Aberdeen Links Championship won by Newmachar Golf Club’s Adam Giles

Adam Giles feels he reaped the rewards of long hours on the driving range when clinching the Aberdeen Links Championship on his debut.

Newmachar Golf Club member Adam, 29, defeated former winner Matty Greig, of Bon Accord, by 6&4 in the final at the Kings Links.

IT engineer Adam, who helped Newmachar lift the Maitland Shield earlier this season, said: “It feels amazing to win the Aberdeen Links Championship and add my name to some prestigious past winners on the trophy.

“I am proud of my efforts and how I played under pressure.

“My golf was solid all week, after working hard on the range over the last couple of weeks on my ball striking. It paid off.”

Adam, who was part of the North-east District team which won the Scottish Area Team Championship at Powfoot two years ago, added: “The week started well when I shot a four-under 67 during qualifying to clinch the Royal Aberdeen Medal.

“In the matchplay stages, I played tough opponents, including two former champions in Matty and Stuart Whyte.

“I finished under-par in all my matches, apart from the quarter-final against Graeme Meade, when I was level-par when the match ended.

“The final against Matty Greig was really tough.

“I knew I would have to play well to win because Matty knows what is required to win it and is a well-respected north-east player.

“In the final, I was five-under through seven, but only two holes up – demonstrating the standard of golf we both produced.

“It started raining heavily from the ninth and the wind picked up, so it was tough to make birdies on the back nine.

“We both made lots of pars, before Matty made a couple of bogeys midway through the last nine.

“The Kings Links is a great matchplay course, the firm conditions suited my game and I felt comfortable on the greens, which ran really well.”

Murcar Links member Bryan Innes, who was attempting to become the first to win four consecutive Aberdeen Links Championships in a row, lost to Cameron Johnstone (Northern) in the last-eight.

Northern’s Steve Lynch won the Handicap Shield after defeating David Leslie, of Bon Accord, at the 19th.

Scott Lowe made it a double for Northern after securing the Murray Cup with a 2&1 success over Michael Boyd, of Bon Accord.