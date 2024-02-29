UK flights grounded after helicopter ditches into North Sea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
UK flights grounded after helicopter ditches into North Sea

It was on a training exercise for energy giant Equinor when it crashed, killing one of six people on board.

By Andrew Dykes, Allister Thomas and Keith Findlay
A Bristow S-92 helicopter.
A Bristow S-92 helicopter. Image: Bristow.

Some helicopter flights in the UK North Sea were swiftly grounded, at the request of oil and gas firms, following a fatal ditching in Norwegian waters.

An S-92 search and rescue (SAR) helicopter ditched into the sea, leaving one person dead.

Norwegian media said the woman was an SAR nurse from Bergen and in her 60s.

Five other crew or passengers – all believed to be Norwegian – have “varying levels of injuries”, according to operator Bristow, whose North Sea pilots have postponed planned strikes as a mark of respect.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association had arranged strikes for Bristow in Aberdeen, Sumburgh and Norwich on March 3-5, across search and rescue (SAR), and oil and gas.

Norwegian energy minister calls for thorough investigation into tragedy

The SAR helicopter, with the call sign LN-OIJ, was under contract to Norwegian state-run energy giant Equinor.

It went down at 6.40pm UK-time on Wednesday. Casualties were taken to hospital in Bergen.

Efforts are under way to gather information, but the cause of the crash is unknown.

Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland said it was important the incident is “thoroughly investigated” in order to, hopefully, “get answers as to what was the reason why this happened”.

Where exactly was the helicopter?

At the time of the crash, while on a training exercise for Equinor, it was about nine nautical miles west of Bergen,

The six people on board include two pilots.

Equinor suspended helicopter flights in both the Norwegian and UK sectors of the North Sea for a spell today.

At least one other North Sea helicopter operator followed suit, although there was no mandatory instruction from UK authorities.

A spokesperson for CHC said: “At the request of a small number of customers, we instigated a pause in some S-92 operations in the UK.

“We will resume operations after further discussion with relevant customers. The pause in operations relates to the S-92 model only, and other flights are continuing as scheduled.”

Casualties were taken to hospital in Bergen. Image: Shutterstock

CHC is due to fly two helicopters for Equinor from Aberdeen tomorrow, at 7am and 3.45pm.

Bristow’s UK flights seem to be operating as normal, according to schedule data.

The company operates 11 S-92s for energy customers out of Aberdeen.

Another operator, Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS), said it had not made any changes to schedules.

Bristow has 11 S-92s flying out of Aberdeen

A spokesperson for OHS UK said: “Safety is of paramount importance. We are currently fully operational and are monitoring the situation closely.”

Operator NHV does not S-92s and services from its bases using the H175, AW169 and AW139 aircraft types appeared to be largely uninterrupted, according to timetable data.

An industry source using Aberdeen heliport said: “We got a safety brief. Basically, they don’t know what happened but can’t find any evidence that there are issues with the current S92 fleet.”

Everyone should return home from their work.”

An offshore worker’s wife posting on Facebook

Another North Sea worker posting on Facebook said: “Sad news indeed.

“We have all travelled on these helicopters many times, and on the whole are safe.

“Condolences to the family of the life lost, and hoping for a speedy return to health for the rest of the crew and passengers.”

Another Facebook poster said: “Sending condolences. As a rig worker wife my heart goes out to all involved. Everyone should return home from their work.”

UK condolences pour in

Meanwhile, UK unions and industry representatives also expressed their condolences.

RMT general-secretary Mick Lynch said the union’s thoughts were with the families of all those affected.

He added: “We will not speculate about the causes of this tragedy.

“This aircraft model is a critical part of the UK fleet, taking workers to sites across the UK sector.”

Rail, Maritime and Transport union general-secretary Mick Lynch.
Rail, Maritime and Transport union general-secretary Mick Lynch. Image: Lucy North/PA Wire

RMT is liaising with Norwegian colleagues in sister trade Union Industri Energi.

Offshore Energy UK HSE director Mark Wilson said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with all who were on this flight, their families and those involved in rescue and response.

“At present, there are no confirmed facts about the cause of this accident.

Mark Wilson, of OEUK.
Mark Wilson, of OEUK. Image: OEUK.

“Our priority now is to work in close coordination with Step Change in Safety, helicopter operators, oil and gas operators and contractors, offshore trade unions, pilots’ union Balpa and the regulators – HSE (Health and Safety Executive) and the Civil Aviation Authority.

“When facts are established, we will work in partnership with these bodies to ensure any learning from this tragic incident is shared across the industry and appropriate steps are taken in due course.”

UK oil and gas chaplaincy offers ‘thoughts and prayers’

The UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy offered condolences after the “distressing and tragic incident.”

It added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those immediately affected, family members, and all those involved in rescue and response.

“Incidents like this are, thankfully, rare, but speak to the continued risk faced by all who work in the North Sea.

Offshore workers with a CHC Scotia helicopter at Aberdeen heliport.
Offshore workers with a CHC Scotia helicopter at Aberdeen heliport. Image: Big Partnership

“We stand ready to support anyone in the UK oil and gas industry who has been affected, directly or indirectly, by these events and encourage you to make contact with us for any assistance required.”

Simon Sparkes, a test pilot with the Norwegian defence agency, said the Bristow Norway S-92 was on an SAR training mission when the accident occurred.

He added: “It is not known why the aircraft ditched.”

The rescue operation was led by the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said: “This is a deeply tragic incident. Today is a difficult day for many, and our thoughts are with the families, close ones and others affected.

“Everyone on board the helicopter was on assignment for Equinor.

“Our key task now is to help take care of those involved. We express our thanks to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and everyone involved in the rescue operation and the ongoing work.”

Today is a difficult day for many, and our thoughts are with the families, close ones and others affected.”

Anders Opedal, CEO, Equinor

Bristow said: “It is with deep sadness that we can report one fatality has been confirmed. The other five crew members have varying levels of injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected during this incredibly difficult period.

“At this time, the full resources of Bristow’s incident response team are being mobilised.

“The company is in the process of contacting and providing assistance to family members of those onboard and fully cooperating with authorities responding to the incident.

“Our highest priority is to take care of our crew and their family members and provide them with any assistance needed.”

S-92 is mainstay aircraft for Norway’s oil and gas industry

Norway is almost entirely reliant on the S-92 helicopter for its oil and gas operations.

While no information has been offered on the cause, any grounding of the helicopter type would create major logistical issues for oil and gas firms.

In 2016, after a fatal crash off Norway, the Super Puma – then the dominant helicopter – was grounded and all but entirely exited the market.

Conversation