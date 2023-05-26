Loch Ness Centre to reopen following £1.5 million transformation

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A newly revamped Loch Ness visitor attraction will reopen next month – coinciding with the 90th anniversary of the first Nessie sighting.

The Loch Ness Centre in Drumnadrochit has undergone a £1.5 million transformation courtesy of new owners Continuum Attractions.

The firm took on the attraction after the Bremner family chose to step down after more than 40 years at the helm.

Now the team are preparing to open to the public on June 10.

‘Guardians’ of the legend

Juliana Delaney, chief executive of Continuum, spoke of the importance of involving the community in bringing the new and improved exhibit to life.

She said: “We are thrilled to finally announce our opening date The Loch Ness Centre, it’s been a highly anticipated date. From June 10 we look forward to welcoming guests from across the UK and the globe, excited to join us for this must-visit experience when they arrive in the Highlands.

“We now present the story of this global phenomenon in a modern and engaging way. We appreciate we are only guardians of this legend as many Nessie enthusiasts are truly passionate about this place and its history. We wanted to involve them and the community to get it right for the locals and tourists alike.

“At Continuum, we are passionate about finding great stories in great locations – and this really is Scotland’s best story.”

The Drumnadrochit attraction was transformed to further “engage, entertain and inform” guests.

Immersive experience

The reopening coincides with the 90th annivesary of the first sighting of the Loch Ness monster.

Aldie Mackay made headlines in 1933 after reportedly spotting Nessie, placing the Highland beauty spot on the map and attracting thousands of tourists to the region each year.

The new hour-long experience offers guests the chance to immerse themselves in the story of the legend and explore the real stories of Loch Ness through seven different stories.

Guests will venture through 500 million years of history to explore the myths and examine the scientific research surrounding the monster.

The story will be told through people’s witness statements and rare artefacts; accompanied by a scientific debate on the existence of Nessie; a phenomenon boasting over 1,000 eyewitness accounts and recorded sightings, alongside lots of unexplained evidence.

Visitors eager to explore the depths of Loch Ness for themselves can jump aboard Deepscan.