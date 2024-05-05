Star Trek-inspired north-east firm Vulcan expanding at home and abroad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Star Trek-inspired north-east firm Vulcan expanding at home and abroad

Investment in an R&D hub in Westhill and a new office in Malaysia are helping drive up headcount and turnover.

By Keith Findlay
Ian Kirk, boss of Vulcan Completion Products.
Ian Kirk, boss of Vulcan Completion Products. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

North-east engineering firm Vulcan Completion Products is targeting turnover of more than £10 million in its new trading year.

Just over a year ago the fledgling firm told The Press and Journal it was aiming to break through the £5m barrier.

Its forecast for a doubling of turnover this year is reflected in its headcount growth amid expansion at home and abroad.

Vulcan’s fast -growing workforce

Last October the company, based in Westhill, near Aberdeen, employed 21 people – up from nine a year earlier.

The workforce is now 24-strong and rising after the addition of a new office in Malaysia to serve the Asia Pacific region.

Vulcan, whose name is inspired by the iconic Star Trek TV shows and movies, has doubled the size of its team in each of the past three years.

It also has regional offices in Dubai, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia and Indonesia.

Susan Goonting and Khalid Saufee, administration manager and business development manager respectively, outside Vulcan's new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.
Susan Goonting and Khalid Saufee, administration manager and business development manager respectively, outside Vulcan’s new office in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Image: Granite PR

The firm said its five-strong team in Malaysia’s capital, Kuala Lumpur, were already making “significant gains” by fostering pre-existing relationships and “deepening roots in the area”.

Meanwhile, “significant” investment has created a new research and development hub at its global headquarters in Westhill. This has effectively doubled its footprint in the north-east town, with Vulcan hailing the investment as a “redoubling” of its commitment to the region.

The north-east firm’s name pays homage to Star Trek and in particular Mr Spock, the half-human, half Vulcan pictured second from the left with the rest of the Enterprise bridge crew . Image: AP Photo/Paramount

It said the move would further accelerate its “already enviable track record for innovation”, allowing its growing team to “continue leading from the front, and bring new and exciting products to the market to foster future sustainability and prosperity in all the company’s chosen markets”.

Three new members of staff have been recruited in Westhill to “bolster efforts to ensure the pace of development remains brisk and energetic”.

Boldly exploring new frontiers

Vulcan designs and manufactures engineered products for the global oil and gas industry completions market.

Founder, managing director, president and big Star Trek fan Ian Kirk said the firm was on a mission to  “create centres of knowledge simultaneously in the UK and in key overseas locations”.

Vulcan’s ‘all-important reach’

He continued: “Our entire business is built on the importance of customer relationships.

“The team Vulcan now have on board are probably the most knowledgeable in the field today.”

Adding more people in more locations “ensures that all-important reach” for the firm globally, he said.

Enterprise has had ‘Captain Kirk’ in command since 2017

And the investment in Westhill “consolidates the nucleus from which we will realise our future growth aspirations”, he added.

Mr Kirk, known as “Captain Kirk” among family and friends, founded Vulcan in 2017.

Saudi Arabia’s Alturki Holding Company acquired an undisclosed stake in the firm through its Sawafi oil and gas subsidiary in late 2022.

