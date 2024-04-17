Aberdeen firm’s multi-million Rosebank deal means 50 new jobs

Aberdeen firm Balmoral Comtec is taking on 50 extra workers to support a new multi-million-pound contract for work on the Rosebank oil and gas development west of Shetland.

The engineering company – part of Balmoral Group – will engineer, design and manufacture more than 600 buoyancy modules for contractor TechnipFMC.

It is “actively recruiting” for a variety of roles at its headquarters in Loirston.

Rosebank marks ‘exciting shift’ for UK North Sea oil and gas industry

Balmoral Comtec sales director Gary Yeoman said Equinor’s Rosebank project represented an “exciting shift” for the future of offshore field development in the UK.

This is due to ambitions for it to be one of the first UK North Sea fields powered by renewable electricity, he explained.

He added: “We’re actively recruiting for many roles here in Aberdeen and across the UK.

“While this recruitment effort is driven by our recent award win, the addition of valuable, transferable skills will continue to heighten our expertise and strengthen our position as a leader across offshore sectors in both traditional and renewable energies.”

TechnipFMC was awarded the integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation contract for Rosebank in 2023.

Matthew Toler, UK country manager, TechnipFMC, said: “Balmoral Comtec is making an important contribution to the success of the Rosebank project through its extensive experience and high-quality solutions.

“Rosebank supports jobs and opportunities for people who want to continue or start a career in the energy industry, as well as helping enable the new opportunities the energy transition presents.”

Four decades of experience

Balmoral Comtec is a major provider of buoyancy, protection and insulation services to the global offshore energy market.

The company boasts more than 40 years’ experience supplying equipment for the offshore energy industry, including oil and gas as well as fixed and floating wind projects.

Rosebank start-up expected in 2026-27

Rosebank, about 80 miles north-west of Shetland, is the UK’s largest undeveloped oil discovery.

Norwegian operator Equinor controversially won approval last September for its plans to extract 300 million barrels of oil equivalent from the field.

Climate activists are challenging the UK Government decision in the courts.

Equinor has an 80% stake in the development, with Aberdeen-based Ithaca Energy holding a non-operated 20% interest.

The field will be developed in two phases with subsea wells tied back to a redeployed floating production storage and offloading vessel. Phase one start-up is slated for 2026-2027.