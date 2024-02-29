‘Waited so long for this day’: P&J’s ‘youngest’ papergirl celebrates special leap year birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Waited so long for this day’: P&J’s ‘youngest’ papergirl celebrates special leap year birthday

Isla McIntosh is celebrating her 16th (but technically fourth) birthday today.

By Shanay Taylor
Westhill paper girl Isla McIntosh was born on February 29. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Westhill paper girl Isla McIntosh was born on February 29. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

Today marks a very special day for the Evening Express and Press and Journal’s ‘youngest’ paper girl.

Isla McIntosh is celebrating turning 16 years old today.

But as she was born on February 29, 2008, it’s only the fourth birthday she has  celebrated on the date she was born.

Waiting four years for this “special moment”, she said she “can’t believe it is finally here.”

Isla with some of her many birthday cards

Isla was born 12 days late at Aberdeen Maternity Hospital just 13 minutes after the clock struck midnight on a leap day.

She was the first baby to be born in the Granite City that day.

Most years she celebrates her birthday on March 1, but as her 16th lands on a leap year, she is planning double the celebration.

Speaking to The Press & Journal, she said: “I’m really excited.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day for four years.”

How is Isla celebrating her special day?

To mark the special occasion, Isla has a few things in store to keep the celebrations rolling over the weekend.

Firstly, the entire family plan to celebrate during a meal at Lasan in Westhill this evening.

This is before they head down to Edinburgh for a weekend of sightseeing and shopping.

When asked if she will spend all of her birthday money at once, Isla laughed and didn’t hesitate to say yes.

Isla said: “It feels even more special because it’s my sweet 16th.”

Isla loves delivering papers to people. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Our ‘youngest’ papergirl has had a well-deserved day off

Although Isla was excited to spend her 16th celebrating, she did admit she had missed her paper round today and the waves she gets through windows.

Isla has delivered afternoon newspapers around Westhill for more than two years now and picked up an additional morning paper round in December.

She heads out twice a day, six days a week, and only misses a round if she has an away game with her football team, Westdyke Girls.

“I really enjoy the paper round,” she said.

“It gets me outside and I really like going round and seeing the customers.”

Her mum, Diane McIntosh, said she had joked about having a leap year baby but was shocked when she actually gave birth on the 29th.

“When we found out we were expecting, her dad joked that it could be a leap year baby which would save him a fortune if it was only every four years,” she said.

Isla, 16, pictured with her mum, Diane McIntosh. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

“We never thought she would actually be late or his prediction would actually come true.

Always going above and beyond for her Press and Journal and Evening Express customers, Isla’s mum says she deserves to enjoy her celebrations.

Adding: “One time she realised it was one of her elderly customer’s birthdays so she quickly jotted a note to say ‘Happy Birthday’ and popped it through the door, and later went back with some flowers and card.

“She really is a special girl with a heart of gold who deserves a special day.”

Isla’s next birthday will fall on the next leap year, which will take place in 2028. As she will turn 20, she admitted that right now this sounds “a little scary” but she already can’t wait to celebrate.

Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70 years

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A Bristow S-92 helicopter.
UK flights grounded after helicopter ditches into North Sea
Friends of Ellon Cemetery standing with cut grass next to the graves
One foot in the grave? Think again! Ageing Aberdeenshire residents called upon to fill…
Mysterious green substance found near to Hazlehead Park. Image: DC Thomson.
What was mysterious green substance found in stream near Hazlehead Park?
Graeme Reid, Peterhead Port Authority's new boss.
Peterhead Port has new boss
Body Shop stores in Aberdeen and Inverness will remain open. Image: Shanay Taylor/Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
Body Shop stores in Inverness and Aberdeen to remain open following mass closure announcement
Buckie student Lois Cowie now has her sports jacket displayed in the Huntsman store. Image: Heriot Watt University
Buckie textile design student makes dream debut on London’s Savile Row
Kevin Smith is frustrated with the response from Ovo. Image: Kevin Smith/Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
'Nobody cared': Aberdeen family with fourth-month-old baby left without heating for days
Aberdeenshire Larder has closed suddenly after more than 70 years in business
'We’ve tried so hard to keep everything going': Aberdeenshire Larder ceases trading after 70…
Peter Vardy Carz has closed on Lang Stracht. Image: DC Thomson.
Peter Vardy Carz on Lang Stracht closes
Torry Raac: Aberdeen City Council is taking action after an engineer report on the crumbly concrete in around 500 homes. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Hundreds of Torry council tenants to be moved out 'as soon as possible' amid…