Young entrepreneur transforms shepherd’s hut into cosy Highland retreat

Ever since a young age Lochinver woman Isobel Wright has had a passion to run her own business.

The 23-year-old has now followed in her parents footsteps and embarked on her own hospitality venture.

The hotel worker has restored a rustic shepherd’s hut on the North Coast 500 and will welcome her first guests in spring.

The self-catering lodge which can accommodate two people, is a contemporary interpretation of historic horse-drawn caravans from the 16th century.

Passion for hospitality

Isobel believes her love for hospitality has stemmed from helping her parents run their own bed and breakfast in the area and working part-time in hotels.

A £20,000 loan from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme allowed her to buy the shepherd’s hut.

Isobel said: “It was an empty shell when I bought it and I’ve spent the past year renovating the inside and making it cosy.

“And wanted to use my hospitality experience to create a highland escape for guests looking to stay somewhere that is a bit quirky.

“I’ve always been influenced from a young age, and I think I know deep down that I wanted to run my own business.”

The shepherd’s hut features a kitchen, dining area, bedroom, sitting area, and storage space.

The Ardmore hut is on the grounds of Ardmore House B&B.

Ardmore Shepherd’s Hut

Isobel said the place required a lot of love and care, so she had to get her hands dirty and pick up some DIY.

She said: “I wanted to include contemporary amenities that appeal to tourists, such as a double bed and an en suite shower room, while also maintaining its classic elements, like the wood cladding and tin roof.

“I want it to be a private place for our guests and it’s quite rare to get that up here in the highlands.

“It’s fully serviced, it’s got water, heating and electricity – proper modern luxuries.

“I just love it up here, it’s an amazing part of the world it’s just gorgeous with the views and there is so much to do if you are an outdoorsy person.”

Nearly 1,000 Scottish entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 24 have benefited from more than £6 million in funding thanks to the Start Up Loans initiative since 2012.