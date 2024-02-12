Strike threat at whisky giant’s Highland distilleries after pay offer branded an ‘insult’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strike threat at whisky giant’s Highland distilleries after pay offer branded an ‘insult’

GMB Scotland said 94% of members voted against the pay offer and in support of industrial action.

By Alex Banks
Workers at the Dalmore distillery in Alness have turned down a pay rise offer of between 5-6%. Image: Whyte & Mackay
Workers at the Dalmore distillery in Alness have turned down a pay rise offer of between 5-6%. Image: Whyte & Mackay

Workers at a whisky giant in the Highlands have voted to reject its pay offer and support industrial action.

Whyte & Mackay workers were offered a pay rise of between 5-6% despite the firm recording record profits.

Trade union GMB Scotland said 94% of members are backing industrial action and is calling the offer “an insult”.

The firm employs around 700 workers across Scotland, including Dalmore distillery in Alness and the Invergordon grain distillery.

It is behind whiskies including Tamnavulin, Jura and Dalmore.

Action needed at Whyte & Mackay to secure ‘fair’ pay offer, says union

Lesley-Anne MacAskill, a GMB Scotland organiser in the Highlands, believes workers are ready to do whatever it takes in order to gain a “fair pay offer”.

She said: “It is clear from the result of this ballot that our members are absolutely united in rejecting this offer and determined to take whatever industrial action is necessary to secure a fair pay rise from a company making record profits.

GMB Scotland organiser Lesley-Anne MacAskill. Image: GMB Scotland

“While managers are celebrating this great commercial success, our members are struggling to make ends meet. It cannot go on.

“Managers must understand the strength of feeling of our members and their determination to have the value of their work properly recognised and secure a fair pay offer.”

GMB Scotland said some colleagues are being forced to use foodbanks as they struggle to make ends meet.

Union claims whisky makers could offer double-digit pay rise

GMB Scotland said workers at the firm are now paid less than staff anywhere else in the industry.

The union also claims the company could afford a double-digit pay increase as business booms.

Whyte & Mackay accounts for 2022 showed a pre-tax profit of £81.3 million – with a 20% increase in pay costing around £6.6m.

The union also said the current offer of between 5% and 6% is “effectively a pay cut”.

A spokesperson for Whyte & Mackay said: “We are currently in pay negotiations with our trade union partners.

“Whilst the recent offer was rejected, negotiations continue.”

Invergordon investments

Whyte & Mackay saw a major expansion for its Invergordon operations approved in April.

It will build 42 whisky maturation warehouses on agricultural land near Cromarty Firth industrial park.

Plans will be phased over the next five decades, completing the expansion in 2077.

Whyte & Mackay Invergordon distillery.
Whyte & Mackay’s Invergordon distillery. Image: Whyte & Mackay

Highland Council planning officers said the whisky warehouses would safeguard Whyte & Mackay’s future as a major employer in the area.

Huge murals installed at Invergordon, which GMB Scotland claims cost hundreds of thousands of pounds, have also been branded a “vanity project” by workers.

