Councillors approve staff accommodation for Milton of Leys care home, despite local concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Councillors approve staff accommodation for Milton of Leys care home, despite local concerns

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 15, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: December 15, 2022, 7:49 am
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments

A new care home in Inverness will have staff living right next door in a return to “tied houses”.

Highland Council has granted planning permission for 24 cottage flats to be built in Milton of Leys.

Parklands Development got the green light to build the two-bedroom flats for staff working at its care home and later life homes.

This was despite a motion to refuse by Inverness member Ken Gowans, who said the application was “contentious” locally.

Mr Gowans told the planning committee the proposal represented an over-development of the site.

However, councillors voted to grant planning permission by nine votes to four, with one abstention.

‘A special development’

It was an application that divided councillors. Angus MacDonald congratulated the designers for “excellent urban design” and said the development is essential to the success of the care home.

Councillor Andrew MacKintosh agreed. “One of the problems we have is getting and retaining skilled staff,” he said. “This is an attempt to solve that problem. It’s a special development for a special reason.”

Yet what made the development “special” is also what caused councillors a problem. While the Inner Moray Firth local development plan states a site of this size should have no more than 16 homes, this proposal packed in 24. That’s a 50% increase in density.

That was the crux of Mr Gowans’ concerns. He also said it did not provide sufficient car parking, and nor does it deliver active travel opportunities. Transport planners at the council objected to the development, calling the cycle facilities “unacceptable”.

Community council slams ‘disingenuous’ plan

They weren’t alone. Milton of Leys community council called the application of the flat “disingenuous and misleading”.

While the applicant says the development includes ‘community orientated open space’, the community council believes it will only benefit the immediate residents. They also said it will contribute to traffic congestion in the area.

Parklands Developments say the cottage flats include community space that’s open to everyone in the Milton of Leys area, but the community council is not convinced.

They wrote: “If the council wishes to develop Milton of Leys as a viable community it must commit to creating a genuine community centre and meeting space.”

The proposal also attracted objections from seven local households.

However, council planners emphasised that this is not to be considered like any other residential development. They called it “a bespoke commercial solution to a commercial issue”.

Tied houses win committee approval

The cottage flats are what’s called ‘tied houses’ – meaning they’re for care home staff and their families only. As councillor Bill Lobban summarised: “If you lose your job, you lose your house.”

The development will remain a closed, private development and can only be sold as open-market housing if a separate planning application is granted.

As such, planners say the development doesn’t need to stringently meet the density rules of the local development plan. Nor does it need to provide an element of affordable housing or active travel.

Isabelle Mackenzie, the council’s older people’s champion, praised the vision.

“This is almost like an age-friendly community,” she said. “They should be given huge credit for doing this.”

Ken Gowans lost a bid to have the application refused for the ‘over-development’ of the site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Inverness councillor Colin Aitken said he shared local disappointment that there’s not more facilities in the wider Milton of Leys area. However, he accepted that this is not an issue for the planning committee.

Instead, he said the “purpose, use and design are positive” and he supported the development.

Chairman Thomas MacLennan agreed, highlighting that this is a positive step towards attracting staff to the new care home.

Ultimately, the committee agreed, and voted with Mr MacLennan to grant planning permission.

Parklands delighted to provide integrated care hub

Ron Taylor, managing director of Parklands Care Homes said: “We are delighted that The Highland Council has approved our new key worker housing development, which will be a vital part of our integrated care hub for the city. This is an exciting project quite unlike anything in the Highlands.

“This project will greatly enhance a gap site that has lain empty for years and provide much-needed affordable accommodation for key workers at a time when quality rental accommodation is at a premium.

“With planning consents for all three components of our integrated care hub now secured, we will set out our detailed timetable for the project in the coming months.”

Are you interested in more exclusive and breaking Highland and Islands news from the P&J? If so, why not join our dedicated Facebook page HERE

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Five years after man was injured by falling glass panel, customers at Inverness retail…
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
5 food and drink openings in the Highlands and Moray to keep an eye…
music inverness 2023
Big music acts heading for Inverness in 2023 - including two final shows at…
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
IN PICTURES: Red Hot Highland Fling delights Inverness crowds
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
The history of Eden Court: Home to bishops, nurses, performers and ghosts
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Weekend court roll – a 'foolish' family man and a disgraced prosecutor
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
New Year Honours: Inverness surgeon who rushed to help in Ukraine made OBE
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
New Year Honours: The 11 people from Moray, Inverness and the Highlands and Islands…
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
As the Ironworks closure edges nearer, who will step up to fill the gap…

Most Read

1
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Police probe sudden death of Westhill schoolboy
2
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
New Year’s Day babies add to celebrations for two families
3
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
New 20p charge for bottles and cans will start in Scotland this year
6
4
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Six major Inverness developments to keep an eye on in 2023
5
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
From Nashville to New Aberdour: Take a look inside derelict Dower Hotel and meet…
6
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Police found man with bloodied hands after he brutally attacked neighbour in ‘ongoing argument’
7
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Those left in Lossiemouth caravan park say it’s now a ‘scrapyard’ and ‘bombsite’ after…
8
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Man charged with drink-driving following New Year’s Day A9 crash
9
Missing person silhouettes with police behind them
Andrew Mackenzie last seen in Aberdeen traced safe and well
10
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Drone photographer shining light on Union Street’s beauty

More from Press and Journal

Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
SNP blamed over closure of dozens of public toilets in northern Scotland
Lochinver lifeboat
Highland coastguard teams help find missing 11-year-old girl
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Fans react: Aberdeen supporters question Jim Goodwin after 0-0 draw with Ross County
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Nairn County sign Elgin City attacker on loan until the end of the season
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Defiant boss Jim Goodwin says he won't panic or be fazed by fans' boos…
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Ross County boss Malky Mackay confirms two players missed trip to Aberdeen through 'internal…
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Police reveal CCTV images of missing Elgin man as searches continue
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
On-loan Aberdeen striker Aaron Reid grabs late winner on Elgin City debut against Forfar
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds cautiously happy after biggest win of the season against…
Councillors said the cottage flats at Milton of Leys would help the new care home to attract staff. Image: Parklands Developments
Cove Rangers bid to bolster squad after suffering crushing defeat at Caley Thistle

Editor's Picks

Most Commented