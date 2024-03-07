‘My first thought was as a dad with mouths to feed…’: Shocked councillor learns day job is being axed during budget meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘My first thought was as a dad with mouths to feed…’: Shocked councillor learns day job is being axed during budget meeting

ross grant

By Alastair Gossip
Aberdeen Inspired city centre manager Ross Grant - also a Labour councillor - found out he was facing redundancy during the council budget vote Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Inspired city centre manager Ross Grant - also a Labour councillor - found out he was facing redundancy during the council budget vote Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

A popular Aberdeen councillor was only told his day job was at risk as colleagues met to vote on it during a public meeting.

Ross Grant has served Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton for more than a decade.

The Labour councillor has proudly worked as part of the Aberdeen Inspired team for almost as long.

And the father of five was stunned when presented with the council budget for 2024-25 on Wednesday.

It made it clear the SNP and Liberal Democrats now running the council were axeing the £46,000-a-year funding for the business improvement district’s city centre manager post.

Finance convener Alex McLellan revealed fellow Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton councillor Ross Grant's day job was being axed during his budget speech. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Finance convener Alex McLellan revealed fellow Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton councillor Ross Grant’s day job was being axed during his budget speech. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Instead, among the squabbles over the £16m shortfall, they voted to bring the job in-house at the council for the cost of £72,000 in 2024-45.

Funding for Mr Grant’s job will cease on March 31, giving three weeks notice.

Ross Grant: ‘I may look to update my CV’

Outing himself to councillors as the incumbent in the Aberdeen Inspired role, Ross Grant said, sarcastically: “I am sure it is in no way politically vindictive… but I may look to update my CV.”

He later recused himself of the budget vote, due to his conflict of interest.

Ross Grant out on the streets in the early days of his career with Aberdeen Inspired in 2013. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Ross Grant out on the streets in the early days of his career with Aberdeen Inspired in 2013. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

After the SNP and Lib Dems voted through their plan, including the end of his funding, Mr Grant spoke to The Press & Journal “as an individual – not for Aberdeen Inspired”.

He said: “My first thought is as a dad, with mouths to feed. It did come as a shock.

“It is difficult to see this not being a politically motivated move.

“What they have done is make me redundant.

“They are not making a saving, they are almost doubling the cost to recruit to the in-house role.

“The city centre manager post did not feature in the list of options prepared for all councillors preparing their budgets.

“The administration had to – with whatever motive or ploy – specifically ask for that to become a budget option.”

Ross Grant’s at-risk Aberdeen Inspired job was recently vacant

Ross Grant took the city centre manager job a few months ago, after the Aberdeen Inspired role was briefly vacant.

Predecessor Innes Walker officially left the post on December 31.

Mr Grant replaced him on January 1 after an internal recruitment process.

An insider at Aberdeen Inspired told The P&J it felt like a “political hatchet job”.

SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled the 2024-25 Aberdeen City Council budget this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
SNP finance convener Alex McLellan unveiled the 2024-25 Aberdeen City Council budget this week. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

But SNP finance convener Alex McLellan told us: “It’s news to me that Councillor Grant is holding that role.

“The post recently became vacant which is why it ended up in our budget.

“We appreciated that Councillor Grant worked for Aberdeen Inspired but were not aware that he was occupying that role.”

However, The P&J understands Aberdeen Inspired chief executive Adrian Watson held talks with senior council officials about Ross Grant taking on the role as early as December.

Senior city staff were then told of Mr Grant being in post, “verbally and in writing” the councillor claims, in January.

In early February, Mr Grant wrote to all councillors covering the city centre to make himself available to them too.

Council to seek legal advice on Ross Grant’s job with Aberdeen Inspired

Mr McLellan, the SNP’s councillor for the same Tillydrone, Old Aberdeen and Seaton ward as Labour’s Mr Grant, revealed it was a cut the administration would have already made, if they could.

Finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Finance convener Alex McLellan. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

He said: “The option was put before us last year from officers.

“But when we explored that we understood there may be a requirement to TUPE transfer the post into the council as it was occupied.

“We created our budget when the post became vacant because it was a saving option we could take.

“Now it’s been approved in our budget. But we may have to take further legal advice given the post is occupied and we couldn’t take that saving last year when someone was in the post.”

Huge Aberdeen city centre regeneration projects require council to ‘set the narrative’ themselves

The finance convener said the drive to take the job in-house was about “accountability”.

And Mr McLellan explained the extra £25,000 he wanted to spend would cover recruitment costs and setting up the post, as well as salary.

“We want to set the narrative and push out our messages. That’s something the council can improve on around the city centre work,” he added.

“We have a lot of projects in the pipeline and that communication will be absolutely key, particularly for businesses on Union Street when parts are closed for period of time for work.”

Recently the council’s chief capital officer John Wilson outlined when the multi-million-pound works in Aberdeen city centre and at the beach were planned to take place.

Months before, branding for the masterplan projects titled Generation Aberdeen was nearly laughed out of council chambers.

Ross Grant: ‘It’s up to the SNP and Lib Dems to explain why they are making a political opponent redundant’

Meanwhile, Mr Grant – who faces redundancy in three weeks – told The P&J: “What the finance convener is claiming would hold more water if the decision taken would save money.

Councillor Ross Grant to the right of the rear Labour bench in the Aberdeen City Council chamber. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Councillor Ross Grant to the right of the rear Labour bench in the Aberdeen City Council chamber. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“But they are doubling the spend to make me redundant and create the in-house city centre manager position.

“You do have to wonder how it could possibly be that the administration was not aware that someone was in the post.

“Certainly, as city centre manager I have made myself available to council members of all parties and I know senior officers are aware I was in this role.

“I don’t want to make this incredibly political. But, for me, it is for the administration to explain why they made an opposition member redundant.”

Read more: 

Aberdeen budget: Who were the winners in crucial cash talks?

The future of Aberdeen

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
Will £1 parking plans boost the city centre? Image: DC Thomson
£1 deal at Aberdeen city centre car parks from 5pm amid claims bus gates…
Aberdeen Willy Wonka experience
Visitors in stitches at Aberdeen's very own 'Willy Wonka experience'
Locator of Kings College Clock ar Aberdeen University who have turned off the chimes. Picture by Chris Sumner Taken 13/10/16
Stalker student spoke of 'killing everyone' when 'perfect' woman rejected his advances
Ali Asghar traveled more than 330 miles to meet a 13-year-old girl in York. Image: North Yorkshire Police.
'I now feel that I can't trust anyone': Victim speaks after Aberdeen paedophile travels…
Women could now sing in the Bass section of the choir.
Pitch-perfect men could join ladies choirs for first time as Gaelic body in talks…
Google Maps screenshot showing Kincorth Land
'Fatality waiting to happen': Resident raises concerns about 'broken' lift at Kincorth high rise
Charity Somebody Cares wants to breathe new life into Wellington House.
Somebody Cares: Charity wants to save £6m Aberdeen office block from demolition
Martin Forgie was placed on the sex offenders register. Image: Facebook
Drunk man who sexually assaulted TikTok teen told he's lucky to avoid prison sentence
Trains are impacted between Aberdeen and the south
Disruption to train services to Aberdeen after sleeper service breaks down

Conversation