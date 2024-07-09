P&J Live reveals new carbon-busting ‘superpower’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business

P&J Live reveals new carbon-busting ‘superpower’

The award-winning venue is rolling out a string of initiatives to boost its green credentials.

By Keith Findlay
P&J Live in Aberdeen.
P&J Live in Aberdeen. Image:Darrell Benns/DCT Media.

P&J Live has unveiled details of a major sustainability campaign aimed at boosting the award-winning Aberdeen venue’s environmental credentials.

It is part of a commitment to achieving net-zero by 2050.

And it calls on the collective support of staff, clients, delegates, promoters, artists and the wider community to join forces to take “meaningful strides” to minimise the environmental impact of conferencing, events and live entertainment for years to come.

Meanwhile, staff and key stakeholders have made their own personal commitment to help reduce the venue’s carbon emissions by signing a “sustainability pledge”.

It commits them to things like switching off lights when not in use or putting waste in the right recycling bins.

P&J Live senior premium sales executive Jake Beagrie signs the pledge on sustainability as other staff members wait their turn.
P&J Live senior premium sales executive Jake Beagrie signs the pledge on sustainability as other staff members wait their turn. Image: P&J Live

The launch of P&J Lives new campaign coincides with Net Zero Week 2024.

Positive Planet, which helps organisations achieve their sustainability goals, has worked closely with the venue to measure its carbon emissions.

As a result, P&J Live is implementing a carbon emissions reduction plan.

Several complementary sustainability initiatives around its energy strategy, transportation, food supply, waste and marketing are expected to help the venue to halve greenhouse gas emissions before 2030.

P&J Live
P&J Live aims to be net-zero by 2050. Image: P&J Live

Coldplay and Billie Eilish among artists ‘actively pushing’ for fully sustainable tours

P&J Live managing director Rob Wicks said: “From conferences to live entertainment, the industry is seeing increased demand for sustainable buildings and sustainable venue practices, with artists such as Coldplay and Billie Eilish actively pushing towards fully sustainable tours.

P&J Live managing director Rob Wicks.
P&J Live managing director Rob Wicks. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“With everything that was originally designed into the building and wider site, including a low carbon energy centre to power, heat and cool the venue, an anaerobic digestion plant that generates gas from local food and crop waste, as well as our various certifications and initiatives, I feel we are well placed to cater for what artists, event organisers and delegates need as we improve our combined sustainability performance.

“I like to call it our superpower.”

Multiple award-winning Billie Eilish
Multiple award-winning Billie Eilish is among artists trying to be greener. Image: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mr Wicks added: “There is still a lot of work to be done, but by measuring our emissions we have a clear benchmark to work from as we commence our carbon reduction plans.

“It’s also been most encouraging to see the support from the team internally, as we work towards consolidating all our green initiatives into a set of meaningful goals and our own in-house pledge.”

The Granite City Fish stall at Taste of Grampian, held at P&J Live earlier this year.
The Granite City Fish stall at Taste of Grampian, held at P&J Live earlier this year. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Praise for P&J Live

RenewableUK hosts conferences and events such as Floating Offshore Wind at P&J Live.

Garth Halliday, the trade body’s chief operating officer, said: “We need a venue that can be relied upon to deliver a high-quality event, and also one that aligns with our sustainability values, along with those of our delegates, exhibitors, and sponsors.

“P&J Live’s commitment to sustainability is most encouraging.

“I have no doubt their efforts will enhance our experience at the venue for years to come.”

A panel session at the Floating Offshore Wind conference at P&J Live in 2022.
A panel session at the Floating Offshore Wind conference at P&J Live in 2022. Image: RenewableUK

Toby Leighton-Pope, managing director at event promoter TEG Europe, said: “We were delighted to bring Michael Buble to P&J Live, with two sold out shows as part of the opening season in 2019.

“I have witnessed first-hand the efforts the team at P&J Live place on sustainability and was impressed with the on-site energy centre and anaerobic digestion plant that processes local food waste into energy.

“It’s clear that P&J Live are setting an excellent benchmark for live entertainment.”

Michael Buble singing at P&J Live in 2019.
Michael Buble singing at P&J Live in 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

P&J Live opened in September 2019. The £333 million development, delivered by Aberdeen City Council in partnership with Henry Boot Developments, created nearly 517,000sq feet of multi-purpose event space.

Two years ago the arena beat international rivals to win the large venue of the year title at a prestigious awards ceremony in London. It was declared top in a category for venues of more than 20,000 square metres (about 215,300sq ft) in the AEO Excellence Awards.

For more information on P&J Live’s net-zero journey visit pandjlive.com/about/sustainability/

More from Business

Sir Demis Hassabis was speaking at the Tony Blair Institute’s Future of Britain conference in London (Toby Melville/PA)
AI ‘has potential to be one of biggest inventions humanity will ever make’
RSABI honorary vice-president Andrew Arbuckle pictured at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with daughters Lydia, left, and Elizabeth, right.
Agricultural stalwart Andrew Arbuckle receives MBE from King Charles
The Seafood Kitchen was a popular attraction during SeaFest Peterhead 2023
Award-winning SeaFest Peterhead event to return in 2025
First Direct reduced the mortgage rates it is offering by up to 0.17 percentage points on Tuesday (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First Direct cuts mortgage rates for first-time buyers and home movers
Scott Campbell spraying oilseed rape at Kirkton of Kinellar Farm in 2021.
UK crop acreage at lowest level for over two decades
Vistry said it expects to build more than 18,000 homes this year (Alamy/PA)
Vistry boosts profits amid outsized demand for affordable housing
Banham Poultry Limited and Air Products plc have appeared in court accused of the corporate manslaughter of two pest controllers who were found dead at a chicken factory in Norfolk in October 2018 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Firms in court accused of corporate manslaughter of pest controllers
Former Elgin Shoezone home sold and set for new life.
New life to be given to former Elgin Shoezone building after it was sold
(Martin Rickett/PA)
Insolvency levels to remain ‘elevated’ into 2025, says Begbies Traynor
The two firms said they have worked together to free up network capacity for mobile users (Yui Mok/PA)
Vodafone and Meta scheme cuts mobile network traffic and boosts video quality

Conversation