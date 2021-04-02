Farmers, estates and rural businesses urged to enter Helping It Happen awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Farmers, rural businesses and land managers across Scotland are invited to apply for this year’s Helping It Happen awards.

The awards, run by landowners body Scottish Land & Estates (SLE), seek to showcase the work of farms, estates and rural businesses to help rural Scotland thrive during a difficult year.

A range of categories are available to enter and a new business resilience award has been created to recognise those who have seen their business flourish in the past year despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“This year has been difficult for us all – our farming sector has faced immense challenges,” said SLE chief executive, Sarah-Jane Laing.

“Farmers have done everything in their power in trying times to feed the country and keep their staff in jobs, all while trying to innovate.”

She said there was no shortage of talent in the Scottish rural sector and the awards presented the opportunity to recognise the efforts of rural businesses to protect communities, jobs and natures in a challenging year.

“We urge people from Shetland to the Borders to submit their entries for this year’s awards; you can nominate yourself or others,” added Ms Laing.

“The quality of entries we receive to the Helping it Happen Awards is always exceptional, and we are excited to see this year’s crop of nominations.”

Entries for the awards close on August 4 and full details are online at scottishlandandestates.co.uk/helping-it-happen