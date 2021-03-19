Wide machinery dispensation reminder

Something went wrong - please try again later.

As sowing and other spring work beckons, farmers are being urged to apply to Police Scotland for wide vehicle dispensation movements as soon as possible.

A simple scheme negotiated by NFU Scotland (NFUS) means farmers can avoid having to notify the police of each individual movement on the road by applying for abnormal load dispensations.

The dispensations are required if a vehicle and implement is over three metres in width and/or it projects more than four metres.

This year the union has warned that as working patterns are still being impacted by the pandemic, growers and contractors should apply for their dispensation or a renewal early.

NFUS transport advisor, Jamie Smart, said there had been no derogations during Covid-19 for moving agricultural wide vehicles on the roads.

He added: “It is important that farmers wishing to move vehicles or implements over three metres combined width, or with a front or rear overhang exceeding four metres, must obtain a dispensation from Police Scotland.

“However, like all businesses, the abnormal loads office at Police Scotland are having to practice social distancing which may slow down applications.

“It is therefore recommended that farmers requiring a dispensation, or looking to renew or make changes to their existing dispensation notices, apply in plenty of time – preferably six weeks before it is required or the previous one expires.

“A copy of the dispensation document should be carried in vehicles pertaining to it and produced in the event the vehicle is stopped by Police Scotland.”

Farmers and contractors are advised to check the dimensions of their vehicles and implements, and any vehicle which exceeds the stipulated dimensions, or may exceed them with an implement attached should be included on the dispensation.

The application is free of charge.

Application forms can be obtained from Police Scotland at OSDAbormalLoadsScotland@scotland.pnn.police.uk or NFUS members can log in to the NFU Scotland website or request a form from info@nfus.org.uk.