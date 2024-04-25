Loch Ness tourism boss on monster challenges as visitor numbers grow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Loch Ness tourism boss on monster challenges as visitor numbers grow

Visit Inverness Loch Ness works with 400 tourism businesses across 44 communities.

By Alex Banks
It's up to Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) to make sure people realise there's more than just a monster in the area. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness
It's up to Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) to make sure people realise there's more than just a monster in the area. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Loch Ness is home to one of the world’s most unanswered questions — is Nessie real?

People travel from everywhere hoping for a glimpse.

It’s up to Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) to make sure people realise there’s more than just a monster in the area.

It’s been 10 years since VILN became the first tourism business improvement district.

The organisation now covers 400 tourism businesses across 44 communities.

VILN destination development manager Emma Harrison is hoping to build up visitor numbers and make sure every business sees the benefits.

Exciting projects will work well with ‘huge draw’ of Loch Ness, says VILN

She said Loch Ness was a “huge draw” for domestic and international visitors.

And she believes ongoing projects such as the transformation of Inverness Castle, as well as the recent return of Loch Ness Centre, will raise interest.

Ms Harrison said: “The fact we have Loch Ness is a huge benefit to businesses in the area.

“What’s more is visitors find out there’s more to Inverness than just a loch and take so much more from their experiences.

“As a membership-led organisation, networking and collaboration are vital for businesses in the area to learn more about each other’s offerings.

“In October, we will also be working with members on a Loch and Land Festival to promote outdoor activities on offer in off-season.”

Addressing key issues for businesses

Funding, legislation, transportation and finding staff are all key issues for Loch Ness and Inverness businesses, she said.

She added: “Our members also face issues with employment, trying to recruit the amount of staff needed.

“And keeping them throughout the busy months and, where possible, through the quieter months too. It’s a huge issue for many hospitality businesses.

“In addition, the industry faces huge challenges with both funding and legislation.

“The busy season has always posed problems with transportation, particularly around Drumnadrochit.”

VILN will work with members on challenges by trying to seek funding where possible, she said.

Emma Harrison believes projects, like at Inverness Castle will attract more visitors. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

Ms Harrison is also focusing on making sure correct infrastructure and accommodation offerings are available throughout the busy season and beyond.

One of the main ways of gaining access to areas including Drumnadrochit and Loch Ness is tours.

VILN  has members offering authentic tours year-round. These include Rabbies, Wow, Happy Tours, Highland Explorer Tours and D&E.

Ms Harrison added: “Promoting shared travel is really important to us.

“We aim to try to reduce the amount of cars on the road to decrease overcrowding and congestion over the busy months.

“Tour providers thoroughly enjoy networking.

“They learn more about what there is to offer on the loch to provide the best experience they possibly can for visitors, hoping they will return to view even more hidden gems.”

Visit Inverness Loch Ness expecting increase in overseas visitors

Although official visitor numbers for 2023 are not available yet, she said the data VILN had seen was reassuring.

She wants to build on this, while ensuring the destination is maintained as “sustainably responsible”.

Highland Shortbread Showdown 2024, run by VILN. Image: Visit Inverness Loch Ness

She added: “We know the numbers are around the same as pre-Covid, which is extremely reassuring.

“Oversea visitor numbers will likely rise now that people feel safer travelling, and whilst the currency conversion is strong.

“With iconic events such as the Highland Games, more people will discover more and more events in the region.”

Conversation