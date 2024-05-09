MacBeans: Aberdeen shop grappling with ‘bonkers’ coffee beans price increases

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

MacBeans: Aberdeen shop grappling with ‘bonkers’ coffee beans price increases

Owner Brian Milne has been given support from customers after 'regrettably' increasing his prices for the first time.

By Kelly Wilson
MacBeans owner Brian Milne has been forced to increase customer costs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
MacBeans owner Brian Milne has been forced to increase customer costs. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The owner of Aberdeen coffee roaster MacBeans has been forced to “regrettably” increase customer prices as he battles with rising costs.

It’s the first time Brian Milne has had to put prices up since taking over in November 2022.

But the former oil and gas worker said he had reached a point where he could no longer continue to hold prices at their current levels.

He said the coffee bean market has recently gone “bonkers” with increases of between 25% and 35%.

The cost of coffee and tea, shipping, utilities and staff wages have all increased forcing Brian to pass on some costs to the customer.

His modest 3% increase in the price of his coffee has received support from his loyal customers.

MacBeans customer support

But before it came in to force he posted on social media in a effort to give customers the chance to stock up.

He said: “I was worried about putting our prices up because I don’t want to put any of our customers off.

“I wanted to let people know beforehand to give them the chance to come in ahead of it.

“It was really humbling to hear the comments from people. They really appreciate our product and service.

Brian has been forced to increase coffee prices. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“They understand they are getting a good product and if you work hard I don’t think anyone objects to paying a fair price.”

The cost of coffee blends as well as a handful of single origin coffees have risen by 50p per 250g.

Its coffee subscriptions have also been adjusted to reflect this and recent increases to Royal Mail postage.

Additionally, the price of loose leaf teas have increased by 10p per 100g across the board.

‘Tough’ for businesses

Brian, who took over MacBeans from previous owner Ian Cukrowski in November 2022, revealed it enjoyed its second busiest day of online sales after the price increase.

However, despite this he’s well aware of the challenges facing businesses across the city.

He said: “There’s no doubt it’s tough just now.

“You can see from the amount of people who are closing their doors, moving on or reassessing what its core business is.

“All our other prices have gone up but our coffee blend and tea prices have been flat since September 2022 so that’s nearly two years through all of the economic turmoil the country has gone through I think that’s been pretty good.

“The coffee market went bonkers and prices up by about 35% but it’s settled back down to about 25%. We put coffee up by 3%.”

Potential for growth

Brian, who employs seven people, is confident for the future of the shop and sees potential growth for the ecommerce site.

He said: “We have definitely seen a shift from the shop to online and we are lucky we have that option.

Ian and the new owner leaning against the counter in MacBeans in Aberdeen
Ian Cukrowski, right, handing over the reins of Aberdeen coffee roaster MacBeans to Brian Milne in November 2022, left. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“The online sales has huge potential for growth. At the moment we cover the whole of the UK.

“MacBeans has been here for 35 years and a big draw to me when I took over was that it was an established business in a great location.

“It’s a nice size and I’m not looking to franchise MacBeans.

“The shop does have a future.”