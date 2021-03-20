Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society hails increase in numbers

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Beef Shorthorn cattle are growing in popularity with the breed’s society reporting a 10% increase in membership in the past year.

Outgoing Beef Shorthorn Cattle Society president Cathryn Williamson, who runs the Balnespick herd of pedigree Shorthorns at Balnespick Farm, Kincraig, said 138 new members had joined the society bringing its total membership up to 1,056.

Speaking at the society’s virtual annual general meeting, Mrs Williamson said: “The Beef Shorthorn Society has reported yet another record uptake during 2020 adding to its continual growth over the last decade.

“In the last 12 months, registrations increased t0 4,239 – up 60% since 2010.”

She said this was mirrored in British Cattle Movement Service registrations for 2020 which showed that over the last 10 years Beef Shorthorn and Beef Shorthorn cross cattle numbers have increased by 222%.

“Furthermore, the Morrisons Shorthorn Beef Scheme continues to fuel demand from finishers in the store ring for steers and heifers surplus to replacement requirements,” added Mrs Williamson.

“The last 12 months have also witnessed Beef Shorthorn breaking four record figures in the Stirling pedigree ring at the society’s official sales.

“A new 15,000gn female price tag and £3,543 average was achieved in October, and last month bulls sold to 27,000gn and achieved a new £6,127 average whilst Beef Shorthorn enjoyed the best of the two-week multi-breed sales and was commended for being the only breed to record an increase in the number sold compared to the 2020 event.”

Mrs Williamson was replaced in the role of president by Charles Horton, who runs the Hannington herd near Cirencester in Gloucestershire. He will be supported by new vice-president Tim Riley, who runs the Stoneyroyd herd at Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire.