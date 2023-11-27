cHeRries Awards 2024: Search begins to find best HR professionals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
cHeRries Awards 2024: Search begins to find best HR professionals

The awards ceremony will take place at P&J Live in Aberdeen next year.

By Kelly Wilson
Guests enjoying last year's cHeRries Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Guests enjoying last year's cHeRries Awards. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The hunt is on to find the best and brightest human resources and personnel professionals for the cHeRries Awards 2024.

The cHeRries Awards, in association with Mattioli Woods has opened its nominations ahead of a glittering awards ceremony in June.

The awards, held in Aberdeen, recognise excellence in the fields of human resources, training, recruitment and organisational effectiveness from all industry sectors across Scotland.

Entries for cHeRries Awards 2024 will close at midnight on Sunday January 28 so make sure you nominate now.

It is your chance to shine by highlighting your company, your team, a colleague or your personal achievements.

cHeRries Awards 2024 entries open

The cHeRries recognise businesses, teams and individuals who demonstrate diverse value adding work and projects, innovative and sustainable people solutions and increase commercial value for their organisation.

The award ceremony will take place on Thursday June 13 at P&J Live.

Guests enjoying entertainment at last year’s awards ceremony. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

There will be 10 award categories this year, plus the Top cHeRry Award for Outstanding Contribution sponsored by Mattioli Woods. This award is selected by the panel of judges and announced at the award ceremony.

The other ten award categories are open to individuals, teams and organisations to enter themselves or be nominated for the award.

Sean Westwood, employee benefits team director, at Mattioli Woods, said: “We are delighted to remain the headline sponsor of the cHeRries awards 2024; working together to help your current and future workforce.”

This year’s categories

The full list of categories are as follows. The criteria can be found on the cHeRries website.

Culture Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Hunter Adams

Wendy Atkinson, head of client relationships at Hunter Adams said:  “Hunter Adams are thrilled to be sponsoring the Culture Transformation Project of the Year award at this year’s Cherries, a key event in the HR calendar celebrating Scotland’s HR community and the invaluable work they do”.

Learning & Development of the Year, sponsored by Blackadders

Gillian Donald, partner in Employment Law at Blackadders said: “Blackadders’ are thrilled to be sponsoring this award, demonstrating our commitment to supporting the HR community.

“I am looking forward to another fantastic event and to celebrating the contribution the finalists and winners make in our HR community.”

Local HeRo of the Year, sponsored by WM Donald

Host Jackie Bird with the 2023 cHeRries winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Employer of the Year, sponsored by Stork

Emma Stewart, communications & marketing advisor at Stork said: “For a second year running, we’re delighted to support the 2024 cHeRries Awards”

HR Consultancy of the Year, sponsored by Hutcheon Mearns

Andrew McLeod, head of executive search & resourcing at Hutcheon Mearns said: “Hutcheon Mearns is proud to be part of the judging panel and sponsoring this year’s HR Consultancy of the Year award.

“We look forward to celebrating the key role that HR plays in resourcing, managing, and supporting industry talent.”

HR Leader of the Year, sponsored by Brodies

Fiona Herrell, partner in the employment & immigration team at Brodies said: “We work with talented individuals in HR every day, so we are delighted to sponsor the HR Leader of the Year award and to be involved in celebrating the HR community in Scotland.”

Team of the Year, sponsored by CIPD

Lee Ann Panglea, head of the CIPD in Scotland and Northern Ireland said: “The cHeRries are a fantastic celebration of the impact of the work of people professionals in Scotland, and the CIPD in Scotland are delighted to continue our support.”

Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year, sponsored by Lang & Co

Louise Lang, managing director at Lang & Co, said: “We are extremely proud to sponsor the ‘Wellbeing in the Workplace of the Year’ award for a fourth year.

“Wellbeing continues to be a critical aspect of the employee experience for any workplace.”

The cHeRries Conference will take place during the day on June 13.

Rising Star of the Year and HR Professional of the Year are available for sponsorship. See website for contact details.

