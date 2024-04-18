Aberdeen trade show at heart of Scotland-wide tourism push

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

Aberdeen trade show at heart of Scotland-wide tourism push

It is hoped 'fam' trips before and after the two-day event will deliver a big economic boost.

Wild Braemar guide Annie Armstrong shares her love and knowledge of Scottish culture, nature and wildlife with visitors.
Wild Braemar guide and VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trip host Annie Armstrong has shared her love and knowledge of Scottish culture, nature and wildlife. Image: Orlando Gili
By Keith Findlay

North and north-east businesses threw open their doors for familiarisation trips arranged as part of VisitScotland’s Connect event in Aberdeen this week.

Hundreds of tour operators and travel advisors from 23 countries have attended the national tourism body’s trade event at P&J Live over the past couple of days.

Many of the visitors have also taken part in familiarisation (fam) trips around Scotland.

It is hoped these will lead to more tourists and a big economic boost in years to come.

‘Key opportunity’ for tourism businesses to meet travel experts

VisitScotland marketing director Vicki Miller said: “Fam trips are very important.

“They offer a key opportunity for tourism businesses to meet travel specialists face-to-face, build and enhance relationships, and generate future sales.

“They allow the business to showcase directly to the travel specialists what their clients will experience, as well as talking them through their green credentials, use of local produce, proximity to nearby attractions, accessibility requirements, availability, capacity and rates.”

VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trip location.
VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trips reach every part of Scotland. Image: VisitScotland

A total of 13 themed fam trips, involving more than 170 businesses, were arranged for before and after this week’s Connect event.

They include a one-day Aberdeen city visit, in partnership with VisitAberdeenshire.

There is also a fam trip starting with an overnight stay in Aberdeen and targeting global operators who sell to tour organisers and travel advisors in multiple countries.

VisitScotland promotes Scotland as a year-round visitor destination and our fam trip programme supports this.” – Vicki Miller, marketing director, VisitScotland

Meanwhile, luxury tours have targeted travel advisors from North America and China.

And a Scenic Scotland by Rail trip starting in Inverurie features a curling taster at Aviemore Ice Rink and wildlife safari at Rothiemurchus in Cairngorms National Park.

Ms Miller added: “VisitScotland promotes Scotland as a year-round visitor destination and our fam trip programme supports this.

“We focus on regions and locations with capacity and connectivity links.

VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trip to Blair Castle in Pitlochry.
VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trip to Blair Castle in Pitlochry. Image: VisitScotland

“Each fam trip aligns with elements of our responsible tourism priorities, including local food and drink, luxury and added value experiences, activity products – walking, cycling, wildlife watching – and utilisation of public transport.

“We also ensure the majority of businesses have green accreditation or are working on their climate action business plan, as well as those who are engaged with their local communities.”

Businesses throwing open their doors to VisitScotland Connect visitors this year include Royal Deeside-based Wild Braemar.

It offers experiences including guided walks and wild swimming, outdoor learning and creative workshops.

Wild Braemar guide Annie Armstrong shares her love and knowledge of Scottish culture, nature and wildlife with visitors.

It is her first year of hosting fam trips for VisitScotland Connect.

Annie Armstrong, of Wild Braemar.
Annie Armstrong, of Wild Braemar. Image: VisitScotland

Ms Armstrong said: “Wild Braemar is a nature-based experience provider. We create bespoke, personal experiences for people looking to explore, discover and connect with nature.

“Our target market is individuals, families and small groups in the mid to luxury market looking for unique and authentic Scottish experiences.

She added: “I only started the business in 2022 so it is relatively young.

“I am looking to establish myself within the travel trade industry.

Meeting face-to-face will, hopefully, give them a better understanding of my business.” – Annie Armstrong, Wild Braemar

“Hosting a fam trip is a great opportunity for me to introduce what I do to organisations.

“Meeting face-to-face will, hopefully, give them a better understanding of my business.”

The Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown is a 51-bedroom business in Cairngorms National Park. It boasts a bird watching and wildlife club as part of its commitment to exceptional guest experiences. Staff arrange guided walks and field trips with experts.

The Grant Arms in Grantown.
The Grant Arms Hotel in Grantown. Image: VisitScotland

Marion Muller, general manager at the hotel, said: “We’ve been hosting familiarisation trips for travel intermediaries – including tour operators, travel advisors and destination management companies – for about 10 years. We tend to host at least one or two a year.

“On the back of hosting fam trips, we’ve had more bookings from the USA and other parts of the world, including South America.”

We can send pictures of our hotel to buyers, but these can’t replace the experience of walking into our hotel and the warm welcome they will always receive here.” – Marion Muller, The Grant Arms Hotel, Grantown

She added: “Fam trips are so important to us as a business.

“We can send pictures of our hotel to buyers, but these can’t replace the experience of walking into our hotel and the warm welcome they will always receive here.

“It allows us to meet and chat to them in person, as well as giving us the opportunity to showcase our rooms.

“They can experience the atmosphere, meet the team and ask all the questions they possibly wouldn’t have asked if they hadn’t visited.”

Inside The Grant Arms.
Inside The Grant Arms Hotel. Image: VisitScotland

Ms Muller continued: “Sustainability and responsible tourism are emerging as really important factors to our visitors.

“By hosting a fam trip we can talk in much more detail about our ethos around sustainability and demonstrate our current environmental practices.

Read more: The 5 beautiful beaches all within a 30-minute drive of Elgin

“Usually, our hosted buyers will enjoy dinner, which I also try to join, and an overnight stay, followed by breakfast and a tour of the facilities, either on arrival day or on the morning of departure.

“We usually receive follow-up emails in the days afterwards, with a request for our availability and rates.”

Only positive feedback

The hotel has only ever had positive feedback after fam trips, Ms Muller said.

She added: “Even if buyers have not been 100% convinced we are the right fit for them when they arrive, by talking to them, answering their questions face-to-face and enabling them to have the full hotel experience they usually want to find out more.”

What impact are ‘fam’ trips having?

Research among delegates at VisitScotland Connect 2023 in Aberdeen showed 83% planned to feature places they had visited as part of their future Scotland programmes.

Other feedback found fam trips had encouraged delegates to include smaller suppliers.

VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trip.
VisitScotland Connect familiarisation trips allow trade buyers to really get to know Scotland. Image: VisitScotland

A spokeswoman for VisitScotland said: “At a time when visitors are seeking richer and more authentic local experiences, fam trips offer invaluable opportunities for travel industry professionals to enjoy first-hand the diverse attractions and experiences Scotland has to offer.

“We are always keen to hear from partners who can support fam trips with accommodation, hospitality and dining, transport, experiences and attractions, and corporate social responsibility activities.”

More from Business

Hywind Scotland, off the Buchan coast, recently celebrated its fifth birthday. Image: Equinor/Ole Jorgen Bratland
Equinor in focus: One North Sea firm's energy transition journey
A sea of green has washed over global stock markets in a calmer day of trading (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Airlines help lift FTSE 100 off the ground as global stocks rise
Coventry Building Society has agreed a potential takeover of rival high street lender The Co-operative Bank for up to £780 million (Alamy/PA)
Coventry Building Society agrees potential takeover of Co-op Bank for £780m
The announcement continues the trend of job cuts in the tech sector (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Google confirms more job cuts as part of company reorganisation
Tortilla (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fast Food: Restaurant chain boss to run marathon around London shops
The Business Secretary said she is worried about there being too many rules in financial services (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Business Secretary Badenoch says her job involves ‘the killing of bad ideas’
Asian woman holding a sushi with chopsticks to eat.
Japan's growing appetite for Scottish mackerel helps our fishers and processors
Orbex Prime rocket on its Kinloss test stand.
Forres space firm Orbex secures £16.7m to 'ramp up' rocket development
Mecca Bingo owner Rank Group said more people have been visiting its clubs and spending more money (Jacob King/PA)
Mecca Bingo owner shakes off post-Covid slump as players spend more
One in 10 people say they typically end up with less than £25 left in their current account at the end of each month (Peter Byrne/PA)
One in 10 people has less than £25 left each month after bills, survey…

Conversation