Aberdeen trade show at heart of Scotland-wide tourism push

North and north-east businesses threw open their doors for familiarisation trips arranged as part of VisitScotland’s Connect event in Aberdeen this week.

Hundreds of tour operators and travel advisors from 23 countries have attended the national tourism body’s trade event at P&J Live over the past couple of days.

Many of the visitors have also taken part in familiarisation (fam) trips around Scotland.

It is hoped these will lead to more tourists and a big economic boost in years to come.

‘Key opportunity’ for tourism businesses to meet travel experts

VisitScotland marketing director Vicki Miller said: “Fam trips are very important.

“They offer a key opportunity for tourism businesses to meet travel specialists face-to-face, build and enhance relationships, and generate future sales.

“They allow the business to showcase directly to the travel specialists what their clients will experience, as well as talking them through their green credentials, use of local produce, proximity to nearby attractions, accessibility requirements, availability, capacity and rates.”

A total of 13 themed fam trips, involving more than 170 businesses, were arranged for before and after this week’s Connect event.

They include a one-day Aberdeen city visit, in partnership with VisitAberdeenshire.

There is also a fam trip starting with an overnight stay in Aberdeen and targeting global operators who sell to tour organisers and travel advisors in multiple countries.

VisitScotland promotes Scotland as a year-round visitor destination and our fam trip programme supports this.” – Vicki Miller, marketing director, VisitScotland

Meanwhile, luxury tours have targeted travel advisors from North America and China.

And a Scenic Scotland by Rail trip starting in Inverurie features a curling taster at Aviemore Ice Rink and wildlife safari at Rothiemurchus in Cairngorms National Park.

Ms Miller added: “VisitScotland promotes Scotland as a year-round visitor destination and our fam trip programme supports this.

“We focus on regions and locations with capacity and connectivity links.

“Each fam trip aligns with elements of our responsible tourism priorities, including local food and drink, luxury and added value experiences, activity products – walking, cycling, wildlife watching – and utilisation of public transport.

“We also ensure the majority of businesses have green accreditation or are working on their climate action business plan, as well as those who are engaged with their local communities.”

Tourism Minister @RichardLochhead met VisitScotland's Chair Stephen Leckie and Director of Marketing Vicki Miller as well as members of the Scottish tourism industry at our flagship travel trade event #visitscotlandconnect in #Aberdeen today. pic.twitter.com/8hAe0eAdbd — VisitScotland News (@VisitScotNews) April 17, 2024

Businesses throwing open their doors to VisitScotland Connect visitors this year include Royal Deeside-based Wild Braemar.

It offers experiences including guided walks and wild swimming, outdoor learning and creative workshops.

Wild Braemar guide Annie Armstrong shares her love and knowledge of Scottish culture, nature and wildlife with visitors.

It is her first year of hosting fam trips for VisitScotland Connect.

Ms Armstrong said: “Wild Braemar is a nature-based experience provider. We create bespoke, personal experiences for people looking to explore, discover and connect with nature.

“Our target market is individuals, families and small groups in the mid to luxury market looking for unique and authentic Scottish experiences.

She added: “I only started the business in 2022 so it is relatively young.

“I am looking to establish myself within the travel trade industry.

Meeting face-to-face will, hopefully, give them a better understanding of my business.” – Annie Armstrong, Wild Braemar

“Hosting a fam trip is a great opportunity for me to introduce what I do to organisations.

“Meeting face-to-face will, hopefully, give them a better understanding of my business.”

The Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown is a 51-bedroom business in Cairngorms National Park. It boasts a bird watching and wildlife club as part of its commitment to exceptional guest experiences. Staff arrange guided walks and field trips with experts.

Marion Muller, general manager at the hotel, said: “We’ve been hosting familiarisation trips for travel intermediaries – including tour operators, travel advisors and destination management companies – for about 10 years. We tend to host at least one or two a year.

“On the back of hosting fam trips, we’ve had more bookings from the USA and other parts of the world, including South America.”

We can send pictures of our hotel to buyers, but these can’t replace the experience of walking into our hotel and the warm welcome they will always receive here.” – Marion Muller, The Grant Arms Hotel, Grantown

She added: “Fam trips are so important to us as a business.

“We can send pictures of our hotel to buyers, but these can’t replace the experience of walking into our hotel and the warm welcome they will always receive here.

“It allows us to meet and chat to them in person, as well as giving us the opportunity to showcase our rooms.

“They can experience the atmosphere, meet the team and ask all the questions they possibly wouldn’t have asked if they hadn’t visited.”

Ms Muller continued: “Sustainability and responsible tourism are emerging as really important factors to our visitors.

“By hosting a fam trip we can talk in much more detail about our ethos around sustainability and demonstrate our current environmental practices.

“Usually, our hosted buyers will enjoy dinner, which I also try to join, and an overnight stay, followed by breakfast and a tour of the facilities, either on arrival day or on the morning of departure.

“We usually receive follow-up emails in the days afterwards, with a request for our availability and rates.”

Only positive feedback

The hotel has only ever had positive feedback after fam trips, Ms Muller said.

She added: “Even if buyers have not been 100% convinced we are the right fit for them when they arrive, by talking to them, answering their questions face-to-face and enabling them to have the full hotel experience they usually want to find out more.”

What impact are ‘fam’ trips having?

Research among delegates at VisitScotland Connect 2023 in Aberdeen showed 83% planned to feature places they had visited as part of their future Scotland programmes.

Other feedback found fam trips had encouraged delegates to include smaller suppliers.

A spokeswoman for VisitScotland said: “At a time when visitors are seeking richer and more authentic local experiences, fam trips offer invaluable opportunities for travel industry professionals to enjoy first-hand the diverse attractions and experiences Scotland has to offer.

“We are always keen to hear from partners who can support fam trips with accommodation, hospitality and dining, transport, experiences and attractions, and corporate social responsibility activities.”