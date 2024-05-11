Aberdeen business owners slam ‘woeful’ communication from city council as Union Street roadworks get underway

Aberdeen city centre business owners have accused the council of “woeful” communication as the £20m Union Street revamp gets underway.

The stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street is closed off until the end of next year.

Brian Milne, owner of coffee roaster MacBeans, says the city council aren’t doing enough in their efforts to keep business owners and members of the public informed about the works and any changes.

Buses, taxis and cyclists are being diverted from Union Street as work continues to transform the central road.

‘People need to know the city centre is open’

A range of upgrades will be carried out as part of the £20 million facelift – including widening pavements and creating a segregated bike lane.

Brian, who is based in Little Belmont Street, said: “Union Street is closed off to the buses and whilst I’m positive about the work they are doing I have to plead to the council to find multiple ways to communicate with the people to make sure they get the message.

“People need to know the city centre is open. The council need to make sure everyone knows about any changes.

“Union Street is in such a state it needs anything that anyone is prepared to do.

“It’s good to see the empty units being made presentable and incentives to get other businesses in.

“The bus gates caused chaos with customers and delivery drivers who don’t understand they can go through bus gates.

“The LEZ no one understands what it is and what’s going to happen.

“I do think the communication to the public is woeful.”

Restrictions putting off customers

Council chiefs have stressed pedestrian access will be maintained during business hours.

Brian has already had some customers express concerns about the road closures and being unable to get to MacBeans.

He said: “I was nervous about Union Street closing because I know a lot of my customers get the bus and walk to the shop.

“But I’ve had some customers say they won’t get in anymore and will shop online.

“The city centre definitely feels quieter. Because of the uniqueness of our business we benefit to some extent that we haven’t really seen a big drop off in our customers.

“A lot of customers who come to the shop are older people or professional people who are popping in at their lunch break or end of their day.

“But I do wonder what will happen when Markies closes as that’s a big drop of that demographic and I do think we’ll see a drop off.

“My plea to the council is to make sure they communicate their changes effectively.”

‘No communication’ from city council

Lauren Reid, co owner of women’s clothes shop Lolo & Co, agrees with Brian.

Lauren, along with her mum Rose, opened the doors to their new Union Street shop in March this year.

She said: “We’ve had no communication from the council.

“I actually found out about the work through Facebook.

“Even if we’d received a email or letter to let us know. But there was nothing said.

“I’ve had a lot of customers coming in and wondering what’s going on.

“There’s been a lack of communication. I’d be happy if they could give us a heads up of what’s happening so as business owners we can get an understanding of it.”

Update on changes ‘vital’

City leaders have hailed the move as the “biggest redevelopment in Aberdeen city centre for 200 years”.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “Keeping local businesses and residents updated on changes to deliver the redevelopment of Union Street is vital.

“The changes have been extensively promoted in the media, on social media, by partnership organisations, including Our Union Street, Aberdeen Inspired, Visit Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and through direct contact with affected businesses and residents.

“The main contractor for the works has a public liaison manager who is engaging with businesses. The council has committed to providing updates as the project progresses.

“The city centre remains open for business.”

The city council spokeswoman said business owners who would like more information can contact streetscape-market@morrisonconstruction.co.uk.