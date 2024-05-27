Inverness-based ‘Scotvian’ Anete Licite loves helping people find their dream homes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness-based ‘Scotvian’ Anete Licite loves helping people find their dream homes

She tells us she also wants to help 'many wonderful but neglected old properties' around the Highlands back to life.

Anete Licite, of Inverness-based Braveheart Property Specialists.
Anete Licite, of Inverness-based Braveheart Property Specialists. Image: DCT Media
By Keith Findlay

Every Monday, we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to Anete Licite, of Inverness-based Braveheart Property Specialists.

How and why did you start in business?

I call myself a “Scotvian” – a Scottish Latvian. I arrived in Inverness in 2013 to study architecture at the University of the Highlands and Islands, a massive and I think brave step to take, given I didn’t know the language.

A lot has happened over the past 11 years, not least my move into self-employment. I did so to achieve a better work-family life balance and now, while the work never ends, I can much better plan and control my days.

How did you get to where you are today?

Like many young people, going out into the wide world was like walking into a sweet shop – a lot of jobs really interested me but I wasn’t sure which to choose. So I did what many people do and tried a variety before finding what I truly enjoy and identifying my mission in life.

I started by studying business in Latvia before moving on to interior design, where I discovered a love for technical drawing. This led me to architecture school and eventually to Scotland to continue my studies.

My parents had moved here in 2004, fallen in love with the country and settled.

Over time, my passion for properties grew and now I have a great team around me in my new business, Braveheart Estate Specialists. We help people sell their properties and find their dream homes.

We also undertake property refurbishments and are always looking for great projects that require lots of TLC.

Who helped you?

Mostly, it’s my belief in myself. If you don’t believe in yourself, how can you expect anyone else to?

I must also mention my dear friend and business partner, Cristian Voinea. Together we are on a shared journey to realise our visions of making property transactions easier for people, and also of investing in properties.

Self-belief is vital, but membership of the Federation of Small Businesses gives me a much-needed safety net and sense of security.

Anete Licite
Self-belief is key, says Anete: Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Dare to follow your dreams. It can take courage but while those who dare can win, those who never dare never will.

What is your biggest mistake?

I have made a lot of mistakes but there’s no point in wallowing in misery. I see each one as a learning opportunity, and I’ve accepted them and grown better and stronger as a result.

What is your greatest achievement?

My daughter, Leila. She’s six and the apple of my eye.

How is your business managing rapidly rising costs and what should government do to help?

I’m not as affected as many businesses, because we don’t have physical office space and can work from anywhere without any significant overheads. It’s a much less expensive option.

However, I know that many people are struggling and so I do what I can to support them by donating a percentage of every deal I do to charities. It’s something I would encourage in others – you never know when you might end up in need of help. We are all in it together.

Anete Licite
Out for a stroll in the Highland capital. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

What do you still hope to achieve?

My to-do list is long and contains many goals. I want to learn more languages, study more to improve my knowledge of property and architecture, and I want to help more people.

I also want to fulfil my dream of bringing many wonderful but neglected old properties around the Highlands back to life by refurbishing them.

What do you do to relax?

I love to walk, spend time with family and enjoy my favourite treatments at Highland Holistic Therapy in Inverness.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I believe strongly in self-improvement, and I’ve got a great big book pile waiting patiently for me. I seek out books that offer value and education.

What do you waste your money on?

Cars and driving. I love the freedom of the road – and where better to drive than Scotland?

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Press snooze. Slow starts are the best starts.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drove a BMW 535i GT for eight years but every beautiful story comes to an end, as did that car. Now, I’m looking for something new and am blessed with a helpful family who have given me a spare to use meantime. My dream cars are the BMW XB7 and BMW Shark – I like cars.

Conversation