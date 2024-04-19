The 5 beautiful beaches all within a 30-minute drive of Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

The 5 beautiful beaches all within a 30-minute drive of Elgin

Golden sands, smugglers' caves, cliffs and more are just a short drive away from Moray's biggest town.

Hopeman beach, near Elgin, on a busy day with families on the sand.
Families soaking up the sun in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
David Mackay By David Mackay

With a mix of golden sands and rugged rocks on the doorstep, Elgin is in the enviable position of having a range of beautiful beaches just a short drive away.

It doesn’t matter if you’re after a family day out, woodland walks or coastline views, the Moray Firth coastline is varied enough for all weathers.

And with the beaches near Elgin benefitting from the shelter provided by the Cairngorms to the south and Highlands to the west, you’ve even got a good chance of nice weather.

The Press and Journal has picked out the best beaches near Elgin for you to enjoy.

Two beaches in Lossiemouth!

The roadsigns as you enter Lossiemouth describe it as the “Jewel of Moray”, and it’s easy to see why.

The town has not one, but two, gorgeous beaches with golden sand for you to dip your toes in the sea.

With its famous footbridge, the East Beach is probably the best known in Lossiemouth. It was recently named as one of the best in Scotland by VisitScotland.

Looking down on Lossiemouth East Beach.
Lossiemouth’s East Beach is popular with thrill seekers and those keen to relax. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomsoon

It was an emotional day in the town when it was reunited with the sands in 2022 with a new bridge after the old one closed in 2019.

Surfers and paddleboarders are regular visitors as well as dog walkers to the beautiful coastline, which has stunning dunes.

Conveniently, there are also Miele’s and Rizza ice cream shops on the town side of the bridge to make it a proper day at the seaside.

With incredible views to Covesea lighthouse, the West Beach in Lossiemouth is just as stunning.

Looking towards Covesea lighthouse from Lossiemouth West Beach.
Looking towards Covesea Lighthouse from Lossiemouth’s West Beach. Image: Shutterstock

Few views in the north-east can rival a sunset across the sand, Moray Golf Club and the lighthouse.

And there’s The Beach Hut there too for snacks if you’ve forgotten your picnic.

Where can you park?

Both beaches in Lossiemouth have ample free parking. For the East Beach head to the car parks at Gregory Place or Station Park.

Turn off Stotfield Road next to the Moray Golf Club clubhouse to get to the West Beach car park.

Driving time to Lossiemouth beaches from Elgin: 12 minutes

Cliffs at Cullen

The old railway viaduct in Cullen with the village laid out below is one of the most iconic images of north-east fishing communities.

It’s being used on TV adverts for local companies at the moment, and it’s easy to see why.

Looking across homes in Cullen towards beach.
Looking across to Cullen beach from the Seatown. Image: DC Thomson

For amazing views of Cullen beach, walk across the viaduct. There’s also a footpath from there to take you to Castle Hill for stunning panoramic vistas.

Keep following the footpath to the next village of Portknockie, home of the Bow Fiddle Rock.

The landmark is a bit of a north-east hidden gem; a natural sea arch like no other and regularly features in VisitScotland publicity.

From there, you can walk across the golden sands back to Cullen.

Where can you park?

For the beach, turn left as you drive into Cullen just before the viaduct. There’s a free car park there.

Bow Fiddle Rock viewed from between rocks.
Bow Fiddle Rock is a natural wonder. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

If you want to walk over the viaduct, head into Cullen and use the car park at The Square. Walk up past The Co-op on Grant Street, turn right onto North Deskford Street and walk to the end to get onto the viaduct.

Driving time to Cullen beach from Elgin: 30 minutes

Coastline walks from Hopeman beach

Hopeman is everything you want from a seaside village. A sandy beach, a few rocks, a park nearby, ice cream shops and places to eat.

Stretch your legs a bit further though, and Hopeman is so much more.

Head west towards Lossiemouth and you climb over rugged terrain with clifftop views. There’s also the former Gordonstoun Coastguard tower, which former pupil Prince Philip opened after manning the previous wooden hut.

Hopeman beach huts viewed from behind at sunset.
Beach huts at Hopeman. Image: Judith McIntyre

If you’re after something a bit more gentle then there’s a flat cycle path all the way to Burghead along the old railway line.

Along the way you can see traces of the old railway as well as see inside some caves that were reputed to be used by smugglers.

Where can you park?

There are free car parks next to the beach. Turn right off Harbour Street when you get to the harbour and keep driving next to the park.

Hopeman harbour with paddleboarders.
Hopeman beach is very popular on warm summer days. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Harbour Street can be busy and congested during the summer season. It’s best not to park there and be patient and courteous to other drivers when arriving and leaving.

Driving time to Hopeman beach from Elgin: 14 minutes

Woodland walks at Roseisle

If you can’t decide between a walk in the woods or a stroll along the beach, fear not, because you can do both at Roseisle Beach.

A car park in the forest is the perfect setting off point to get onto the vast expanse of golden sand between Findhorn and Burghead.

Looking across coastline near Elgin at Roseisle beach towards Burghead.
Sand stretches out for as far as the eye can see at Roseisle. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

It’s probably one of the easiest beaches to get to from Elgin that isn’t connected to a town or village, so it’s perfect if isolation is what you’re after.

When the tide’s in there isn’t much beach to see, so it’s best to go when the tide’s out.

Abandoned pill boxes from the Second World War are popular with kids eager to play hide and seek.

If you like to spot wildlife, Burghead Bay is one of the best birdwatching spots in the north-east.

Where can you park?

Roseisle is managed by Forestry Land Scotland, so you do have to pay to park there. There is plenty space though as well as playparks, benches and barbecue facilities.

Prices: £1 for one hour, £2.50 for three hours, £4 for all day, £12 all day for minibus or coach.

Driving time to Roseisle beach from Elgin: 12 minutes

Beach huts in Findhorn

The coastline at Findhorn has two sides, from pontoons in Findhorn Bay on one side to an expansive beach on the other.

It’s a four-mile walk from Roseisle, so if you’re really keen you can walk between the two of them.

Beach huts at Findhorn, near Elgin
Beach huts at Findhorn are popular with photographers. Image: Shutterstock

If not, you can enjoy the vast golden expanse while still having a selection of pubs and cafes serving meals to choose from.

Photos of the colourful beach huts near the car park are very popular on social media. So popular that they currently feature on RBS debit cards. 

The Times and Sunday Times named Findhorn as the best beach in the UK in 2023. 

Where can you park?

There’s a car park next to the West Beach and village that is managed by The Findhorn Village Conservation Company.

For 2024 they have introduced parking charges to help maintain the area, run the public toilets and other local projects. Prices: £1 per car per day, annual pass £30.

There’s another car park further out from the village next to the beach on Dunes Road, which is free.

Driving time to Hopeman beach from Elgin: 24 minutes

Elgin Cathedral: The rise, fall and rise of the Lantern of the North

More from Moray

Sgt John Le Huquet from RAF Lossiemouth with one of the the memorial boards outside Petty Church. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They are not just names': Why is a wartime memorial finding a new home…
Ashley Reaich stabbed a woman outside the Scotmid store in Buckie. Image: Jasperimage/Facebook
Violent Buckie thug repeatedly stabbed ex-girlfriend in row over £20
22 April 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Brechin Citry FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Buckie - Cohen Ramsay CREDIT - Jasperimage
Highland League footballer banned from the roads for drink-driving
Poundland surrounded by scaffolding.
Catastrophic water leaks, major fires and historic boardroom deals: Timeline of 6 years of…
4
Silhouette of RAF Typhoon jet.
Fears RAF jets could have to swerve round 650ft Cabrach wind turbines or risk…
Partially built pedestrian crossing on A96 in Elgin.
Roadworks on A96 in Elgin delayed AGAIN with latest completion estimate issued
The former Candy Shop in Elgin.
New life for former Elgin Candy Shop could be on the horizon and work…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a rapist DJ and a killer drink-driver
Trevor Smith in sunglasses with rural land behind.
'We'd never have moved here if we knew more turbines were coming': Couple fear…
4
Awards in amongst plates of Indian food.
How two Indian restaurants have made Elgin Scotland's curry capital

Conversation