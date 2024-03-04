‘We ran for our lives’: Aberdeen city centre street locked down after reports of stabbing

Police were called to an Aberdeen city-centre street this afternoon after reports of an alleged stabbing.

As many as eight police vehicles, accompanied by an ambulance, attended Gerrard Street at around 1pm following an incident which took place on George Street.

Officers were alerted by a bystander who claimed he witnessed a knife attack taking place while eating lunch parked at the side of the road.

‘I couldn’t believe what I was seeing’

Jack Duthie, 26, said he “couldn’t believe it” when he saw the assault take place outside the Coral bookmakers.

The handyman for a lettings agency claimed the incident involved three men and a woman attacking another man with a knife.

After witnessing the disagreement, he dialled 999.

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Jack said: “I thought someone had been stabbed.

“I couldn’t believe it. There were three other men and a woman attacking him after coming out of the Coral bookmakers on George Street.

“I seen the victim escape out the back of one the flats (on Gerrard Street), and the attackers done a runner towards Loch Street.

“I was just trying not to get noticed in my van while trying to call the police.”

Young student left ‘traumatised’

Student Sarah Lambert, 18, was shopping for lunch at Thain’s bakery when she was left “traumatised” by the scenes on George Street.

Accompanied by her younger friend, she said she relied on adrenaline to get her to safety.

She said: “When I saw the fight, I was just standing there watching.

“But when I seen what had happened with the knife, we ran for our lives.

“We ran to the Sainsbury’s shop nearby and asked them to call the police, but shortly after around eight police cars and an ambulance showed up.

“We were absolutely terrified.

“It felt like we were in a TV show – I don’t think the reality has set in for us yet.”

Police – ‘we are establishing the full circumstances’

Officers have confirmed that an investigation is taking place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving a number of people in the Gerrard Street area of Aberdeen around 1pm on Monday, March 4.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.03pm to attend an incident on Gerrard Street, Aberdeen.

“Four resources were dispatched and one patient was treated at the scene.”