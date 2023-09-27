BREAKING: Rosebank oilfield approved by UK regulator

Rosebank, the largest untapped oilfield in UK waters and a major climate protestor battleground, has been approved by the UK Government.

Equinor and Ithaca Energy have taken a final investment decision. They will together invest more than £3.1 billion in the project targeting 300 million barrels of oil in the West of Shetland over two phases.

Climate groups have campaigned against the developmnent.

But the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted approval to Rosebank today.

Decision may face legal challenge

It will be seen as a boon to the UK industry, hit with uncertainty over the energy profits levy, or “windfall” tax and project approvals, though the NSTA decision may follow others in being legally challenged by activists.

The Equinor development, 80 miles north-east of Shetland, is one of the most controversial projects in the sector, with environmentalists and members of the academic community arguing its approval isn’t acceptable for net-zero targets.

But the industry says it is needed in order to mitigate reliance on oil and gas imports, which have larger CO2 profiles.

‘Morally obscene’

Caroline Lucas MP, the former leader of the Green Party said: “Giving the green light to this huge new oil field is morally obscene. This Ggovernment must be held accountable for its complicity in this climate crime.

“Energy security and cheaper bills aren’t delivered by allowing highly-subsidised, foreign-owned fossil fuel giants to extract more oil and gas from these islands and sell it overseas to the highest bidder.”

Former BP executive Jim Halliday said “failing to develop this national asset with the consequences on the supply chain, highly skilled jobs and tax revenues would be an act of national self harm”.

More to follow…