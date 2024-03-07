Islay whisky distillery to give hotel multi-million-pound makeover

An award-winning Islay distillery has revealed its multi-million-pound plans to transform a local hotel.

Ardbeg has laid out its “luxurious” plans to enhance The Islay Hotel near its distillery.

The company, owned by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH), purchased the hotel two years ago.

It is now hoping to offer a “world-class whisky and hospitality experience” on the island.

The hotel will close towards the end of the year before reopening in May 2025 and reopen under a new name, Ardbeg House.

What changes will be made as The Islay Hotel becomes Ardbeg House?

Once the renovations are complete, the hotel will feature a reimagined bar, with a courtyard, to be named The Islay Bar.

It will also include a new-look restaurant on the ground floor, as well as upgraded bedrooms and suites.

Ardbeg chief executive Caspar Macrae said: “The vision for Ardbeg House is to really immerse guests in the world of Islay and Ardbeg.

“We’re very much looking forward to welcoming both locals and visitors together in a location that pays homage not only to Ardbeg, but to the rich history of the island too.”

Mr MacRae said the new development builds on the company’s 2021 investment in Glenmorangie House.

The new refurbishments of the Islay hotel will add an exclusive space for hotel residents and members of the Ardbeg committee.

This will be located on the lower ground floor, with an area for games, a whisky cave and “unique after-hours-style warmth”.

Mr MacRae added: ” While the hotel will, of course, be a spiritual home for the most ardent Ardbeggians, we promise even those just getting to know the world’s smokiest, peatiest Islay malt, will leave lifelong fans.”

Chief executive ‘dedicated’ to make Islay great place

Mr MacRae said Ardbeg is dedicated to making the island a great place for both residents and visitors.

He added: “We are tremendously excited about our plans to create a world-class whisky and hospitality experience for Islay residents, visitors to the island and committee members.

“We welcome all to come and explore the best of Islay.”

The changes will be led by interior designer Russell Sage Studio, which has already played a leading role in the transformation of the distillery’s visitor centre.

An exclusive new Ardbeg whisky will also be available at the hotel and Ardbeg Distillery Visitor Centre.

The whisky brand has been distilling its peated whisky on Islay for more than 200 years.

During the renovation, all hotel staff will be retained and temporarily redeployed to other roles on the island.