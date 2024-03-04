‘We ran for our lives’: Aberdeen city centre street locked down after reports of stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘We ran for our lives’: Aberdeen city centre street locked down after reports of stabbing

An eye-witness told The Press and Journal she was "terrified" as she watched a group of four attack a man on George Street.

By Alberto Lejarraga & Graham Fleming
Police confirmed they are investigating a "disturbance" which ended on Gerrard Street
Police were called to an Aberdeen city-centre street this afternoon after reports of an alleged stabbing.

As many as eight police vehicles, accompanied by an ambulance, attended Gerrard Street at around 1pm following an incident which took place on George Street.

Officers were alerted by a bystander who claimed he witnessed a knife attack taking place while eating lunch parked at the side of the road.

‘I couldn’t believe what I was seeing’

Jack Duthie, 26, said he “couldn’t believe it” when he saw the assault take place outside the Coral bookmakers.

The handyman for a lettings agency claimed the incident involved three men and a woman attacking another man with a knife.

After witnessing the disagreement, he dialled 999.

A number of police vehicles were still stationed on the street when The P&J arrived

Speaking to The Press and Journal, Jack said: “I thought someone had been stabbed.

“I couldn’t believe it. There were three other men and a woman attacking him after coming out of the Coral bookmakers on George Street.

“I seen the victim escape out the back of one the flats (on Gerrard Street), and the attackers done a runner towards Loch Street.

“I was just trying not to get noticed in my van while trying to call the police.”

Young student left ‘traumatised’

Sarah “ran for her life” after seeing the incident this afternoon. Image: Graham Fleming/DC Thomson.

Student Sarah Lambert, 18, was shopping for lunch at Thain’s bakery when she was left “traumatised” by the scenes on George Street.

Accompanied by her younger friend, she said she relied on adrenaline to get her to safety.

She said: “When I saw the fight, I was just standing there watching.

“But when I seen what had happened with the knife, we ran for our lives.

“We ran to the Sainsbury’s shop nearby and asked them to call the police, but shortly after around eight police cars and an ambulance showed up.

“We were absolutely terrified.

“It felt like we were in a TV show – I don’t think the reality has set in for us yet.”

Police – ‘we are establishing the full circumstances’

Officers have confirmed that an investigation is taking place.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance involving a number of people in the Gerrard Street area of Aberdeen around 1pm on Monday, March 4.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 13.03pm to attend an incident on Gerrard Street, Aberdeen.

“Four resources were dispatched and one patient was treated at the scene.”

Conversation