Feed (front-end engineering and design) work will begin in earnest with our Tier 1 delivery consortium setting up the packages of supply chain contracts in 2024 that will allow us to build out this development.

“To support this, we are also investing in new Scottish offices and in advanced talks with local ports and yards.

Grid project is ‘vital cog’ for cutting North Sea oil and gas carbon emissions

“The oil and gas industry is required for UK energy security for years to come but must fulfil its decarbonisation commitments.

“The North Sea Renewables Grid will be a vital cog in achieving that, while also setting the pace for other floating wind farms to follow.”

Intog leasing round winners were announced in March, with 13 projects successful.

The scheme is aimed at helping to decarbonise the North Sea energy sector by supporting firms to build wind farm projects connected to oil and gas infrastructure.

Wind projects are exected to provide electricity to offshore installations, helping them to cut their carbon emissions.

‘We all know that green jobs will be the future of the energy industry’

Cerulean director Humza Malik said the NSRG project would deliver “vast benefits” to the Scottish and UK offshore wind supply chains.

He added: “Alongside our contractor consortium, we are already in advanced talks with strategic suppliers.

“We all know that green jobs will be the future of the energy industry.

“The North Sea Renewables Grid will have a big hand in delivering this long-awaited boom.”