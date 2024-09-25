Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast event to take a fresh approach to workplace training

Join Electra Learning at cHeRries Business Breakfast and discover how changing how you tackle workplace training can benefit your businesses.

How can you create an open and positive approach to learning and training in the workplace?

That’s what Austin McKenzie, digital director for Electra Learning within Europe, will be addressing at his session at the cHeRries Business Breakfast on Wednesday October 2 2024.

Electra is a leading provider of change management and learning solutions.

Its bespoke learning platform provides HR teams with a flexible way to manage all aspects of training delivery.

In addition to that, the team at Electra collaborate with its clients to implement the rollout of systems and delivery of comprehensive learning strategies to support businesses.

‘People the driving force of a business’

The theme of this year’s cHeRries Business Breakfast is fostering a respectful culture in the workplace.

Complementing sessions from people and culture consultancy, Lang & Co, and law firm, Blackadders LLP, Austin will be discussing how businesses and managers can create a positive culture around training, with open communication and the right tools and support.

Austin said: “It comes down to culture, and how to get employees and managers to move towards a different kind of culture and making sure it works for both sides.

“I’ll be speaking about the tools Electra offers to support that, and also how we use them ourselves internally. A lot of companies don’t practice what they preach, but we use our learning toolkit for our training and personal development. We are passionate about it because we use it ourselves.

“However, our approach to training and creating a positive culture isn’t based purely on a piece of software.

“First and foremost, it’s about the people. People are the driving force of any business and embedding a respectful culture in the workplace allows people to thrive.”

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast on Wednesday 2 October 2024 from 8.15am to 11.30am at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Tickets are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and includes breakfast rolls and refreshments.

Visit the cHeRries Business Breakfast website to secure your spot today.