Maximise your impact in the age of AI at the cHeRries Conference

Join Louise Lang from Lang & Co at the cHeRries Conference to discover how your personality traits compare to that of AI.

By Gillian Esposito
Attendees at The cHeRries Conference 2023
Artificial intelligence is now very much part of our lives.

Understanding the impact of AI on our future jobs and career choices is key to our decision making today.

However, to make truly informed choices, it pays to fully understand what you have to offer on a human level.

The cHeRries Conference, in association with Mattioli Woods, takes place on June 13 at P&J Live.

Compare personality traits

In what is set to be fascinating conference session, Louise Lang, managing director at people and culture consultancy Lang & Co, is giving attendees the chance to explore their personality traits, and even compare their own traits to that of ChatGPT.

Louise Lang from Lang & Co
Join Louise from Lang & Co at the cHeRries Conference on 13 June.

Louise said: “The overall focus of the session is on how to improve your personal impact. So, it’s about understanding how you are perceived by others, perceive yourself, how you impact on others and how others impact on you.

“I use a tool called Lumina Spark, which provides personalised personality portraits. Before coming to the session, I’m hoping that individuals will take the opportunity to complete a free Lumina Spark intro assessment which they will be able to access from their conference joining instructions.

“This means on arrival they’ll receive their introductory Lumina Spark portrait which we’ll use in the session. I’d also ask them to download the Lumina Spark app as we’ll be using that too.

“Interestingly, Lumina Spark has a personality profile for Chat GPT. I’ll use that alongside individuals’ portraits to allow people to network, talk about things they’ve got in common, and let them compare themselves to Chat GPT.

“As individuals what we need to do is to understand what we’re good at, where we have gaps and how we overplay some of our traits when we’re stressed. From there we can decide what we want to develop. We need to look to the future and ask ourselves: if AI is going to do this, then this is what I can bring to the party.

“You need to remember that even if your organisation is moving forward with AI, we will still need the human touch.”

Join us at the cHeRries Conference on June 13 – places can be booked now.

