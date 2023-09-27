BREAKING: Rosebank oilfield approved by UK regulator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Rosebank oilfield approved by UK regulator

Battleground west of Shetland asset is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels of oil

By Allister Thomas
Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr - Teekay will deliver oil from Rosebank.
Floating production storage and offloading vessel Petrojarl Knarr - Teekay will deliver oil from Rosebank.

Rosebank, the largest untapped oilfield in UK waters and a major climate protestor battleground, has been approved by the UK Government.

Equinor and Ithaca Energy have taken a final investment decision. They will together invest more than £3.1 billion in the project targeting 300 million barrels of oil in the West of Shetland over two phases.

Climate groups have campaigned against  the developmnent.

But the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) granted approval to Rosebank today.

Decision may face legal challenge

It will be seen as a boon to the UK industry, hit with uncertainty over the energy profits levy, or “windfall” tax and project approvals, though the NSTA decision may follow others in being legally challenged by activists.

The Equinor development, 80 miles north-east of Shetland, is one of the most controversial projects in the sector, with environmentalists and members of the academic community arguing its approval isn’t acceptable for net-zero targets.

But the industry says it is needed in order to mitigate reliance on oil and gas imports, which have larger CO2 profiles.

‘Morally obscene’

Caroline Lucas MP, the former leader of the Green Party said: “Giving the green light to this huge new oil field is morally obscene. This Ggovernment must be held accountable for its complicity in this climate crime.

“Energy security and cheaper bills aren’t delivered by allowing highly-subsidised, foreign-owned fossil fuel giants to extract more oil and gas from these islands and sell it overseas to the highest bidder.”

Former BP executive Jim Halliday said “failing to develop this national asset with the consequences on the supply chain, highly skilled jobs and tax revenues would be an act of national self harm”.

More to follow…

