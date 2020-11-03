Plans unveiled for Scottish Centre of Expertise in Biodiversity

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Scottish Centre of Expertise in Biodiversity is to be established in 2022.

The centre will bring together experts to advise policymakers on how to combat biodiversity loss.

Environment Secretary Roseanna Cunningham said plans for the centre form part of the Scottish Government’s draft strategy for the environment, natural resources and agricultural research programme.

The strategy focuses on five areas: plant and animal health; sustainable food systems; human impacts on the environment; natural resources; and rural futures.

She said the strategy includes plans to fund research on topics not previously included in the research programme, including air quality and the circular economy.

She encouraged responses to a six-week public consultation on the strategy, which will run until December 14 and can be accessed here.