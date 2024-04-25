Loch Ness tourism boss on monster challenges as visitor numbers grow

Loch Ness is home to one of the world’s most unanswered questions — is Nessie real?

People travel from everywhere hoping for a glimpse.

It’s up to Visit Inverness Loch Ness (VILN) to make sure people realise there’s more than just a monster in the area.

It’s been 10 years since VILN became the first tourism business improvement district.

The organisation now covers 400 tourism businesses across 44 communities.

VILN destination development manager Emma Harrison is hoping to build up visitor numbers and make sure every business sees the benefits.

Exciting projects will work well with ‘huge draw’ of Loch Ness, says VILN

She said Loch Ness was a “huge draw” for domestic and international visitors.

And she believes ongoing projects such as the transformation of Inverness Castle, as well as the recent return of Loch Ness Centre, will raise interest.

Ms Harrison said: “The fact we have Loch Ness is a huge benefit to businesses in the area.

“What’s more is visitors find out there’s more to Inverness than just a loch and take so much more from their experiences.

“As a membership-led organisation, networking and collaboration are vital for businesses in the area to learn more about each other’s offerings.

“In October, we will also be working with members on a Loch and Land Festival to promote outdoor activities on offer in off-season.”

Addressing key issues for businesses

Funding, legislation, transportation and finding staff are all key issues for Loch Ness and Inverness businesses, she said.

She added: “Our members also face issues with employment, trying to recruit the amount of staff needed.

“And keeping them throughout the busy months and, where possible, through the quieter months too. It’s a huge issue for many hospitality businesses.

“In addition, the industry faces huge challenges with both funding and legislation.

“The busy season has always posed problems with transportation, particularly around Drumnadrochit.”

VILN will work with members on challenges by trying to seek funding where possible, she said.

Ms Harrison is also focusing on making sure correct infrastructure and accommodation offerings are available throughout the busy season and beyond.

One of the main ways of gaining access to areas including Drumnadrochit and Loch Ness is tours.

VILN has members offering authentic tours year-round. These include Rabbies, Wow, Happy Tours, Highland Explorer Tours and D&E.

Ms Harrison added: “Promoting shared travel is really important to us.

“We aim to try to reduce the amount of cars on the road to decrease overcrowding and congestion over the busy months.

“Tour providers thoroughly enjoy networking.

“They learn more about what there is to offer on the loch to provide the best experience they possibly can for visitors, hoping they will return to view even more hidden gems.”

Visit Inverness Loch Ness expecting increase in overseas visitors

Although official visitor numbers for 2023 are not available yet, she said the data VILN had seen was reassuring.

She wants to build on this, while ensuring the destination is maintained as “sustainably responsible”.

She added: “We know the numbers are around the same as pre-Covid, which is extremely reassuring.

“Oversea visitor numbers will likely rise now that people feel safer travelling, and whilst the currency conversion is strong.

“With iconic events such as the Highland Games, more people will discover more and more events in the region.”