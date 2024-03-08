Women on top: DC Thomson boss Rebecca Miskin on her ‘bumpy’ path to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Women on top: DC Thomson boss Rebecca Miskin on her ‘bumpy’ path to success

She says she has reaped the rewards of a lot of hard work, resilience and a 'big dose of good luck'.

By Keith Findlay and Thomas McCann
Rebecca Miskin, chief executive of DC Thomson
Rebecca Miskin, chief executive of DC Thomson. Image: DC Thomson

DC Thomson boss Rebecca Miskin has shared her top tips for women’s business career success.

She cited hard work, luck, resilience and always being willing to put her hand up for projects as the all-important factors behind her own achievements.

DC Thomson is home to some of Britain’s best-loved and trusted brands in news, radio and magazines.

I’ve always had a pretty unpredictable and unplanned career.”

Rebecca Miskin, CEO, DC Thomson

Ms Miskin has been the family-owned group’s chief executive since December 2021, having joined the firm as chief strategy and transformation officer in summer 2020.

Describing her “bumpy” route to the top during an International Women’s Day interview for radio stations Original 106 and Kingdom FM, she said: “I’ve always had a pretty unpredictable and unplanned career.

“I’ve joined companies where I have respected those who have interviewed me and felt that I could learn a lot from them, but where I also felt I could add value to that mix of skills.

“I suppose that’s always been the key deciding factor in where I have gone and why.”

Ms Miskin whittled down her achievements to the following key ingredients:

  • “A big dose of good luck” mixed with hard work.
  • Believing in herself and finding someone who believed in her.
  • Putting her hand up and volunteering – “that always goes a long way”.

She added: “I have always tried to enjoy work so have always, hopefully, brought a sense of fun and put my hand up for things.”

And further explaining how her career path led to Dundee-based DC Thomson, she said: “I knew the family, I respected the family, I loved the brands.

“I really enjoyed meeting members of the team and I felt I could learn a lot.”

She said she also believed she had skills that could help DC Thomson “flourish”.

Asked what career advice she had for other women, she said resilience was key.

She explained: “So often, I applied for jobs and didn’t hear back, didn’t believe I would get them or didn’t think I had the skills.

“So be resilient – you have many more choices than you think.

Women are often experts at balancing emotions and thinking, she said, adding: “Don’t shy away from that. Use that to your advantage.”

International women's day concept poster.
Image: Shutterstock

Ms Miskin said learning about finance helped her “understand and be ahead of” business issues.

And on other essential qualities, she said: “Be kind, be creative. Go the extra mile – it pays off.

“Others don’t necessarily know more.

“Don’t fear failure. If you don’t put your hand up or if you don’t try, you will never know. You’ve got so much more potential than you believe that you actually have.

“And pay it forward – if you help others, they help you.”

Mum and ‘nana’ key influencers

So, who are Ms Miskin’s own role models?

She said: “Firstly, and it sounds a bit corny, but my mum.

“My mum juggled multiple jobs, running the household, having a family. She went to live in a country where she didn’t speak the language and she learnt the language.

“I grew up in a small village in Italy and my parents had to go out there and deal with a different culture. They were very brave.”

Another key figure in her life is her “nana”, who taught her that you can “live life whatever your circumstances”.

Women of inspiration

From a professional perspective, the people she most looks up to are tennis icon Billie Jean King (BJK) and actor Kate Winslet.

On 39-time Grand Slam title winner BJK, Ms Miskin said: “I didn’t know her at all but when I worked in tennis I met this dynamo of a woman who was extraordinary in terms of energy.

“You walked out of the room feeling that you could do anything.

Former world No.1 tennis star Billie Jean King.
Former world No.1 tennis star Billie Jean King. Image: Shutterstock

“And then I looked her up and found out all the things she had achieved. She’d won Wimbledon, she’d campaigned for equal pay, she’d set up the women’s tennis tour.

“She was inspirational and I’ve followed her ever since.”

Women’s champion Winslet has frequently spoken out about body shaming.

The Titanic star exemplifies how “We should all use our voices to defend what matters and to celebrate all the great things about life”, Ms Miskin said.

Kate Winslet.
Kate Winslet. Image: Shutterstock

Media powerhouse

DC Thomson’s news publications include Aberdeen-based titles The Press and Journal and Evening Express.

The group also publishes The Courier and Evening Telegraph, both based in Dundee, as well as The Sunday Post.

Magazines include The People’s Friend, Stylist, Puzzler and the iconic and much-loved Beano.

