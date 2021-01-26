Scotch meat brands talked up in new TV advert

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two Scottish livestock farmers are featured in a new TV advert to promote Scotch Beef and Scotch Lamb.

The ad, which will run on STV until February 2, features Hazel McNee from Over Finlarg Farm, near Tealing in Angus, and Sutherland sheep farmer Joyce Campbell from Armadale Farm.

It forms part of a Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) campaign to promote the benefits of red meat to consumers in January – the same month as the Veganuary initiative, which encourages people to adopt a vegan diet.

QMS said the advert, which can be viewed here, showcased Scotland’s suitability for livestock farming and the health benefits from red meat.