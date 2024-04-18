Are Union Street roadworks a trade ‘killer’ or the start of bright new future?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are Union Street roadworks a trade ‘killer’ or the start of bright new future?

The central stretch of the Granite Mile will close next week as work on a £20 million city centre revamp gets under way.

By Denny Andonova
Lynne McIntyre and Adam McLaughlin share their thoughts on Union Street roadworks.
Owners of city centre stores Dizzy's and Attic shared their thoughts on the imminent closure of central Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick and Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Some business owners are hopeful of a bright new future under a major Union Street revamp – but others fear months of disruption could “crucify” trade.

The stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street will be closed off until end of next year as work to transform the Granite Mile gets under way.

A range of upgrades will be carried out as part of the £20 million facelift – including widening pavements and creating a segregated bike lane.

This artistic impression of Union Street central shows now the space will be used by buses and bikes once the £20m work is completed. Image: Aberdeen City Council
This artistic impression of Union Street central shows now the space will be used by buses and bikes once the £20m work is completed. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Simultaneously, construction work to turn the former BHS department store into a new £40m food and drink market will also begin.

City leaders hailed the move as the “biggest redevelopment in Aberdeen city centre for 200 years”.

A new visualisation of Union Street central in Aberdeen. Work on the revamp will begin at the end of April. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Designers are now drawing up their final vision for the new food and drink market, which is hoped to be finished by summer 2026. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

They hope this will be a turning point for the struggling high street.

However, the closure of the 300-metre stretch has nevertheless sparked some concerns among city centre traders.

Union Street roadworks will ‘crucify’ city centre trade

Council chiefs stressed pedestrian access will be maintained during business hours.

But Lynne McIntyre fears the roadworks might put off potential customers.

The 58-year-old runs the clothes and sweets store Dizzy’s, which is located right at the start of the section bound to be dug up within days.

Lynne McIntyre opened her shop in Union Street last year but has been unhappy at the lack of footfall. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

And while she thinks the overhaul will be good for the city centre in the long run, she worries that her business might not survive the months-long disruption.

Issues with stock deliveries and elderly customers finding it hard to reach the store are among her concerns.

The section between Bridge Street and Market Street will be closed on April 29. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Lynne said: “It will be good once it’s all done up – but what will happen to the businesses here in the meantime.

“The closure will crucify trade in the city centre, and I think all of us will struggle.

“I try to be positive about it but the bottom part of Union Street – where I am – is the least attractive place right now, and this would make it even worse.”

Is Union Street really the place to be?

The trader admits that running an independent business on Union Street has proved to be a challenge.

With more than 15 years of retail experience, Lynne opened Dizzy’s last April hoping to give the city centre a welcome boost.

Dizzy’s offers prom and evening dresses, as well as bridal wear and accessories. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the lack of customers has left her debating at times whether she should stick with the Granite Mile as a location.

The introduction of the bus gates is one of the reasons behind the dwindling number of customers, she reckons.

And she fears the imminent roadworks on Union Street could be the final straw.

Currently, only buses and taxis are allowed on the central stretch of Union Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Lynne added: “I don’t understand why they’ve done it all together – the emission zones, the bus gates, and now closing the road.

“These are three big factors – and all introduced within a year – that have been making it more and more difficult for me as a business.

“It’s prom season so things are going well right now but I don’t need to be in the high street for that – I can sell dresses all the same elsewhere.”

‘It will all be worth it in the long run’

However, next door neighbours Attic have a more positive take on the major revamp.

The prospect of a bright new future is one of the reasons why Adam, Richard and Craig McLaughlin relocated their clothes shop to the city centre in 2022.

Dizzy’s and Attic are the only independent businesses, located on the part of Union Street that will be first dug up. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

While Adam shared Lynne’s concerns, he believes it will all be worth it in the long run.

He said: “There is that fear of how the roadworks would impact footfall.

“It will be quite unsightly while the work is getting done, and that might put people off from either entering Union Street or coming to Aberdeen all together.”

Adam McLaughlin, co-owner of Attic, and store manager Kyle McDonald. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Adam added: “But it’s a really good thing in the long term – it will tidy up the city centre and make it more desirable for both businesses and customers.

“And hopefully, that would encourage more businesses to open up on the high street, which essentially could bring more shoppers out.”

Conversation