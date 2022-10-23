World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel

By Mike Merritt
October 23, 2022, 5:10 pm Updated: October 23, 2022, 5:49 pm
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.

It won’t be short of a dram or two…

A hotel on the world famous whisky island of Islay has been sold to a distillery group after being put up for sale at £2.5 million.

The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen was marketed as a “rare opportunity to purchase a profitable, high quality hotel on Scotland’s world renowned whisky coast”.

World-class experience

It opened its doors 11 years ago, following a major rebuild with no expense spared.

The Glenmorangie Company, which is part of the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy  (LVMH) group – and owns the nearby Ardbeg Distillery –  purchased the Islay Hotel for an undisclosed sum.

Dr Bill Lumsden, Ardbeg’s director of distilling and whisky creation.

The company said the move would allow it to “create another world-class whisky and hospitality experience” on Islay.

The property features 13 en-suite bedrooms, all individually designed, along with a popular restaurant and, of course, a whisky bar.

Guests can walk to the famous Laphroaig, Lagavulin and Ardbeg whisky distilleries.

Other Islay sites making whisky, gin and rum are a 20–40-minute drive away.

Two new whisky distilleries, both within walking distance of the hotel, are due to open in 2023.

Previous owner Roland Worthington-Eyre, who developed the hotel, said: “The dream was to rebuild the Islay Hotel which had been closed for 20 years and I am really happy that was achieved.”

A spokeswoman for The Glenmorangie Company said: “We are investing in the future of Ardbeg’s island home by purchasing the Islay Hotel.

“By bringing the hotel under our ownership, we will be able to create another world-class whisky and hospitality experience on Islay, offering outstanding accommodation, food and drink to residents, tourists and Ardbeg fans alike.

“The Islay Hotel already has a wonderful reputation for hospitality, and we intend to spend some time developing our knowledge and understanding of the hotel before confirming any new offerings.”

Christie and Co said the original partners who developed the hotel were looking to retire and hoping a buyer with “vision, passion and energy” will take it on to the next chapter.

Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
h

The firm also highlighted “excellent growth opportunities” to add at least eight bedrooms and a spa.

Distilling for 200 years more

Gary Witham, director at Christie & Co, said: “It’s very rare to see a quality hotel on the market in such an outstanding island location which is highly profitable – and still has the potential for further growth.”

Ardbeg’s President and chief executive Thomas Moradpour said:”Ardbeg has been rooted on Islay for over 200 years.

“And since we plan to be distilling on the island for at least 200 more, we are excited to invest even further in our homeland, by purchasing the Islay Hotel and creating a world-class whisky and hospitality experience.”

He added: “We look forward to welcoming whisky fans from Islay and around the globe.”

Islay’s nine working distilleries are Bowmore, Bruichladdich, Kilchoman, Caol Ila, Bunnahabhain, Ardbeg, Laphroaig, Lagavulin, and Ardnahoe – with three more in the pipeline.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Highlands & Islands

The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
'Perfect storm' of Brexit, pandemic and turmoil could impact on region's National Trust property
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Caledonian Canal lit up at Neptune's Staircase to mark 200th anniversary
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Missing Easter Ross woman last seen in Rutherglen
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Subsea cables successfully repaired in Shetland
Exterior of The Plockton Inn
Highlands Plockton Inn upgrade to take place this winter
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Engineer kicked wife then punched woman who tried to intervene
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Perth Mod helps Gaels to 'feel better' despite a decline in entrants
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Tobermory Book Festival returns next week following two-year break

Most Read

1
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
3
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
4
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
5
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
6
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
7
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
8
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
9
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Neil Fachie and Fin Graham power to more gold at Para-cycling World Track Championship…
The Islay Hotel in Port Ellen.
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister

Editor's Picks

Most Commented