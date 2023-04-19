Whyte and Mackay gets green light for Invergordon warehouse, despite concerns over the ‘angel’s share’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Whyte and Mackay gets green light for Invergordon warehouse, despite concerns over the ‘angel’s share’

Local councillors said Whyte and Mackay has made a positive contribution to the Invergordon community.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Whyte & Mackay will build 42 whisky maturation warehouses near Cromarty Firth industrial park.


Highland Council has approved a major expansion of Whyte & Mackay’s operations in Invergordon.

The distiller applied for planning permission to build 42 whisky maturation warehouses on agricultural land near Cromarty Firth industrial park.

Whyte & Mackay plans to phase the development over the next five decades, completing their expansion in 2077.

Highland Council planning officers had supported the application, advising councillors to grant planning permission. They said the whisky warehouses would improve a derelict site and safeguard Whyte & Mackay’s future as a major employer in the area.

Whyte & Mackay Invergordon distillery.


However, there were some concerns about the environmental impact of the development. Specifically, the so-called ‘angel’s share’.

The angel’s share is the whisky lost to evaporation during the ageing process. Invergordon community council objected to the Whyte & Mackay planning application expressing worries about Volatile organic compounds (VOC) emissions.

However, while Sepa said guidance around VOCs is being reviewed, they did not object to the whisky warehousing plan.

‘Whyte & Mackay do care about the community’

Local councillor Maxine Smith acknowledged the problem, telling north planning committee: “Black mould does exist. Whatever Sepa and the authorities say, locals will tell you different.”

But Ms Smith said the committee had to follow the expert guidance. While she said she “wishes” she could solve the alleged black mould problem, she noted there was only one residential objection.

Ms Smith praised Whyte & Mackay for their contribution to the community. “They have to expand, they have to think 20 years ahead, and that has to be good for Invergordon,” she said. “Whyte & Mackay do care about the community.”

Councillor Maxine Smith expressed concerns about black mould, but said the Whyte & Mackay development would be beneficial to the area overall.

Ms Smith said the company often helped with local causes, and this expansion would benefit the local economy.

Councillor Margaret Paterson agreed, saying this development would make Invergordon home to the largest single whisky distillery in Scotland.

And while councillor Matthew Reiss said of the visuals that he had “never seen anything more ugly”, he acknowledged that Whyte & Mackay’s extensive planting programme would soften the look over time.

Overall, north planning committee welcomed the application, and unanimously granted planning permission.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

