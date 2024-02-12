Man in court following £200,000 Alness drugs seizure

A man has appeared in court after more than £200,000 of cocaine was seized in Easter Ross.

Liam Maiden, 30, appeared in private at Inverness Sheriff Court charged with being concerned with the supplying of a controlled drug.

Maiden, from Ross and Cromarty, made no plea to the single charge.

He was committed for further examination and released on bail until the next calling of the case.

£200,000 cocaine seizure

Police carried out a drugs warrant at an address in the Minafua area of Alness at about 11.55am on Thursday last week.

Officers seized a “significant quantity” of cocaine, believed to be worth at least £200,000.

Speaking after the drug raid, Detective Inspector Robin Sim said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and Police Scotland is committed to bringing those responsible for the manufacture and supply of drugs to justice.

“The public has an important role to play and we would encourage anyone with information or concerns about illegal substances to get in touch with officers via 101.”