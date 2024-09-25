Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast event to take a fresh approach to workplace training

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Business

Aberdeen cHeRries Business Breakfast event to take a fresh approach to workplace training

A leading provider of change management and learning solutions will be attending.

Gillian Esposito
headshot of Austin Mckenzie from Electra Learning who will talk about workplace training at the upcoming cHeRries Business Breakfast
Austin McKenzie, digital director for Electra Learning, will speak at the event.

Join Electra Learning at cHeRries Business Breakfast and discover how changing how you tackle workplace training can benefit your businesses.

How can you create an open and positive approach to learning and training in the workplace?

That’s what Austin McKenzie, digital director for Electra Learning within Europe, will be addressing at his session at the cHeRries Business Breakfast on Wednesday October 2 2024.

Electra is a leading provider of change management and learning solutions.

Its bespoke learning platform provides HR teams with a flexible way to manage all aspects of training delivery.

In addition to that, the team at Electra collaborate with its clients to implement the rollout of systems and delivery of comprehensive learning strategies to support businesses.

‘People the driving force of a business’

The theme of this year’s cHeRries Business Breakfast is fostering a respectful culture in the workplace.

Complementing sessions from people and culture consultancy, Lang & Co, and law firm, Blackadders LLP, Austin will be discussing how businesses and managers can create a positive culture around training, with open communication and the right tools and support.

Austin said: “It comes down to culture, and how to get employees and managers to move towards a different kind of culture and making sure it works for both sides.

“I’ll be speaking about the tools Electra offers to support that, and also how we use them ourselves internally. A lot of companies don’t practice what they preach, but we use our learning toolkit for our training and personal development. We are passionate about it because we use it ourselves.

“However, our approach to training and creating a positive culture isn’t based purely on a piece of software.

“First and foremost, it’s about the people. People are the driving force of any business and embedding a respectful culture in the workplace allows people to thrive.”

cHeRries will hold its second Business Breakfast on Wednesday 2 October 2024 from 8.15am to 11.30am at the Marcliffe Hotel and Spa in Aberdeen.

Tickets are £25 or a table of 10 for £225 (all plus VAT) and includes breakfast rolls and refreshments.

Visit the cHeRries Business Breakfast website to secure your spot today.

Conversation