cHeRries Awards 2024: Search begins to find best HR professionals

The hunt is on to find the best and brightest human resources and personnel professionals for the cHeRries Awards 2024.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods has opened its nominations ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in June.

The awards, held in Aberdeen, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness from all industry sectors across Scotland.

Entries for cHeRries Awards 2024 will close at midnight on Sunday January 28 so make sure you nominate now.

It is your chance to shine by highlighting your company, your team, a colleague or your personal achievements.

cHeRries Awards 2024 entries open

The cHeRries recognise businesses, teams and individuals who demonstrate diverse value adding work and projects, innovative and sustainable people solutions and increase commercial value for their organisation.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live.

There will be 10 award categories this year, plus the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other ten award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards 2024; working together to help your current and future workforce.”

This year’s categories

The full list of categories are as follows. The criteria can be found on the cHeRries website.

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Wendy Atkinson, head of client relationships at Hunter Adams said: “Hunter Adams are thrilled to be sponsoring the Culture Transformation Project of the Year award at this year’s Cherries, a key event in the HR calendar celebrating Scotland’s HR community and the invaluable work they do”.

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

Gillian Donald, partner in Employment Law at Blackadders said: “Blackadders’ are thrilled to be sponsoring this award, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the HR community.

“I am looking forward to another fantastic event and to celebrating the contribution the finalists and winners make in our HR community.”

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Emma Stewart, communications & marketing advisor at Stork said: “For a second year running, we’re delighted to support the 2024 cHeRries Awards”

HR Consultancy of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Andrew McLeod, head of executive search & resourcing at Hutcheon Mearns said: “Hutcheon Mearns is proud to be part of the judging panel and sponsoring this year’s HR Consultancy of the Year award.

“We look forward to celebrating the key role that HR plays in resourcing, managing, and supporting industry talent.”

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

Fiona Herrell, partner in the employment & immigration team at Brodies said: “We work with talented individuals in HR every day, so we are delighted to sponsor the HR Leader of the Year award and to be involved in celebrating the HR community in Scotland.”

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Lee Ann Panglea, head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “The cHeRries are a fantastic celebration of the impact of the work of people professionals in Scotland, and the CIPD in Scotland are delighted to continue our support.”

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Louise Lang, managing director at Lang & Co, said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor the ‘Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year’ award for a fourth year.

“Wellbeing continues to be a critical aspect of the employee experience for any workplace.”

The cHeRries Conference will take place during the day on June 13.

Rising Star of the Year and HR Professional of the Year are available for sponsorship. See website for contact details.