Inverness residents win tug-of-war with Lidl as supermarket giant cancels plan for new store and housing development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Inverness

Inverness residents win tug-of-war with Lidl as supermarket giant cancels plan for new store and housing development

By Stuart Findlay
January 12, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 12, 2023, 8:05 pm
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Plans for a new Lidl supermarket and a development with 38 houses in Inverness have been shelved.

The retail giant was hoping to build a new store with a 109-space car park in the Drakies area of the city.

But the application has now been withdrawn.

The site earmarked for the development was recently denoted as space for 80 houses in Highland Council’s local development plan.

That meant the supermarket chain would have struggled to win the approval of the council’s planners.

And it now appears they have decided to cut their losses.

Capacity issues in south Inverness

The plot of land in question is at the back of the Highlands and Islands police division headquarters.

Although Lidl’s plans have been withdrawn for now, development on the site at some point is still likely.

Lidl initially applied to the council for planning permission in principle in December 2021.

Culcabock and Drakies Community Council member Iain Stewart objected to the supermarket’s plans.

Traffic is already a big issue at the nearby Inshes Retail Park. Image: Ross Hempseed/DC Thomson

He said: “The view held by many local residents was that this was an inappropriate form of development for that site.

“I’ve nothing against Lidl. But in that area there is already enough retail like that.

“We will see what happens with a possible housing development. But Drakies Park should remain a public open space, it’s an important amenity area.”

There are already two supermarkets, a Tesco superstore and an Aldi, a stone’s throw from the proposed location at Inshes Retail Park.

And within a two mile radius, there are another two Tesco supermarkets, an Asda and a Morrisons.

Could Lidl return with a new application?

Inverness councillor Ian Brown, who lives in the Drakies estate, said the news would be a relief to many locally.

He said: “Most of the people who spoke to me about it were against it. There were major access problems and we can’t say we’re struggling for supermarkets around there.

“It’s a bit of relief but let’s wait and see. The land has been empty for a long time and somebody may come back with something, it might even be Lidl again.

Inverness councillor Ian Brown said some residents will be relieved. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“But whatever goes there, access will be a big issue.”

This part of the Highland capital has been suffering with capacity issues for some time.

The much maligned Inshes roundabout has been struggling for years with no solution in sight.

And the volume of traffic on Sir Walter Scott Drive, known locally as the southern distributor road, has also been growing steadily as more and more houses pop up in the south of the city.

Green space and housing will be recurring themes

The potential loss of Drakies Park was a major concern of residents when this application was first floated.

The news that it won’t go forward will be welcomed.

But it’s bound to crop up again in the future as the city balances the need for more houses with trying to preserve green space.

Last year, Drakies resident Karyne Walker told the Press and Journal why she wanted to stop development at the site.

objections raised over drakies development
Karyne Walker has concerns over the loss of a playpark in Drakies. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

She said: “The park is so widely used and not just by people in Drakies. There are a lot of people that come there to walk their dogs since it’s such a big space.

“In my opinion, I don’t think we need any more houses in Inverness because they are putting so many up in other areas.

“It would be a waste of a really good space that we need.”

Lidl did not respond to requests for comment on its application.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Inverness

The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Another 22 days of schools strike action announced as teacher pay dispute escalates
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rishi Sunak's trip to Inverness caused scenes we're not used to seeing in the…
kessock bridge incident
Kessock Bridge in Inverness reopens following concerns for a man
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I have a short fuse': Man's apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'Nothing more than discrimination': Complaint alleges special needs students in Inverness were used as…
raigmore hospital
Vital services to treat heart conditions now available 24/7 at Raigmore Hospital
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Woman punched ex-partner in face when he called her 'toxic'
Inside Utopia Cafe in Inverness, which is among the city's most Instagrammable spots.
The 6 most Instagrammable restaurants, cafes and bars in Inverness
Ness bridge
Inverness motorists face disruption due to Ness Bridge investigations
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'They don't care': Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri's apology

Most Read

1
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘Reckless and dangerous’: Audi driver clocked at nearly 120mph while showing off to friends
2
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
First look: Owner hopes new Portsoy restaurant Aspire ‘will put town on the map’
3
Police chiefs are facing calls to up patrols in the newly developed Union Terrace Gardens (UTG). It comes after The Press And Journal captured images of youngsters fighting under the new safety lights - installed as part of a recently completed £30 million overhaul of the Victorian gardens. Image: Alastair Gossip/DC Thomson.
Video: Youths fight in Union Terrace Gardens as police say £30m park was reopened…
4
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Air ambulance lands in Bervie School playing fields due to medical emergency
5
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Stagecoach bus gets stuck in ‘one of the narrowest roads’ in Huntly
6
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Traditional Aberdeenshire greengrocer sells over 17,000 pies in six months
7
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘I have a short fuse’: Man’s apologetic texts after glassing workmate on night out
8
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
‘They don’t care’: Inverness woman on delivery giant Evri’s apology
9
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Laurencekirk carrots to fuel Dancing on Ice stars after Stonehaven mum bags ITV gig
10
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Drunk boyfriend assaulted partner after late sister’s remembrance drinks

More from Press and Journal

The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highlands helping in the fightback against Dutch elm disease
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Aberdeen scoring legend Eric Black tells Bojan Miovski 'goals will come' ahead of League…
Drambuie Cranachan Cheesecake
Sweet treats: Tuck into this Drambuie cranachan cheesecake this Burns Night
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Peter May's new thriller paints an apocalyptic picture of the world in 2051
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Sally, Winnie and Polly are looking for new homes – can you help?
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Rachel Corsie: Will Sunday be the day I finally see Aberdeen win at Hampden?
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
The demise of Aberdeen's Bonobo Cafe and the battle between 'plant-based' and 'vegan'
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'I'm a player who feeds off confidence' - Aberdeen Women forward Hannah Stewart determined…
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
My Week in 5 Pictures: Thurso rockers Forgetting the Future share their life on…
The development would have sat close to the Eagle roundabout in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Talking Point: Does Dry January expose a change in drinking culture?

Editor's Picks