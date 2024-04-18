Are Union Street roadworks a trade ‘killer’ or the start of bright new future?

Some business owners are hopeful of a bright new future under a major Union Street revamp – but others fear months of disruption could “crucify” trade.

The stretch between Market Street and Bridge Street will be closed off until end of next year as work to transform the Granite Mile gets under way.

A range of upgrades will be carried out as part of the £20 million facelift – including widening pavements and creating a segregated bike lane.

Simultaneously, construction work to turn the former BHS department store into a new £40m food and drink market will also begin.

City leaders hailed the move as the “biggest redevelopment in Aberdeen city centre for 200 years”.

They hope this will be a turning point for the struggling high street.

However, the closure of the 300-metre stretch has nevertheless sparked some concerns among city centre traders.

Union Street roadworks will ‘crucify’ city centre trade

Council chiefs stressed pedestrian access will be maintained during business hours.

But Lynne McIntyre fears the roadworks might put off potential customers.

The 58-year-old runs the clothes and sweets store Dizzy’s, which is located right at the start of the section bound to be dug up within days.

And while she thinks the overhaul will be good for the city centre in the long run, she worries that her business might not survive the months-long disruption.

Issues with stock deliveries and elderly customers finding it hard to reach the store are among her concerns.

Lynne said: “It will be good once it’s all done up – but what will happen to the businesses here in the meantime.

“The closure will crucify trade in the city centre, and I think all of us will struggle.

“I try to be positive about it but the bottom part of Union Street – where I am – is the least attractive place right now, and this would make it even worse.”

Is Union Street really the place to be?

The trader admits that running an independent business on Union Street has proved to be a challenge.

With more than 15 years of retail experience, Lynne opened Dizzy’s last April hoping to give the city centre a welcome boost.

But the lack of customers has left her debating at times whether she should stick with the Granite Mile as a location.

The introduction of the bus gates is one of the reasons behind the dwindling number of customers, she reckons.

And she fears the imminent roadworks on Union Street could be the final straw.

Lynne added: “I don’t understand why they’ve done it all together – the emission zones, the bus gates, and now closing the road.

“These are three big factors – and all introduced within a year – that have been making it more and more difficult for me as a business.

“It’s prom season so things are going well right now but I don’t need to be in the high street for that – I can sell dresses all the same elsewhere.”

‘It will all be worth it in the long run’

However, next door neighbours Attic have a more positive take on the major revamp.

The prospect of a bright new future is one of the reasons why Adam, Richard and Craig McLaughlin relocated their clothes shop to the city centre in 2022.

While Adam shared Lynne’s concerns, he believes it will all be worth it in the long run.

He said: “There is that fear of how the roadworks would impact footfall.

“It will be quite unsightly while the work is getting done, and that might put people off from either entering Union Street or coming to Aberdeen all together.”

Adam added: “But it’s a really good thing in the long term – it will tidy up the city centre and make it more desirable for both businesses and customers.

“And hopefully, that would encourage more businesses to open up on the high street, which essentially could bring more shoppers out.”

