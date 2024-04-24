Inverurie Loco Ladies aiming to finish season as invincibles after clinching SWFL North title with games to spare

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverurie Loco Ladies aiming to finish season as invincibles after clinching SWFL North title with games to spare

The Garioch side, who are in only their second season, won the regional league in their last game at Harlaw Park with an emphatic win 7-1 victory over Elgin City.

By Sophie Goodwin
Inverurie Loco Ladies, pictured, have won the SWFL North title.
Inverurie Loco Ladies have won the SWFL North title. Image: Kirstin Gauld.

It is full steam ahead for Inverurie Loco Ladies after they clinched the SWFL North title with four games to spare.

The Garioch side, who are in only their second senior season, won the regional league in their last game at Harlaw Park on April 14 with an emphatic win 7-1 win over Elgin City.

It was their 14th victory of the season and keeps their 100 per cent record in tact – and coach Carrie Doig says the ambition now is to complete the campaign as invincibles.

Locos travel to Huntly in their first game as league champions on Sunday afternoon.

Doig said: “It is an absolutely massive achievement for us.

“We have a team with a lot of young girls who have come through the local teams and also girls who have experience. It is a really good mix and they are all just brilliant.

“We have grown so much in the way we play and the girls listen to everything. They go out and try to implement it.

“Some of them have made the step up to women’s football for the first time and they’ve taken it all in their stride.

Inverurie Loco Ladies coach Carrie Doig watches on from the touch line.
Inverurie Loco Ladies coach Carrie Doig watches on from the touch line. Image: Kirstin Gauld.

“I am so proud of them. The girls have absolutely smashed it.

“We are hopefully going for an undefeated season, which would just be incredible. The girls are fully for that as well.

“They never want to rest. They want to keep going and keep achieving  – and I think you can see that in the scorelines.

“They don’t just want to win by one goal because they want to show what they can really do.”

Inverurie Loco Ladies already looking forward to the next challenge

With SWFL North a regional division, promotion to the national League One will be offered to Locos – but will not be compulsory.

However, Doig – a former Aberdeen Women defender – says her side are relishing the chance to move up from the fifth division.

She said: “We definitely want to go up – and we want to go and challenge in that league.

“We have played some of the other teams in the pyramid in the Scottish Cup and in pre-season friendlies and it was hard, but we held our own.

Former Aberdeen Women defender Carrie Doig is now a coach at Inverurie Loco Ladies. Image: Shutterstock.

“We want our players to keep developing – and playing against those tough teams is how you can do it.”

This is not the first time – like it is for many of the youngsters at Locos  – Doig has won league silverware, having been part of the Aberdeen squad who won the SWFL Division One North and SWPL 2 titles back-to-back.

She added: “Doing it with the Dons was an incredible feeling. We had been through a lot before winning those titles.

“But coming from a totally different perspective this time, it is just as special.

“I want the girls to have that experience I have had winning trophies. They totally deserve it.”

A week behind the scenes with Aberdeen Women: Game-plans, the unsung heroes and S Club 7

