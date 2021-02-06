New virtual training sessions to boost farm safety

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new health and safety training programme has been launched by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The programme, which is being run in partnership with safety charity The Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yello Wellies, will be led by six safety mentors from across SAYFC.

They are: Sally Mair from East Aberdeenshire; Aimee Budge from Shetland; Jillian Kennedy from Perthshire; Hamish Logan from Lothian & Peebles; Lucy McClymont from Dumfries & Galloway; and SAYFC west regional agri and rural affairs chairman John McCulloch.

The mentors will offer virtual training sessions to Young Farmers Clubs across Scotland to help their fellow members identify risks and dangers on their farms and crofts. SAYFC agri and rural affairs vice-chairman Ally Brunton from East Fife JAC is overseeing the rollout of the programme.

He said: “The programme includes a virtual interactive farm, and insights from some individuals whose lives have been seriously affected by some of the many agricultural accidents that occur every year.

“This gives SAYFC members a fantastic opportunity to receive training, which will not only benefit them and their workplace, but also provide them with something to do during these quiet evenings in lockdown.”

Details are available from jenny@sayfc.org