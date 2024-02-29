‘Waited so long for this day’: P&J’s ‘youngest’ papergirl celebrates special leap year birthday

Today marks a very special day for the Evening Express and Press and Journal’s ‘youngest’ paper girl.

Isla McIntosh is celebrating turning 16 years old today.

But as she was born on February 29, 2008, it’s only the fourth birthday she has celebrated on the date she was born.

Waiting four years for this “special moment”, she said she “can’t believe it is finally here.”

Isla was born 12 days late at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital just 13 minutes after the clock struck midnight on a leap day.

She was the first baby to be born in the Granite City that day.

Most years she celebrates her birthday on March 1, but as her 16th lands on a leap year, she is planning double the celebration.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, she said: “I’m really excited.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for four years.”

How is Isla celebrating her special day?

To mark the special occasion, Isla has a few things in store to keep the celebrations rolling over the weekend.

Firstly, the entire family plan to celebrate during a meal at Lasan in Westhill this evening.

This is before they head down to Edinburgh for a weekend of sightseeing and shopping.

When asked if she will spend all of her birthday money at once, Isla laughed and didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Isla said: “It feels even more special because it’s my sweet 16th.”

Our ‘youngest’ papergirl has had a well-deserved day off

Although Isla was excited to spend her 16th celebrating, she did admit she had missed her paper round today and the waves she gets through windows.

Isla has delivered afternoon newspapers around Westhill for more than two years now and picked up an additional morning paper round in December.

She heads out twice a day, six days a week, and only misses a round if she has an away game with her football team, Westdyke Girls.

“I really enjoy the paper round,” she said.

“It gets me outside and I really like going round and seeing the customers.”

Her mum, Diane McIntosh, said she had joked about having a leap year baby but was shocked when she actually gave birth on the 29th.

“When we found out we were expecting, her dad joked that it could be a leap year baby which would save him a fortune if it was only every four years,” she said.

“We never thought she would actually be late or his prediction would actually come true.

Always going above and beyond for her Press and Journal and Evening Express customers, Isla’s mum says she deserves to enjoy her celebrations.

Adding: “One time she realised it was one of her elderly customer’s birthdays so she quickly jotted a note to say ‘Happy Birthday’ and popped it through the door, and later went back with some flowers and card.

“She really is a special girl with a heart of gold who deserves a special day.”

Isla’s next birthday will fall on the next leap year, which will take place in 2028. As she will turn 20, she admitted that right now this sounds “a little scary” but she already can’t wait to celebrate.