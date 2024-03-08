The cHeRries Conference returns to Aberdeen

Details of The cHeRries Conference 2024, in association with Mattioli Woods, have been announced.

The annual conference, which complements the successful cHeRries Awards, will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live in Aberdeen and tickets are now available to book.

The cHeRries Conference 2024 theme

Aiming to support human resources professionals, while helping business leaders nurture excellence, The cHeRries Conference will delve deeper into artificial intelligence (AI).

Delegates will take part in workshops, panel discussions and networking sessions, where shared insights will ripple far beyond the walls of the conference centre.

Headline sponsor Mattioli Woods will spearhead the session on Tomorrow’s AI Workplace.

Mattioli Woods employee benefits team director Sean Westwood said: “We are delighted to be the headline sponsor of The cHeRries Conference again in 2024.

“This year we look at artificial intelligence, and how HR teams can use AI to attract and maintain talent in the workplace of the future.”

An interactive session led by Burness Paull will tackle employment law challenges that AI may bring.

Andrew Knight, partner in the firm, said: “Burness Paull is thrilled to once again be sponsoring the cHeRries. Long regarded as the premier HR awards in the north-east of Scotland, it has been fantastic to be part of the creation of an HR conference which is every bit as prestigious.

“I am very much looking forward to being part of the conference again this year, joined by a range of inspiring businesses and speakers from across the region to share insight, discuss common issues and explore opportunities.”

Meanwhile, Hunter Adams will sponsor the session called Thrive Don’t Survive. The company’s director for client services, Holly Milne, said: “With the rapid changes that have taken place in HR over recent years, The cHeRries Conference gives the HR community an opportunity to come together to share, learn and re-energise.

“Hunter Adams is delighted to be sponsoring this important event, and look forward to an insightful and inspiring day.”

Another session called Maximise Your Impact will introduce delegates to a tool that will help them increase their self-awareness and reveal their potential.

Louise Lang, managing director of sponsor Lang&Co said: “Lang&Co is thrilled to be actively participating at this year’s event, allowing us to connect with our community, provide a learning opportunity in our workshop and build deeper relationships.

“We are proud to support the success of The cHeRries Conference 2024.”

Book your place at The cHeRries Conference 2024.