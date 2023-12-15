P&J Live boss and former Dons director Rob Wicks urges city to get behind venue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

P&J Live boss and former Dons director Rob Wicks urges city to get behind venue

The managing director of P&J Live talks about job highlights so far, what his experience with Aberdeen FC taught him and today's challenges.

Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, standing in the arena in Aberdeen.
Rob Wicks, managing director at P&J Live, standing in the arena. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Lottie Hood

Standing between looming pillar-like posters of the decorated greats at P&J Live such as Elton John and Michael Bublé, Rob Wicks jokes he is certainly in good company.

You could say stepping into the role of managing director at P&J Live seven months ago marked a new dawn for him.

The former commercial director at Aberdeen FC, with 25 years of experience in sports marketing and the events industry, has swapped football for live acts, conferences and banquets.

An exchange that some may have thought was quite the switch.

But for Rob, he said it was the most logical next step. And he’s feeling good.

Managing director Rob Wicks at P&J Live between Elton John and Lewis Capaldi posters.
Rob Wicks managing director at P&J Live. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Although his decision to leave the Dons behind was a hard one at the time, Rob said he is enjoying the variety the new role brings.

“It feels like seven months have flown by,” he said.

“The last role was very focused on football and the end product.

“Whereas here, one day you’re welcoming 500 fish pathologists to the building and the next day there’s a rock concert and two days later there’s a massive banquet for a big energy business for a thousand people.

“I enjoy the sheer diversity because it throws up quite a myriad of different challenges.”

Using experience with Aberdeen FC

Rob is certainly not short of experience in managing sizeable events, venues and marketing.

Hailing from South Africa, he has spent a lot of his working life in the world of motorcycle and powerboat racing in and around Europe – sometimes operating in multiple countries.

After joining Aberdeen Football Club in March 2018, Rob was instrumental in rolling out the AberDNA initiative, growing the club’s commercial revenues and introducing the Red Shed at Pittodrie.

Rob Wicks as Aberdeen FC commercial director sitting in Pittodrie
Rob Wicks as Aberdeen FC commercial director. Image: Kath Flannery

Looking back fondly, Rob said: “I think the time with the football club was enormously beneficial.

“Not only did I really enjoy it and like to think I made an impact, but it gave me an insight into Aberdeen as a city and some of the psyche that exists up in the north-east as to what interests and motivates and drives people.”

While sports are a steadfast passion, Rob added the career change also gave him the chance to indulge in another one.

He added: “I love my music and I have certainly been to a whole host of conferences and events and other activities to appreciate what goes on here.”

The P&J Live opened in August 2019. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

P&J Live is a unique and sizeable venue

Since starting in his position as managing director, Rob said he had probably done around 20 tours of the P&J Live venue.

But despite seeing just about “every nook and cranny”, the size of the Aberdeen venue still astounds him.

He said: “Every now and again I’ll go down somewhere, and I’ll think ‘I haven’t been there before’ and I’m blown away at the scale of the venue.

ASM – the operator of the venue on behalf of the council – as a business, manages 325 other venues around the world and not many are on this scale and are both arena and all the conference and exhibition facilities combined. We’re quite unique.”

With the arena space and thousands of square metres of exhibition conference facilities, Rob said in some ways, it is almost two businesses in one.

The venue’s flexibility – such as converting the entire Sub T carpark into an exhibition area for Offshore Europe – ensures there is no shortage of variety of events.

Rob Wicks smiling outside P&J Live in Aberdeen.
Rob Wicks said it is the venue’s flexibility that enables it to cater to a wide range of events. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

‘There’s not a lot we can’t do’

For entertainment, in addition to the arena, they also have Hall C where The View will be playing this month. 

Rob said the smaller space, which can host up to 2,000 people, could be an opportunity to offer a platform for up-and-coming artists.

“It could give them an opportunity and a platform to really grow and develop,” he added.

“I was fortunate enough to present an award at the Scottish Music Awards down in Glasgow a couple of weeks ago and there’s some phenomenal up-and-coming talent.

“Hopefully, we can play our part and make it an opportunity to showcase their music in the north-east.”

Doubles Match - Jamie Murray / Andy Murray v Dan Evans / Neal Skupski at Battle of the Brits at P&J Live 2022.
Battle of the Brits was hosted in 2022 at the P&J Live. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But it is not just music. P&J Live has hosted many big sporting events such as Battle of the Brits, Premier League Darts and Arena Cross, with Rob planning on using his own expertise to secure a few more.

Big-name comedians such as Bill Bailey and Michael McIntyre are booked in for next year with Jimmy Carr lined up for 2025.

Other major acts confirmed for 2024 are Girls Aloud, Niall Horan, Pete Tong Ibiza Classics, as well as Les Miserables and War of the Worlds.

Many also use the venue for various conferences and banquets with The P&J hosting their own 275 Charity Gala in February next year. 

Rob added: “I think just given the flexibility of the venue there’s so much that can be done here. There’s not a lot we can’t do.”

Highlights: Fantastic team, Elton John and Offshore Europe

When asked about his personal highlights so far, Rob was very quick to praise his team and their efficiency.

Particularly with megastar Elton John and his 32 artic lorries.

“We’ve got a very strong central group headquartered out of Manchester with some phenomenal expertise,” Rob said.

“That’s given me a lot of confidence to know we’ve got access to that sort of know-how, technology and expertise.

Elton John smiling with his arm leaning on the piano.
Elton John played his 318 and 319 shows as part of his world tour at P&J Live. Image: Marshall Arts.

“And the team here are fantastic and hugely committed.

“The first highlight was stepping into the job in June and 10 days later seeing the way the team performed when Elton John arrived with 32 artic lorries.

“It was just the response our team had from his management team and entourage and the way they were looked after here.

“Also seeing Offshore Europe and the build-up. It’s such an enormous event, it takes up every square inch of this building – and the team really delivered.”

…But P&J Live needs support from the people of Aberdeen

Despite its size, Rob said one of the main challenges the team are facing is putting the P&J Live firmly on the map.

When it opened in August 2019, the venue only had around seven months to start establishing itself before lockdown cut its “honeymoon period” – of getting promoters, conference organisers and the public into the building – short.

The venue played an important role in the fight against Covid with many Aberdonians visiting to get their vaccinations.

But for some people in the city, this is the only time they have been inside.

Rob Wicks managing director at P&J Live Aberdeen in front of a board displaying all the big acts who have visited the venue so far.
Rob Wicks said there is a whole variety of events for people to enjoy at the venue. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

While understanding many are being affected by the cost-of-living crisis, Rob encouraged the people of Aberdeen to get behind the venue.

He added: “I think we need people to try and be a little bit more upbeat.

“We know the city is not without its challenges…but we’ve got a huge amount I think to be grateful for.

“I’d just love people to be a bit more positive and if people out there aren’t committed to buying tickets, getting involved, coming to the venue and enjoying the broad range of things we’ve got on, it sends the wrong message to promoters and it will turn them off.

“A huge amount of money has been invested in this venue and we should be doing everything as a community to make it a success.

“I guess the message is come and see what’s here because it’s really worth the visit.”

More from Lifestyle

Martin Macalister Hall outside the existing Tomatin Distillery Visitor Centre. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'It's the right time to invest': Tomatin Distillery plans multi-million pound visitor centre with…
Forvie National Nature Reserve is perfect for you and your dog. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
11 great dog walking spots - from Aden Country Park to Culloden Woods
The Elgin Club building in the town centre. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Will the old Elgin Club ever be used again?
Meallmore's awards ceremony
Your career in care is in safe hands at Meallmore
Smart motorways without a hard shoulder are three times more dangerous on which to break down than those that keep the emergency lane, new figures show (Steve Parsons/PA)
Breaking down on hard shoulder-free smart motorways is three times more risky
Research found school leaders cited Ofsted pressures as the factor which had the greatest impact on their mental health (Alamy/PA)
Nearly half of school leaders needed professional help with mental health – poll
The CQC rated Cheswold Park Hospital to be inadequate in all areas (Alamy/PA)
Hospital placed in special measures as patients say some staff were vindictive
NHS trusts in south-west England have the highest proportion of ambulance patients waiting more than 30 minutes to he handed over (James Manning/PA)
Full list of ambulance handover delays, by NHS trust
The maintenance backlog figure reflects how much it would cost to restore buildings across the NHS estate to certain standards (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS maintenance backlog jumps to £11.6 billion
Lady Hallett’s Covid inquiry has confirmed previously that it has incurred costs of £56m (UK Covid-19 Inquiry/PA)
No 10 defends independent Covid inquiry as costs reportedly set to rise to £145m

Conversation