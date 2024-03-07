Islay whisky distillery to give hotel multi-million-pound makeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Islay whisky distillery to give hotel multi-million-pound makeover

Once the redevelopment is completed it will also trade under a new name.

By Alex Banks
The Islay Hotel will get a new name as part of its makeover. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub
The Islay Hotel will get a new name as part of its makeover. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub

An  award-winning Islay distillery has revealed its multi-million-pound plans to transform a local hotel.

Ardbeg has laid out its “luxurious” plans to enhance The Islay Hotel near its distillery.

The company, owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), purchased the hotel two years ago.

It is now hoping to offer a “world-class whisky and hospitality experience” on the island.

The hotel will close towards the end of the year before reopening in May 2025 and reopen under a new name, Ardbeg House.

What changes will be made as The Islay Hotel becomes Ardbeg House?

Once the renovations are complete, the hotel will feature a reimagined bar, with a courtyard, to be named The Islay Bar.

It will also include a new-look restaurant on the ground floor, as well as upgraded bedrooms and suites.

Ardbeg chief executive Caspar Macrae said: “The vision for Ardbeg House is to really immerse guests in the world of Islay and Ardbeg.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming both locals and visitors together in a location that pays homage not only to Ardbeg, but to the rich history of the island too.”

Ardbeg chief executive Caspar MacRae. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub

Mr MacRae said the new development builds on the company’s 2021 investment in Glenmorangie House.

The new refurbishments of the Islay hotel will add an exclusive space for hotel residents and members of the Ardbeg committee.

This will be located on the lower ground floor, with an area for games, a whisky cave and “unique after-hours-style warmth”.

Mr MacRae added: ” While the hotel will, of course, be a spiritual home for the most ardent Ardbeggians, we promise even those just getting to know the world’s smokiest, peatiest Islay malt, will leave lifelong fans.”

Chief executive ‘dedicated’ to make Islay great place

Mr MacRae said Ardbeg is dedicated to making the island a great place for both residents and visitors.

He added: “We are tremendously excited about our plans to create a world-class whisky and hospitality experience for Islay residents, visitors to the island and committee members.

“We welcome all to come and explore the best of Islay.”

The new-look bar will be named The Islay Bar. Image: Ardbeg/John Doe Hub

The changes will be led by interior designer Russell Sage Studio, which has already played a leading role in the transformation of the distillery’s visitor centre.

An exclusive new Ardbeg whisky will also be available at the hotel and Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre.

The whisky brand has been distilling its peated whisky on Islay for more than 200 years.

During the renovation, all hotel staff will be retained and temporarily redeployed to other roles on the island.

