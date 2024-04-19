The 5 beautiful beaches all within a 30-minute drive of Elgin

With a mix of golden sands and rugged rocks on the doorstep, Elgin is in the enviable position of having a range of beautiful beaches just a short drive away.

It doesn’t matter if you’re after a family day out, woodland walks or coastline views, the Moray Firth coastline is varied enough for all weathers.

And with the beaches near Elgin benefitting from the shelter provided by the Cairngorms to the south and Highlands to the west, you’ve even got a good chance of nice weather.

The Press and Journal has picked out the best beaches near Elgin for you to enjoy.

Two beaches in Lossiemouth!

The roadsigns as you enter Lossiemouth describe it as the “Jewel of Moray”, and it’s easy to see why.

The town has not one, but two, gorgeous beaches with golden sand for you to dip your toes in the sea.

With its famous footbridge, the East Beach is probably the best known in Lossiemouth. It was recently named as one of the best in Scotland by VisitScotland.

It was an emotional day in the town when it was reunited with the sands in 2022 with a new bridge after the old one closed in 2019.

Surfers and paddleboarders are regular visitors as well as dog walkers to the beautiful coastline, which has stunning dunes.

Conveniently, there are also Miele’s and Rizza ice cream shops on the town side of the bridge to make it a proper day at the seaside.

With incredible views to Covesea lighthouse, the West Beach in Lossiemouth is just as stunning.

Few views in the north-east can rival a sunset across the sand, Moray Golf Club and the lighthouse.

And there’s The Beach Hut there too for snacks if you’ve forgotten your picnic.

Where can you park?

Both beaches in Lossiemouth have ample free parking. For the East Beach head to the car parks at Gregory Place or Station Park.

Turn off Stotfield Road next to the Moray Golf Club clubhouse to get to the West Beach car park.

Driving time to Lossiemouth beaches from Elgin: 12 minutes

Cliffs at Cullen

The old railway viaduct in Cullen with the village laid out below is one of the most iconic images of north-east fishing communities.

It’s being used on TV adverts for local companies at the moment, and it’s easy to see why.

For amazing views of Cullen beach, walk across the viaduct. There’s also a footpath from there to take you to Castle Hill for stunning panoramic vistas.

Keep following the footpath to the next village of Portknockie, home of the Bow Fiddle Rock.

The landmark is a bit of a north-east hidden gem; a natural sea arch like no other and regularly features in VisitScotland publicity.

From there, you can walk across the golden sands back to Cullen.

Where can you park?

For the beach, turn left as you drive into Cullen just before the viaduct. There’s a free car park there.

If you want to walk over the viaduct, head into Cullen and use the car park at The Square. Walk up past The Co-op on Grant Street, turn right onto North Deskford Street and walk to the end to get onto the viaduct.

Driving time to Cullen beach from Elgin: 30 minutes

Coastline walks from Hopeman beach

Hopeman is everything you want from a seaside village. A sandy beach, a few rocks, a park nearby, ice cream shops and places to eat.

Stretch your legs a bit further though, and Hopeman is so much more.

Head west towards Lossiemouth and you climb over rugged terrain with clifftop views. There’s also the former Gordonstoun Coastguard tower, which former pupil Prince Philip opened after manning the previous wooden hut.

If you’re after something a bit more gentle then there’s a flat cycle path all the way to Burghead along the old railway line.

Along the way you can see traces of the old railway as well as see inside some caves that were reputed to be used by smugglers.

Where can you park?

There are free car parks next to the beach. Turn right off Harbour Street when you get to the harbour and keep driving next to the park.

Harbour Street can be busy and congested during the summer season. It’s best not to park there and be patient and courteous to other drivers when arriving and leaving.

Driving time to Hopeman beach from Elgin: 14 minutes

Woodland walks at Roseisle

If you can’t decide between a walk in the woods or a stroll along the beach, fear not, because you can do both at Roseisle Beach.

A car park in the forest is the perfect setting off point to get onto the vast expanse of golden sand between Findhorn and Burghead.

It’s probably one of the easiest beaches to get to from Elgin that isn’t connected to a town or village, so it’s perfect if isolation is what you’re after.

When the tide’s in there isn’t much beach to see, so it’s best to go when the tide’s out.

Abandoned pill boxes from the Second World War are popular with kids eager to play hide and seek.

If you like to spot wildlife, Burghead Bay is one of the best birdwatching spots in the north-east.

Where can you park?

Roseisle is managed by Forestry Land Scotland, so you do have to pay to park there. There is plenty space though as well as playparks, benches and barbecue facilities.

Prices: £1 for one hour, £2.50 for three hours, £4 for all day, £12 all day for minibus or coach.

Driving time to Roseisle beach from Elgin: 12 minutes

Beach huts in Findhorn

The coastline at Findhorn has two sides, from pontoons in Findhorn Bay on one side to an expansive beach on the other.

It’s a four-mile walk from Roseisle, so if you’re really keen you can walk between the two of them.

If not, you can enjoy the vast golden expanse while still having a selection of pubs and cafes serving meals to choose from.

Photos of the colourful beach huts near the car park are very popular on social media. So popular that they currently feature on RBS debit cards.

The Times and Sunday Times named Findhorn as the best beach in the UK in 2023.

Where can you park?

There’s a car park next to the West Beach and village that is managed by The Findhorn Village Conservation Company.

For 2024 they have introduced parking charges to help maintain the area, run the public toilets and other local projects. Prices: £1 per car per day, annual pass £30.

There’s another car park further out from the village next to the beach on Dunes Road, which is free.

Driving time to Hopeman beach from Elgin: 24 minutes