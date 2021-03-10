Ewing hails Scottish farm subsidy payments progress

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing has hailed progress with farm subsidy payments.

Data from the Scottish Government reveals more than 95% of Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), Greening and Young Farmer payments have been made to eligible farmers and crofters.

Mr Ewing said the payments had been made four months ahead of regulatory requirement, and the Government was on track to pay remaining subsidy scheme payments as planned.

“We will continue to do everything we can to support farmers and crofters as we gradually and safely move out of lockdown,” added Mr Ewing.

“In order to put us in the best position possible to making the coming year’s payments, I would like to ask farmers and crofters to submit their Single Application Form (SAF) 2021 applications as soon as they can. Please don’t leave it to the last minute – the sooner the better.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin backed Mr Ewing’s plea and said: “Our farming communities deserve the nation’s thanks for their dedication during the long hours and days of lockdown in maintaining essential supply chains and keeping food on our plates.

“I would now urge farmers and crofters to ensure they submit their Single Application Form 2021 as soon as they can to make sure they receive their payments for this year.”

The SAF opens for applications on March 15 and closes on May 17. It can be submitted online at ruralpayments.org or by filling out a paper application.