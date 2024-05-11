Aberdeen business owners slam ‘woeful’ communication from city council as Union Street roadworks get underway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen business owners slam ‘woeful’ communication from city council as Union Street roadworks get underway

The central stretch of the Granite Mile closed at the end of last month as work on the £20 million city centre revamp got under way.

By Kelly Wilson
Union Street closed off between Market Street and Bridge Street as major roadworks project is underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Union Street closed off between Market Street and Bridge Street as major roadworks project is underway. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Aberdeen city centre business owners have accused the council of “woeful” communication as the £20m Union Street revamp gets underway.

The stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street is closed off until the end of next year.

Brian Milne, owner of coffee roaster MacBeans, says the city council aren’t doing enough in their efforts to keep business owners and members of the public informed about the works and any changes.

Buses, taxis and cyclists are being diverted from Union Street as work continues to transform the central road.

‘People need to know the city centre is open’

A range of upgrades will be carried out as part of the £20 million facelift – including widening pavements and creating a segregated bike lane.

Brian, who is based in Little Belmont Street, said: “Union Street is closed off to the buses and whilst I’m positive about the work they are doing I have to plead to the council to find multiple ways to communicate with the people to make sure they get the message.

“People need to know the city centre is open. The council need to make sure everyone knows about any changes.

“Union Street is in such a state it needs anything that anyone is prepared to do.

Brian Milne of MacBeans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Brian Milne of MacBeans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“It’s good to see the empty units being made presentable and incentives to get other businesses in.

“The bus gates caused chaos with customers and delivery drivers who don’t understand they can go through bus gates.

“The LEZ no one understands what it is and what’s going to happen.

“I do think the communication to the public is woeful.”

Restrictions putting off customers

Council chiefs have stressed pedestrian access will be maintained during business hours.

Brian has already had some customers express concerns about the road closures and being unable to get to MacBeans.

He said: “I was nervous about Union Street closing because I know a lot of my customers get the bus and walk to the shop.

“But I’ve had some customers say they won’t get in anymore and will shop online.

“The city centre definitely feels quieter. Because of the uniqueness of our business we benefit to some extent that we haven’t really seen a big drop off in our customers.

“A lot of customers who come to the shop are older people or professional people who are popping in at their lunch break or end of their day.

“But I do wonder what will happen when Markies closes as that’s a big drop of that demographic and I do think we’ll see a drop off.

“My plea to the council is to make sure they communicate their changes effectively.”

‘No communication’ from city council

Lauren Reid, co owner of women’s clothes shop Lolo & Co, agrees with Brian.

Lauren, along with her mum Rose, opened the doors to their new Union Street shop in March this year.

She said: “We’ve had no communication from the council.

“I actually found out about the work through Facebook.

Rose and Lauren Reid outside Lolo & Co in Union Street. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Even if we’d received a email or letter to let us know. But there was nothing said.

“I’ve had a lot of customers coming in and wondering what’s going on.

“There’s been a lack of communication. I’d be happy if they could give us a heads up of what’s happening so as business owners we can get an understanding of it.”

Update on changes ‘vital’

City leaders have hailed the move as the “biggest redevelopment in Aberdeen city centre for 200 years”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Keeping local businesses and residents updated on changes to deliver the redevelopment of Union Street is vital.

“The changes have been extensively promoted in the media, on social media, by partnership organisations, including Our Union Street, Aberdeen Inspired, Visit Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and through direct contact with affected businesses and residents.

“The main contractor for the works has a public liaison manager who is engaging with businesses. The council has committed to providing updates as the project progresses.

“The city centre remains open for business.”

The city council spokeswoman said business owners who would like more information can contact streetscape-market@morrisonconstruction.co.uk.