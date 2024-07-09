Aberdeen Links Championship won by Newmachar Golf Club’s Adam Giles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen Links Championship won by Newmachar Golf Club’s Adam Giles

Newmachar's Adam thinks hours spent on the driving range paid off as he played 'solid' golf to claim the prestigious Aberdeen Links Championship trophy.

By Alan Brown
Aberdeen Links Championship 2024. From left, Steve Lynch, Adam Giles and Scott Lowe with their Aberdeen Links silverware. Image: Alan Brown.
Aberdeen Links Championship 2024. From left, Steve Lynch, Adam Giles and Scott Lowe with their Aberdeen Links silverware. Image: Alan Brown.

Adam Giles feels he reaped the rewards of long hours on the driving range when clinching the Aberdeen Links Championship on his debut.

Newmachar Golf Club member Adam, 29, defeated former winner Matty Greig, of Bon Accord, by 6&4 in the final at the Kings Links.

IT engineer Adam, who helped Newmachar lift the Maitland Shield earlier this season, said: “It feels amazing to win the Aberdeen Links Championship and add my name to some prestigious past winners on the trophy.

“I am proud of my efforts and how I played under pressure.

“My golf was solid all week, after working hard on the range over the last couple of weeks on my ball striking. It paid off.”

Adam, who was part of the North-east District team which won the Scottish Area Team Championship at Powfoot two years ago, added: “The week started well when I shot a four-under 67 during qualifying to clinch the Royal Aberdeen Medal.

“In the matchplay stages, I played tough opponents, including two former champions in Matty and Stuart Whyte.

“I finished under-par in all my matches, apart from the quarter-final against Graeme Meade, when I was level-par when the match ended.

“The final against Matty Greig was really tough.

“I knew I would have to play well to win because Matty knows what is required to win it and is a well-respected north-east player.

“In the final, I was five-under through seven, but only two holes up – demonstrating the standard of golf we both produced.

“It started raining heavily from the ninth and the wind picked up, so it was tough to make birdies on the back nine.

“We both made lots of pars, before Matty made a couple of bogeys midway through the last nine.

“The Kings Links is a great matchplay course, the firm conditions suited my game and I felt comfortable on the greens, which ran really well.”

Murcar Links member Bryan Innes, who was attempting to become the first to win four consecutive Aberdeen Links Championships in a row, lost to Cameron Johnstone (Northern) in the last-eight.

Northern’s Steve Lynch won the Handicap Shield after defeating David Leslie, of Bon Accord, at the 19th.

Scott Lowe made it a double for Northern after securing the Murray Cup with a 2&1 success over Michael Boyd, of Bon Accord.

