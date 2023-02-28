Vulcan: North-east firm led by ‘Captain Kirk’ boldly going into new markets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business

Vulcan: North-east firm led by ‘Captain Kirk’ boldly going into new markets

By Keith Findlay
February 28, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 28, 2023, 8:22 am
Ian "Captain" Kirk, president and chief executive of Vulcan Completion Products. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Ian "Captain" Kirk, president and chief executive of Vulcan Completion Products. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Star Trek-inspired Vulcan Completion Products aims to “live long and prosper” after doubling the size of its team to 20 since October.

And the fledgling Aberdeenshire firm’s headcount is expected to grow further as it increases the focus on research and development at its global headquarters in Westhill.

It is targeting £5 million this year amid plans to grow staff numbers by a further 50%.

By putting down roots in key emerging markets, such as the US, employing the right people in the right places, and focusing on research and development, we will be able to achieve our goals.”

Ian Kirk, president and chief executive, Vulcan Completion Products

The growth ambitions are fuelled by Middle East investment.

Saudi Arabia’s Alturki Holding Company acquired an undisclosed stake in the business through its Sawafi oil and gas subsidiary late last year.

Vulcan designs and manufactures engineered products for the global oil and gas industry completions market.

Ian Kirk, its president and chief executive, founded the business in 2017.

He named it Vulcan in homage to Star Trek, a favourite TV show which had already earned him the nickname Captain Kirk among family and friends.

The other Captain Kirk. Image: PA

Mr Spock, the half-Vulcan first officer and science officer aboard the show’s USS Enterprise, made famous the Vulcan salutation and spoken blessing “live long and prosper”.

Another passion of Mr Kirk’s, building and racing motorbikes, led to him joining the oil and gas industry after many years running Aberdeen business Cheyne’s Motorcycles.

His engineering skills and vast knowledge of motorcycle engines were transferable, allowing him to come up with innovative solutions for drilling challenges offshore.

From motorbikes to oil and gas

In 1994, he teamed up with Bill Barron and Alistair Clark to launch Portlethen firm Downhole Products.

The trio sold their business to US company Varel International Energy Services 14 years later in a multimillion-pound deal.

Mr Kirk sees the recent investment in Vulcan by Sawafi as a springboard for further growth at the north-east company, including consolidating its Middle East operations.

It is also paving the way for Vulcan to take advantage of opportunities in the US.

Middle East investment is expected to help Start Trek-inspired Vulcan “live long and prosper”.

A new member of staff was recently hired to spearhead growth in the Americas from an office in Houston, Texas.

In late 2022, Vulcan announced it had relocated its Middle east office to a new, larger office space in Dubai. From there, a growing team is working hard to grow the company’s business across the Middle East.

Mr Kirk said: “What started as a three-year plan became a five-year plan, due to the pandemic.

Mr Kirk at Vulcan’s global HQ. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“This investment allows accelerated growth which will enable us to capitalise on more opportunities.

“We are confident that by putting down roots in key emerging markets, such as the US, employing the right people in the right places, and focusing on research and development, we will be able to achieve our goals.”

Vulcan’s products ‘well-positioned’ for meeting Saud oil firm’s needs

Rami Alturki, president and chief executive at Alturki, and chairman of Alkhobar-based Sawafi, said the Saudi group’s investment in “technology enablers” was part of its diversification strategy, while also adding new products and services to its portfolio.

Sawafi managing director Tarek Kachouri added: “Protected by a comprehensive portfolio of patents, the Vulcan products are technically differentiated, advance, and applicable to all types of wells.

“The products are well-positioned to capitalise on (Saudi) Aramco’s direction to drill more complex wells.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Business

(Victoria Jones/PA)
More London Underground workers to strike on Budget day
The FTSE 100 has tumbled while the pound jumped higher as Rishi Sunak visited Northern Ireland in efforts to sell the benefits of his new Brexit breakthrough (Kirsty O’Connor/ PA)
FTSE 100 tumbles into the red after recent rally while pound jumps higher
Strike action by BBC journalists will affect coverage of the upcoming Spring budget with further dates being considered around the local elections, Coronation and the Eurovision Song Contest. (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff strike action to coincide with Spring Budget coverage
Gary & Michelle Duncan have launched Aberdeenshire Sheepdogs at their farm near Ellon. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Watch: New Aberdeenshire tourist attraction shows you how to work with sheepdogs
Victoria and Jon Erasmus in front of a copper still at the Uile-bheist distillery in Inverness.
New Inverness distillery looks to a heady tourism brew
The Ministry of Justice will embark on a programme of awareness raising and will engage with other government departments, financial service providers and charities so that people are aware of the need to obtain legal authority for adults lacking capacity (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Government rejects small payments scheme idea to tackle account access issues
Members of the National Education Union (NEU) during a rally in Manchester, as teachers in the north of England begin the first of three days of nationwide strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Schools in north of England shut doors to pupils as teachers strike over pay
Sainsbury’s has revealed plans to close two Argos depots (Owen Humphreys/PA)
More than 1,400 jobs affected as Sainsbury’s closes two depots in wider overhaul
BBC Broadcasting House (Ian West/PA)
BBC England staff vote for strike action in local radio programming row
CR0039006 Locator of Aberdeen First Bus - Number 1 Picture by Kenny Elrick 18/10/2022
Strike action at Aberdeen bus depot postponed after 11th hour offer

Most Read

1
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
Rapper gutted man with machete in horror Fraserburgh attack
2
The A98 remains closed due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Tractor and two cars involved in collision on A98 near Buckie
3
Post Thumbnail
Iconic Inverness restaurant to close again
4
Police and other agencies are looking at ways to improve the safety of the Kessock Bridge, amid a spate of closures sparked by mental health concerns. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Calls for Scottish Government to help Inverness residents in ‘abject misery’ amid Kessock Bridge…
5
George Street police
Man taken to hospital following assault on Aberdeen’s George Street
6
Fraserburgh Lifeboat was called to the scene.
Fraserburgh lifeboat called to Aberdour Bay after reports of person in the water
7
Ernie Mitchell, whose love of engineering started as a child listening to war planes fly over his home.
Obituary: Ernie Mitchell, retired RGIT lecturer and Aberdeen Model Engineering Society chairman, 86
8
CR 0041162 Reporter Name Adele Merson Location Westhill, Aberdeenshire Story - Kimberley Ross' son Carter, five, has a nut allergy. She is pushing for Scotland to roll-out a treatment called Palforzia which has been approved by NHS England for kids aged 4-17 with nut allergies. Scotland chose to reject it on the basis of cost Picture shows - Kimberley Ross and her son Carter Tuesday 14 February 2023 Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Aberdeenshire mum calls for peanut allergy treatment help for five-year-old son
9
The Juicing Co's Vanessa Bremner is working overtime to keep the stars of ITV hydrated. Image: Vanessa Bremner
The Juicing Co: Stonehaven mum hits prime time AGAIN as Ant and Dec send…
10
Fred West and murder victim Anne McFall who grew up in Nazareth House.
Tragic Anne McFall went from hell of Aberdeen care home into the hands of…

More from Press and Journal

portree assault
Police appeal for witnesses after teenager assaulted in Portree
Local resident, Colin Gardiner, has said the park was "once magnificent" but now points out that it is left covered in "mud, rubbish, broken bins and graffiti". Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Aberdeen's Bon Accord Terrace Gardens labelled the 'forgotten park' due to rubbish and graffiti
kyle sambrook
More than £10,000 raised for Glencoe mountaineering victim and his dog
Forensic scientist Andrew Gibb said only DNA profiles matching Christopher Harrisson and Brenda Page were found at the murder scene. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
DNA profile of Brenda Page murder accused was discovered at crime scene, court hears
Ditching plans to dual A96 would be 'betrayal' to north-east as summit branded a…
The Aberdeen Kilt Kickers hosted a special dance evening on Monday to hand over the money they had raised for charity Ovacome. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen square dancing group raise funds for ovarian cancer charity
North End's players from Skye were the P7 and under winners. Images: Courtesy of Abrightside Photography
Young shinty players put on a show in national finals in Fort William
Stewart Angus, coastal ecology manager at NatureScot. Image: Donna MacAllister/DC Thomson.
Uist flooding: Professor highlights ways people can be protected
Urawa Red Diamonds coach Ricardo Rodriguez celebrates winning the Emperor's Cup. Photo by AFLO/Shutterstock (12969054j)
The lowdown on Aberdeen managerial contender Ricardo Rodriguez from the football director of his…
What are the odds we'll see Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon back in power before long? (Image: Jane Barlow/PA)
James Millar: All change at the top? Don't bet on it

Editor's Picks

Most Commented