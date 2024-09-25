Aberdeen robotics firm to create jobs after £8m cash injection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen robotics firm to create jobs after £8m cash injection

The company specialises in AI-enabled robotics for food companies.

By Kelly Wilson
Jonny Nixon, Mercia Ventures investment director, Alan Peel, Leap AI executive chairman, Ben Bamford, Leap AI chief technology officer, Jane Reoch, Scottish National Investment Bank executive director, Ben Stuart, Leap AI chief executive, Simon Comer, Scottish National Investment Bank innovation director. Image: Charlotte Street Partners
Aberdeen-headquartered food packing firm Leap Automation is planning to grow its team following a seven-figure cash injection.

The company, which specialises in AI-enabled robotics for food companies, said the move will help combat labour shortages within the sector.

The Altens-based firm has received a £7.9 million investment, led by £3.5m from the Scottish National Investment Bank and funding from Mercia Ventures and WA Capital.

Leap AI was founded in 2018 by Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart following careers developing and commercialising technology solutions for the energy sector.

Having developed the underlying codebase and robotic technology over the past six years, the duo are now focused on helping the food sector address a critical labour and efficiency challenge.

Leap AI product and engineering team to grow

Leap AI design and build robotic systems from the ground up while developing their own software – in a move it says provides a simpler, more cost-effective option for robotic automation.

Its team includes robotics engineers, machine learning specialists, software developers, 3D printing and data specialists.

Leap AI industrial AI robotic component. Image: Charlotte Street Partners

Speaking about the cash injection, Ben Stuart, Leap AI chief executive, said: “In addition to scaling our operations, the funding will be used to build our product and engineering team.

“Robotics talent is among the most contested in the AI space but our vision of delivering accessible affordable automation for any task has helped to attract world class talent.

“This will be further enhanced by this investment and the support of our investors.”

New product in pipeline

Leap AI’s first product, the PikPak solution, was launched in 2022.

It is capable of packing a wide range of products at effective speeds and is compatible with a wide range of trays and boxes including those used by all key supermarkets and online retailers.

The business is now working towards launching its second product next year.

Ben said: “We are already delivering the first generation of our AI robotic technology performing vital quality control functions for customers.

Ben Bamford and Ben Stuart, second from the right and far right respectively, with Jock Gardiner and John Duncan of Alba Equity who have previously invested. Image: Big Partnership

“Our second-generation AI tech will be encompassed in our next product – an AI enabled robotic platform capable of a wide range of tasks due for release in 2025.”

Ben Bamford, chief technology officer, added: “One of the core blockers to robotic automation to date has been the complexity of robot programming.

“Through the use of generative AI we are making it easy for anyone to teach a robot to do a task with only a few examples

“This funding will allow us to scale the pace of our technology development, helping us to realise our mission of delivering accessible, affordable robotics for any task.”

‘Strive’ to build cost-effective robotic systems

The PikPak has so far packed more than 15 million items to date across the UK.

Ben said: “One of the unique things about us is we have a broad robotics capability thanks to the breadth of the team.

“From the outset we have strived to build simple, flexible and cost-effective robotic systems that solve our customers’ most pressing challenges.

“The need is greater now than ever before, with labour shortages costing the UK food sector over £1.4bn last year.”

Jane Reoch, bank executive director, said: “We are delighted to back a first-class team on their growth journey and to crowd in significant private capital.

“Leap Automation is aligned to the bank’s missions; creating skilled jobs in the north-east and helping to create and scale a more competitive and diversified economy through innovation.”

Leap AI previously received a seven-figure-sum of investment from Alba Equity and Scottish Enterprise in 2022.

