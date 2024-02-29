UK flights grounded after helicopter ditches into North Sea

Some helicopter flights in the UK North Sea were swiftly grounded, at the request of oil and gas firms, following a fatal ditching in Norwegian waters.

An S-92 search and rescue (SAR) helicopter ditched into the sea, leaving one person dead.

Norwegian media said the woman was an SAR nurse from Bergen and in her 60s.

Five other crew or passengers – all believed to be Norwegian – have “varying levels of injuries”, according to operator Bristow, whose North Sea pilots have postponed planned strikes as a mark of respect.

The British Airline Pilots’ Association had arranged strikes for Bristow in Aberdeen, Sumburgh and Norwich on March 3-5, across search and rescue (SAR), and oil and gas.

Norwegian energy minister calls for thorough investigation into tragedy

The SAR helicopter, with the call sign LN-OIJ, was under contract to Norwegian state-run energy giant Equinor.

It went down at 6.40pm UK-time on Wednesday. Casualties were taken to hospital in Bergen.

Efforts are under way to gather information, but the cause of the crash is unknown.

Norwegian Energy Minister Terje Aasland said it was important the incident is “thoroughly investigated” in order to, hopefully, “get answers as to what was the reason why this happened”.

Where exactly was the helicopter?

At the time of the crash, while on a training exercise for Equinor, it was about nine nautical miles west of Bergen,

The six people on board include two pilots.

Equinor suspended helicopter flights in both the Norwegian and UK sectors of the North Sea for a spell today.

At least one other North Sea helicopter operator followed suit, although there was no mandatory instruction from UK authorities.

A spokesperson for CHC said: “At the request of a small number of customers, we instigated a pause in some S-92 operations in the UK.

“We will resume operations after further discussion with relevant customers. The pause in operations relates to the S-92 model only, and other flights are continuing as scheduled.”

CHC is due to fly two helicopters for Equinor from Aberdeen tomorrow, at 7am and 3.45pm.

Bristow’s UK flights seem to be operating as normal, according to schedule data.

The company operates 11 S-92s for energy customers out of Aberdeen.

Another operator, Offshore Helicopter Services (OHS), said it had not made any changes to schedules.

Bristow has 11 S-92s flying out of Aberdeen

A spokesperson for OHS UK said: “Safety is of paramount importance. We are currently fully operational and are monitoring the situation closely.”

Operator NHV does not S-92s and services from its bases using the H175, AW169 and AW139 aircraft types appeared to be largely uninterrupted, according to timetable data.

An industry source using Aberdeen heliport said: “We got a safety brief. Basically, they don’t know what happened but can’t find any evidence that there are issues with the current S92 fleet.”

Everyone should return home from their work.” An offshore worker’s wife posting on Facebook

Another North Sea worker posting on Facebook said: “Sad news indeed.

“We have all travelled on these helicopters many times, and on the whole are safe.

“Condolences to the family of the life lost, and hoping for a speedy return to health for the rest of the crew and passengers.”

Another Facebook poster said: “Sending condolences. As a rig worker wife my heart goes out to all involved. Everyone should return home from their work.”

UK condolences pour in

Meanwhile, UK unions and industry representatives also expressed their condolences.

RMT general-secretary Mick Lynch said the union’s thoughts were with the families of all those affected.

He added: “We will not speculate about the causes of this tragedy.

“This aircraft model is a critical part of the UK fleet, taking workers to sites across the UK sector.”

RMT is liaising with Norwegian colleagues in sister trade Union Industri Energi.

Offshore Energy UK HSE director Mark Wilson said: “Our thoughts are first and foremost with all who were on this flight, their families and those involved in rescue and response.

“At present, there are no confirmed facts about the cause of this accident.

“Our priority now is to work in close coordination with Step Change in Safety, helicopter operators, oil and gas operators and contractors, offshore trade unions, pilots’ union Balpa and the regulators – HSE (Health and Safety Executive) and the Civil Aviation Authority.

“When facts are established, we will work in partnership with these bodies to ensure any learning from this tragic incident is shared across the industry and appropriate steps are taken in due course.”

UK oil and gas chaplaincy offers ‘thoughts and prayers’

The UK Oil and Gas Chaplaincy offered condolences after the “distressing and tragic incident.”

It added: “Our thoughts and prayers are with those immediately affected, family members, and all those involved in rescue and response.

“Incidents like this are, thankfully, rare, but speak to the continued risk faced by all who work in the North Sea.

“We stand ready to support anyone in the UK oil and gas industry who has been affected, directly or indirectly, by these events and encourage you to make contact with us for any assistance required.”

Simon Sparkes, a test pilot with the Norwegian defence agency, said the Bristow Norway S-92 was on an SAR training mission when the accident occurred.

He added: “It is not known why the aircraft ditched.”

The rescue operation was led by the Norwegian Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

Equinor chief executive Anders Opedal said: “This is a deeply tragic incident. Today is a difficult day for many, and our thoughts are with the families, close ones and others affected.

“Everyone on board the helicopter was on assignment for Equinor.

“Our key task now is to help take care of those involved. We express our thanks to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre and everyone involved in the rescue operation and the ongoing work.”

Today is a difficult day for many, and our thoughts are with the families, close ones and others affected.” Anders Opedal, CEO, Equinor

Bristow said: “It is with deep sadness that we can report one fatality has been confirmed. The other five crew members have varying levels of injuries. Our thoughts are with all those affected during this incredibly difficult period.

“At this time, the full resources of Bristow’s incident response team are being mobilised.

“The company is in the process of contacting and providing assistance to family members of those onboard and fully cooperating with authorities responding to the incident.

“Our highest priority is to take care of our crew and their family members and provide them with any assistance needed.”

S-92 is mainstay aircraft for Norway’s oil and gas industry

Norway is almost entirely reliant on the S-92 helicopter for its oil and gas operations.

While no information has been offered on the cause, any grounding of the helicopter type would create major logistical issues for oil and gas firms.

In 2016, after a fatal crash off Norway, the Super Puma – then the dominant helicopter – was grounded and all but entirely exited the market.