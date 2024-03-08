The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen

This year’s event will focus on forces shaping the future of work.

By Billy Jane Ramos
Sean Westwood, Mattioli Woods, speaking during The cHeRries Conference 2023.
Sean Westwood from Mattioli Woods speaking at last year's cHeRries Conference.

Details of The cHeRries Conference 2024, in association with Mattioli Woods, have been announced.

The annual conference, which complements the successful cHeRries Awards, will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live in Aberdeen and tickets are now available to book.

The cHeRries Conference 2024 theme

Aiming to support human resources professionals, while helping business leaders nurture excellence, The cHeRries Conference will delve deeper into artificial intelligence (AI).

Delegates will take part in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, where shared insights will ripple far beyond the walls of the conference centre.

Headline sponsor Mattioli Woods will spearhead the session on Tomorrow’s AI Workplace.

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of The cHeRries Conference again in 2024.

“This year we look at artificial intelligence, and how HR teams can use AI to attract and maintain talent in the workplace of the future.”

An interactive session led by Burness Paull will tackle employment law challenges that AI may bring.

Andrew Knight, partner in the firm, said: “Burness Paull is thrilled to once again be sponsoring the cHeRries. Long regarded as the premier HR awards in the north-east of Scotland, it has been fantastic to be part of the creation of an HR conference which is every bit as prestigious.

“I am very much looking forward to being part of the conference again this year, joined by a range of inspiring businesses and speakers from across the region to share insight, discuss common issues and explore opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Hunter Adams will sponsor the session called Thrive Don’t Survive. The company’s director for client services, Holly Milne, said: “With the rapid changes that have taken place in HR over recent years, The cHeRries Conference gives the HR community an opportunity to come together to share, learn and re-energise.

“Hunter Adams is delighted to be sponsoring this important event, and look forward to an insightful and inspiring day.”

Another session called Maximise Your Impact will introduce delegates to a tool that will help them increase their self-awareness and reveal their potential.

Louise Lang, managing director of sponsor Lang&Co said: “Lang&Co is thrilled to be actively participating at this year’s event, allowing us to connect with our community, provide a learning opportunity in our workshop and build deeper relationships.

“We are proud to support the success of The cHeRries Conference 2024.”

Book your place at The cHeRries Conference 2024

